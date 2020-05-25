Videos

After months inside, this is what "home" means to Canadians

”Home" has taken on a new significance as many of us have stayed housebound over the last few months. We asked Canadians to reflect on their experiences, and they shared their stories of family, solo isolation, and the comfort that home provides.

By Gillian Berner

In partnership with Surex

We are fortunate to have roofs over our heads, but homelessness affects over 200,000 Canadians each year. As we reflect on the significance of home, we are donating to a charity that supports Canada’s homeless population on behalf of every video participant.

FILED UNDER: