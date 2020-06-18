Kevin Loring in conversation with Paul Wells: Maclean's Live

Kevin Loring will join Paul Wells for the next Maclean’s Live discussion, taking place on Wednesday, June 24 at 7 p.m. EDT via Zoom. The Governor General’s Literary Award-winning playwright and actor is the inaugural artistic director of Indigenous Theatre at the National Arts Centre, the first national institution in the world devoted to producing theatre from Indigenous creators. It’s had a challenging first year. A request for direct federal funding didn’t pan out. The pandemic cancelled the last four months of the performance season. Now Loring and his colleagues are trying to imagine what to do next, unsure of what public-health authorities will permit — and knowing that a global debate over systemic racism is redefining the context within which they work. This will be a good discussion of the challenges of making art amid shifting definitions of public safety and the common good.

