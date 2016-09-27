Which royals don’t work all that much?

In the House of Windsor horse race, there is a front runner, a seasoned pro hobbled by injury, middle-of-the-pack runners and those trailing far behind. The laggards are William and Kate.

An analysis of the top six royals reveals that the young, energetic Cambridges come in last, well behind four senior citizens. As well, Kate undertakes fewer engagements than any other recent young bride, though, like them, she has a nanny and staff.

“They’ve made it clear they want to spend time with George and Charlotte while they’re young,” explains Emily Nash, Hello magazine’s royal correspondent. “It may be several decades before William becomes king.”

Although they have the Queen’s blessing, that hasn’t stopped the criticism. William has been labelled “work-shy” for not undertaking his first duty of 2016 until Feb. 16.

For a family that believes they must be seen to be believed, the Cambridges have some work to do. Literally.