The year ahead, according to poet laureates from across Canada

Poet laureates from across the country wrote about the upcoming year for Maclean's. Here's what they had to say about 2022.

A feather is seen on a giant dreamcatcher during the "Every Child Matters" on the first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation in Montreal on Sept. 30, 2021. (Photo by Andrej Ivanov / AFP) (Andrej Ivanov/AFP via Getty Images)

And orange became just another colour

the tears had dried

the mourning became a memory

the marches became tedious

the numbers were filed away

no one remembered why

or where they were lost

gathering dust

like little bodies

the little flags that fluttered in the wind

became tattered

a t-shirt tossed in the recycle bin

and orange became just another colour

—Duncan Mercredi, Winnipeg, MN

***

To 2022, the future

The poets are updating your wiring with more focus

on the soft underbelly of the anxious hours.

This is where our tender most often lose their way.

The challenge is how we’re all feeling tender, how we’re all losing our way. We brew phrases like we’re in this together for the ink

at the heart of its company. We’re tempted to drink this ink,

for the relief it brings but the task at hand has lost its antlers

and there’s no path in the ash. We brew the ink, let it cool.

A few of us write while the ink is hot. We’re the most terrified and have taken to stitching words like radiance and collective

to the lips of your minutes. The plan is you’ll breathe the spirit

of those words onto us. This is the heart of our practice, the belief that we can change something. And that you’ll trust us.

—Sue Goyette, Halifax, N.S.

***

Long-range forecast

walking into what lies ahead through fog

along the breakwater, I sense its bent

granite finger blindly beckon, joggers

as they breeze past, light-footed, confident

as I am not, the beacon at the end

too faint, with its bloodshot light, to cut through

what may roll in next—the low-hanging stench

of burnt inland trees, sudden heat, hail spewed

by atmospheric rivers, drought, snowmelt

while it lasts urging higher the levels

of troubled seas—yet, somehow, I have built

in the stillborn haze of such upheaval

a day-to-day, years-long walking practice

the boots I resole worn thin by witness

—Jon Barton, Victoria, B.C.

***

It was the land

no one knew the evil men could do

behind closed doors

no one spoke of it

no one said sorry

and in the end

it was the land

the very land itself

that spoke

it was the land

that carried the secrets

that knew the truth

that yielded a million sorrows

that stopped us like a thunderbolt

in the streets.

god forgive us

the whispers were true

it was the land that spoke for thousands

denied a life. denied a family

denied a mother tongue

and as our grief-filled days

stretched out before us

like a blanket of fear

from the land of the Mi’kmaq to Haida Gwaii

we were numb with disbelief

for it was the land

the very land itself

that spoke to us in the darkness

in the sacred smoke of our ancestors

and in the voices of our children

who whispered on the wind

guiding us

showing us the way

telling us

there will be a time

for coming together

as a nation. as a people. and as a family

to celebrate now

and lift our brothers and sisters

as never before

our tears are never far from the surface

it always gets darker before the light comes back

—pj johnson, Yukon Territory

***

2022: A logic problem

Poorly-maintained vessels squawk

loudest, so do poorly-maintained minds

awash in seas of misinformation.

Viscosity of regulation is thin,

miracle of petroleum no longer

the answer. Government recommends

homework, but education departments forget

they eliminated the distasteful task

decades ago when kids refused, and

confused parents complained.

Now research is synonymous with faith

in plausible social media scum clogging

phishy spam filters—recycled repeatedly

until we lose the 2022 plot, and Science

becomes de facto villain in a vocal idiocracy.

—Jordan Trethewey, Fredericton, N.B.

***

Through a glass darkly

What my crystal ball told me,

grumbling and swirling:

The charred forests will reach up,

sway leafy arms to the sky.

Salmon will crowd the falls,

tails lashing, blood running.

Sea-birds will unoil

themselves, the beaches washed clean.

Croesus —and his ilk— call

stolen billions home from offshore.

Each table will groan, laden

with bread, milk and honey.

A chicken in every pot,

a shelter for every head.

Bernier and his sack of poison

will vanish in a puff of smoke.

Clear heads will prevail:

vaccines in every arm.

Celeb babble and other baby talk

will—poof!—be gone from the airwaves.

The Muses will sashay in,

the listeners all gladdened:

No more dancing attendance

on truism, shibboleth, tiresome cliche.

A buzzing, an electronic sizzling,

a hiss. Then the globe turned opaque.

—Mary Dalton, St. John’s, N.L.

***

2022 What will you be

What will our next year be like, what will we have in store?

Will we get back to a new normal, or more rules, like what we had before?

Will there be weddings birthdays and fun, or will we be locked in again with those that we love

Will we get to go into work and school each day, learn, gather, and have so much to say?

Will we be working from home balancing our lives, keeping everyone safe, would be wise

2022 feels like it will be all fresh and new, allowing us to grow together to be steadfast and true

I want to feel the sun, as I sit on the sand, no more tapping elbows, I want to shake peoples hands

Let our bodies become strong enough in 2022, to save us from this COVID, that would make my dreams come true.

—Julie Pelissier-Lush, Prince Edward Island

***

ota (Cree for ‘here’)

I have been on this crooked-good

baring bear bones

burning in this midnight dream

walking and dreaming

with the blue marrow

of my ancestors.

They have sent awasis – the

kinky and dishevelled child

who taught me the courage

of sohkeyihta.

The trek filled with

mountains where I bathed

in the inviting White Rabbit River

my lover by my side.

Over the years I spoke

tapwewin acimowin,

ahcahk by my side.

Stored in marrow,

memory was a thunderstorm

that swept me into the fat darkness.

The lodges of my head and heart

filled with gentle fire, cooling water

to quench my thirst

as I hung from the Sundance Tree.

—Louise B. Halfe, Parliamentary Poet Laureate

***

Manifesting 2022

It’s 2022,

and apparently, things are still not “normal”

There is no “new normal” to comfort us

back to what we knew.

In fact, what is normal,

when extraordinary things still happen every day?

In 2020,

we learned how to get comfortable with uncertainty 2021, taught us to walk with faith.

Purpose is the legacy we create with every step we take.

Despite a challenging year,

We must go where there is no path and blaze a trail

This year unveiled

there is wisdom each time we “fail”.

We are both the authors and protagonists of our lives turn the page

write your story

make the most of your time.

In 2022, let’s walk in our purpose while trusting and believing

In the power of community service.

As Canadians

let’s walk hand in hand

despite our differences

we are human

& adversity is imminent

In 2022, our potential is limitless.

—Randell Adjei, Ontario