Watch eight Canadian musicians perform in a free concert

Tune into a Canadian music showcase on June 10 starting at 7 p.m. ET, right here, brought to you by URGNT. The showcase will bring together some festivals and artists from across the country.

URGNT, a music collective put together by Mark Marczyk of Lemon Bucket Orkestra is putting on this online festival to help support artists and bring music to fans, while festivals and concerts have been cancelled throughout the summer due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Maclean’s is supporting this showcase. Here’s how you can support URGNT.

The concert will also be streamed on the Maclean's Facebook page.

Artists that will be performing

Angela Amarualik co-presented by the Alianait Arts Festival

Dálava co-presented by Caravan World Rhythms

Digawolf co-presented by Folk On The Rocks

Dragon Fli Empire co-presented by Calgary Folk Music Festival

Hannah Epperson co-presented by ArtsWells Festival

LOCAL BOY co-presented by Dawson City Music Festival

Paul Pigat co-presented by Fort Langley Jazz and Arts Festival

Tamar Ilana and Demetrios Petsalakis co-presented by Luminato Festival Toronto Virtual