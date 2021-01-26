Netflix Canada in February 2021: What's new this month

Jaime Weinman’s rundown of all the new shows and movies worth checking out this February on Netflix in Canada

Katherine Heigl as Tully and Sarah Chalke as Kate in episode 102 of Firefly Lane. (Courtesy of Netflix)

What you should watch

Firefly Lane (February 3): Katherine Heigl and Sarah Chalke star in a series based on Kristin Hannah’s novel, about thirty years in the life of two aspiring journalists whose friendship endures even as they follow different life paths, and even though both were attracted to the same man, Johnny (Ben Lawson). Chalke and Heigl (who also executive-produced) get to play the women as teenagers in 1974, in a newsroom in the 1980s, and in middle age in the early 2000s, allowing for at least three different forms of nostalgia in the course of ten episodes.

Little Big Women (February 5): Netflix got exclusive international streaming rights to this movie, the highest-grossing film of 2020 in Taiwan (one of relatively few places that was able to keep movie theatres open). The first feature-length film for director and co-writer Joseph Chen-chieh Hsu, it’s about an elderly woman (Chen Shu-fang) whose estranged husband dies, and her husband’s longtime mistress, who shows up to a family gathering after his death. Chen Shu-fang won Taiwan’s Golden Horse Award for her performance.

Buried By the Bernards (February 12): Continuing the saga of Netflix shows that have a different meaning now than when they were originally pitched, this reality show focuses on “R Bernard Funeral Services,” a family-owned funeral home in Memphis, Tennessee, which advertises itself as a budget-priced funeral home. The series looks at the Bernard family, who have been operating the business since 2017, and tries to show us their unconventional family dynamics, as well as their unconventional ideas about how to provide the best funerals that not much money can buy.

The Crew (February 15): The traditional multi-camera sitcom has increasingly become coded as a red-state form in the U.S., as opposed to the upscale blue-state single-camera format. So it’s not surprising that Netflix’s newest entry in the form uses a NASCAR garage as its setting. Similar to Tim Allen’s “Last Man Standing,” the show is intended to capitalize on generational warfare between older conservatives and liberal millennials: Kevin James, the latest refugee from the world of CBS sitcoms, plays a veteran crew chief who is disconcerted when he is forced to work with a new crew of stereotypical millennials.

DATE TBA

Sisyphus — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

An odd-couple series about a very odd couple indeed: a futuristic warrior (Park Shin-hye) travels back in time to the 21st century to help an engineer (Cho Seung-woo) solve a murder mystery.

Vincenzo — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Park (Song Joong-ki), who grew up in Italy and changed his name to Vincenzo, has to come back to Korea to escape a mafia war.

Coming to Netflix on February 1, 2021

Bachelorette

Boy Erased

Brimstone

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2

Final Destination 5

Friday

Friday After Next

Ghosts of Girlfriends Past

The House with a Clock in Its Walls

Léon: The Professional

Love Jacked Mortal Engines

The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones

The NeverEnding Story

Next Friday

Parks and Recreation: Seasons 1-7

RED

RED 2

The Roommate

Spanglish

Stepmom

Coming to Netflix on February 2, 2021

Kid Cosmic — NETFLIX FAMILY

From “The Powerpuff Girls” creator Craig McCracken, an original animated series about a kid who becomes a superhero through the power of five magic rings.

Mighty Express: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Animated series about an ideal society where adults do not exist and the only sentient creatures are smart kids and talking trains.

Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready: Season 2 — NETFLIX COMEDY SERIES

Six up-and-coming comedians get to introduce themselves to Netflix viewers with a short comedy set.

Coming to Netflix on February 3, 2021

All My Friends Are Dead — NETFLIX FILM

Polish film, written and directed by Jan Belcl, about a group of friends who uncover some unpleasant secrets at a New Year’s party.

Black Beach — NETFLIX FILM

Spanish filmmaker Esteban Crespo directed and co-wrote this film about two old friends, one a kidnapper, the other a lawyer negotiating with him over the kidnapping.

Firefly Lane — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

See introduction for details

Licensed content:

Babe

The Boy Next Door

Nanny McPhee

Nanny McPhee and the Big Bang

The Nutty Professor

Pitch Black

Red Dragon

Role Models

Leaving Netflix on February 4, 2021

Bring It On

Bring It On Again

Bring it On: All or Nothing

Bring It On: Fight to the Finish

Bring It On: In It to Win It

Coming to Netflix on February 5, 2021

Hache: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Eight more episodes of the Spanish series that combines Mad Men with Breaking Bad: it’s a 1960s period drama about Helena (Adriana Ugarte) and her meteoric rise in the drug dealing business in Barcelona.

Invisible City — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

A seemingly routine investigation leads a police detective (Marco Pigossi) to stumble on a hidden world of mythical creatures, who still apparently have a lot of crime.

The Last Paradiso — NETFLIX FILM

Riccardo Scamarcio stars in the true story of a rebellious, free-spirited person in the conformist 1950s in Italy. Directed by Rocco Ricciardulli.

Little Big Women — NETFLIX FILM

See introduction for details

Malcolm & Marie — NETFLIX FILM

Sam Levinson (Assassination Nation) wrote and directed this drama about a film director (John David Washington) whose relationship with his girlfriend (Zendaya) starts to fall apart after the debut of his latest movie. Though the film takes place in a world where theatrical premieres are still happening, it was one of the first U.S. films created entirely during the pandemic.

Space Sweepers — NETFLIX FILM

Sci-fi adventure film about a group of Earth refugees on a spaceship in the year 2092. Jo Sung-hee directed.

Strip Down, Rise Up — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Michèle Ohayon directs a documentary film about women of all ages who find relief and fulfilment through pole dancing.

The Yin-Yang Master: Dream Of Eternity — NETFLIX FILM

Chinese director Guo Jingming adapts the 1986 serial “Onmyōji” by the Japanese fantasy author Baku Yumemakura, about a group of Yin-Yang masters who must slay a demon that awakens every 100 years to menace the kingdom.

Coming to Netflix on February 6, 2021

Rust Valley Restorers: Season 2

The Sinner: Jamie

Coming to Netflix on February 9, 2021

Dinner with Friends

Coming to Netflix on February 10, 2021

Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Director Joe Berlinger takes a different approach to the true-crime documentary format in this series, which focuses not on criminals, but crime scenes, looking at the legends and myths that have grown up around the places where famous crimes were committed.

The Misadventures of Hedi and Cokeman — NETFLIX FILM

A feature adaptation of a French web series about the wacky adventures of two drug dealers. French title: “En Passant Pêcho.”

Coming to Netflix on February 11, 2021

Capitani — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Luxembourgian director Christophe Wagner directed and co-wrote this series about a detective (Luc Schiltz) investigating a murder in a village where everyone has something to hide.

Layla Majnun — NETFLIX FILM

Romantic drama about an Indonesian scholar (Acha Septriasa) who has an arranged marriage coming up but falls in love with someone else.

Red Dot — NETFLIX FILM

From Swedish director Alain Darborg, a thriller about two people on a camping trip who fear they’re the targets of a sniper when they see a red dot following them wherever they go.

Squared Love — NETFLIX FILM

Miroslaw Baka and Mateusz Banasiuk star in this romantic comedy from Poland, about a notorious ladykiller who falls in love with a woman with a secret life.

Coming to Netflix on February 12, 2021

Buried by the Bernards — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

See introduction for details

Creed II

Nadiya Bakes — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“The Great British Bake Off” champion Nadiya Hussain stars in a cooking show where she demonstrates how to bake and talks to other people who are also into baking.

Hate by Dani Rovira — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

The first Netflix comedy special for the Spanish actor and comic. Taped in Málaga, Spain.

To All The Boys: Always And Forever — NETFLIX FILM

The third in Netflix’s trilogy of films based on Jenny Han’s romance novels, about Lara Jean (Lana Condor). In the first movie, she was a high school student who wrote letters to boys she had a crush on – and, against her wishes, the letters were sent out to those boys. The ramifications of those letters are still driving the plot as she prepares to graduate from high school.

Xico’s Journey — NETFLIX FAMILY

Animated film from Mexico’s Anima Estudios, about a girl, a boy, and a dog who are trying to stop a corporation from ruining a beautiful mountain.

Coming to Netflix on February 15, 2021

The Crew — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

See introduction for details

Unhinged

Coming to Netflix on February 16, 2021

Animals on the Loose: A You vs. Wild Movie — NETFLIX FAMILY

The English adventurer Bear Grylls stars in this interactive special; audiences can choose their own preferred scenes for a story where Grylls is assigned to bring back, well, animals who are on the loose.

Teen Titans Go!: Season 5

Coming to Netflix on February 17, 2021

Behind Her Eyes — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

A miniseries adaptation of Sarah Pinborough’s novel, a thriller about a triangle between Louise (Simona Brown), the married man she’s having an affair with (Tom Bateman) and his wife Adele (Eve Hewson). In the course of six episodes, Louise begins an unlikely friendship with Adele and gradually realizes that Adele has some secrets of her own.

Hello, Me! — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Fantasy series about a woman (Choi Kang-hee) whose life is turned around when her teenaged self (Choi Kang-hee) travels through time to join her in the present day.

MeatEater: Season 9 Part 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Since the show began in 2012, Steven Rinella has been traveling around the world in search of the most delicious meat dishes, and he’s not about to stop now.

Coming to Netflix on February 18, 2021

Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan — NETFLIX ANIME

This series, based on the manga by Hirohiko Araki, is about a manga artist who does research by using his superpower to read and alter other people’s minds.

Coming to Netflix on February 19, 2021

Tribes of Europa — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

This German sci-fi series looks into the future to determine the fate of Europe after Brexit: it’s 2074, Europe has erupted into war and chaos again, and three siblings find a magical cube that may hold the key to fixing things.

Vikings: Season 4

Coming to Netflix on February 20, 2021

Classmates Minus — NETFLIX FILM

Hsin-yao Huang directed this comedy-drama about four male friends who are all going through their own personal form of midlife crisis.

Licensed content:

If Beale Street Could Talk

Stan & Ollie

Coming to Netflix on February 23, 2021

Brian Regan: On The Rocks — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Second Netflix stand-up special for the American comic, after 2017’s “Nunchucks and Flamethrowers.”

Pelé — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Documentary about the legendary Brazilian soccer hero.

Coming to Netflix on February 24, 2021

Canine Intervention — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Reality series about Jas Leverette, a dog trainer in Oakland, California, and the various things he teaches various dogs to do.

Ginny & Georgia — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

This series, created by Sarah Lampert and filmed in Toronto, has a Gilmore Girls-esque premise about a young single mother named Georgia (Brianne Howey), who moves to a small town with her teenaged daughter Ginny (Antonia Gentry), as well as a son (Diesel La Torraca).

Coming to Netflix on February 25, 2021

Geez & Ann — NETFLIX FILM

Romantic drama about romantic dreamer Ann (Hanggini Purinda Retto) who falls for a mysterious boy named Geez (Junior Roberts) and tries to get him to commit to a relationship.

High-Rise Invasion — NETFLIX ANIME

Based on a manga series from writer Tsuina Miura, this series follows the adventures of a plucky girl trying to stay alive in a world where she can only stay alive by jumping from the top of one high-rise building to the next.

Coming to Netflix on February 26, 2021

Bigfoot Family — NETFLIX FAMILY

Belgian animated film about, well, Bigfoot and his family. His family has to deal with Bigfoot’s fame and find him when he goes missing.

Caught by a Wave — NETFLIX FILM

Massimiliano Camaiti directed this romantic drama about a boy and girl who strike up a romance during a summer vacation in Sicily.

Crazy About Her — NETFLIX FILM

A man tries to get closer to the woman he loves by getting himself committed to the mental-health institution where she works.

Coming to Netflix on February 28, 2021

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked!: Season 12

Unabomber – In His Own Words: Season 1

Leaving Netflix on February 28, 2021

Braveheart

Dragons’ Den: Seasons 11-14

La La Land