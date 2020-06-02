Watch this Ukrainian music showcase put on by URGNT

Listen to and watch performances by Ukrainian artists starting at 7 p.m. ET—or 2 a.m. Kyiv time. More details here.

Tune into a Ukrainian online musical showcase on June 3 starting at 7 p.m. ET, right here, brought to you by URGNT. The showcase will present the best of the best defining Ukrainian culture and identity in the post-revolution world, live from their homes and neighbourhoods in quarantine.

URGNT, a music collective put together by Mark Marczyk of Lemon Bucket Orkestra is putting on this online festival to help support artists and bring music to fans, despite the circumstances. Maclean’s is supporting these concerts. Here’s how you can support URGNT.

Bookmark this page and check back, or visit macleans.ca/inconcert to watch the showcase starting at 7 p.m. ET and 2 a.m. in Kyiv, on June 3. The concert will also be streamed on the Maclean’s Facebook page as well as the Maclean’s YouTube channel.

The showcase will feature:

Alina Pash

alyona alyona

Balaklava Blues

FO SHO

Kalush (instagram.com/kalush.official)

KRUTЬ

Tik Tu

with special guests:

Marko Halanevych (dakhabrakha) + Natalka Halanevych (Dakh Daughters)