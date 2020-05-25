St. Joseph Communications uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
After months inside, this is what "home" means to Canadians
”Home" has taken on a new significance as many of us have stayed housebound over the last few months. We asked Canadians to reflect on their experiences, and they shared their stories of family, solo isolation, and the comfort that home provides.
By Gillian Berner
In partnership with Surex
We are fortunate to have roofs over our heads, but homelessness affects over 200,000 Canadians each year. As we reflect on the significance of home, we are donating to a charity that supports Canada’s homeless population on behalf of every video participant.