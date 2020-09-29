Netflix Canada in October 2020: What's new this month

Jaime Weinman’s rundown of all the new shows and movies worth checking out this October on Netflix in Canada

J.C. Mackenzie as Thomas Foran and Joseph Gordon-Levitt as Richard Schultz in The Trial of the Chicago 7. (Niko Tavernise/Netflix) © 2020

What you should watch

Social Distance (October 15) — Most of Netflix’s programming during the COVID-19 pandemic was shot before the pandemic began, but this anthology, from the producers of Orange is the New Black, was conceived and created as a product of our strange new world: production took place during lockdowns, and all eight episodes were directed remotely and filmed in the actors’ homes. Each of the episodes tells a self-contained story about people learning to adjust to the reality of being trapped at home and only communicating virtually with their friends. Actors include Oscar Nuñez (The Office) and Mike Colter (Luke Cage).

The Trial of the Chicago 7 (October 16) — Aaron Sorkin, one of the few truly famous screenwriters in the world, recently turned to directing his own scripts; this feature film is only his second as director (after 2017’s Molly’s Game). Like many of his other films, it’s based on a true story: it’s about the trial of seven anti-war protesters at the 1968 Democratic presidential convention who were charged by the government with conspiring to incite riots—a story that is even more relevant than expected after the summer of 2020. Actors in the film include Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Sacha Baron Cohen (playing Abbie “Steal This Book” Hoffman). It was originally intended for a wide theatrical release, but went to Netflix instead due to the pandemic.

Rebecca (October 21) — A new film adaptation of Daphne du Maurier’s beloved novel, about a young bride (Lily James) whose new husband’s estate seems dominated by the memory of his beautiful first wife. (Other cast members include Armie Hammer as the husband and Kristin Scott Thomas as the evil housekeeper.) Like the unnamed heroine, the new film will have a lot of competition from the work of dead people: it’s the first feature film of the novel since the 1940 film, produced by David O. Selznick and directed by Alfred Hitchcock, that won the Academy Award for Best Picture and scared off anyone else from trying to make a film of it (though there was a TV miniseries in the 1990s). However, the original was forced by censors to change one of the most important plot points in the novel, a change that negatively affected the storytelling. Will director Ben Wheatley (Free Fire) be able to succeed where Hitchcock was forced to fail?

The Queen’s Gambit (October 23) — The title makes it sound like another English-monarchy drama, but it’s not; the Queen referred to is the one in the game of chess. The six-episode series is based on a novel by Walter Tevis (The Hustler, The Man Who Fell to Earth), about Beth Harmon, an orphaned girl who turns out to be a world-class chess prodigy, and her struggles to make it in the male-dominated world of championship chess in the mid-20th century while also struggling with substance addiction. The novel, which has been acclaimed for making chess incredibly exciting, has been optioned for film many times but never got off the ground (one film was to have been directed by Heath Ledger and was canceled after he died). Netflix finally brought it to the screen with Scott Frank (Out of Sight, Logan) writing and directing all six episodes, and starring Anya Taylor-Joy as Beth.

Date TBA

ARASHI’s Diary -Voyage- ep 13 & 14 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Two more episodes about the popular Japanese boy band (which was founded in 1999 and may no longer qualify as a boy band).

Start-Up — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Nam Joo-hyuk and Bae Suzy lead the cast of this K-Drama about young people trying to make it in the world of start-up tech businesses.

Licensed content:

Brave Blue World

Coming to Netflix on October 1, 2020

Bom Dia, Verônica / Good Morning, Verônica – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Created by Raphael Montes (based on the eponymous novel he co-wrote), this series stars Tainá Müller as Verônica, a police clerk who stumbles onto a bigger mystery when she tries to investigate a woman’s apparent suicide.

Carmen Sandiego: Season 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY

The reboot of the famed edutainment series takes the title character to cities like Mexico City and New Orleans, as her enemies try to find out where in the world she is.

🎃 Oktoberfest: Beer & Blood — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

In the absence of the real Oktoberfest, we can watch this period drama series from Germany, which takes place in 1900 and stars Misel Maticevic as Curt, an ambitious businessman who will stop at nothing in his attempt to create the most powerful brewery in Munich.

Pasal Kau / All Because of You — NETFLIX FILM

Malaysian director Adrian Teh helmed this romantic comedy about two hotel workers (Hairul Azreen and Janna Nick) who accidentally stumble onto a kidnapping plot at the hotel.

🎃 The Worst Witch: Season 4 — NETFLIX FAMILY

The fourth season of Netflix’s reboot of the teen witch comedy is also the first season without Bella Ramsey as the worst witch of the title; the role has been recast with Lydia Page.

Licensed content:

A.M.I.

Beirut

BlacKkKlansman

Boogie Nights

Christine

Code Lyoko: Seasons 1-4

Creeped Out: Season 2

Easy Rider

Footloose (2011)

Insidious

Insidious: Chapter 2

Insidious: Chapter 3

Kick-Ass

Kim’s Convenience: Season 4

Never Back Down Pacific Rim

PAW Patrol: Season 7

Riddick

Rudy

Scooby-Doo

Starship Troopers

Sword Art Online: Alicization

The 100: Season 7

The Silence of the Lambs

The Switch

The To Do List

The Wizard of Oz

Unfriended: Dark Web

V for Vendetta

Valkyrie

Coming to Netflix on October 2, 2020

🎃 A Go! Go! Cory Carson Halloween — NETFLIX FAMILY

A Halloween instalment of the animated series about a cute talking car who is not owned by Pixar.

Ahí te encargo / You’ve Got This — NETFLIX FILM

Comedy film about two young married professionals (Mauricio Ochmann and Esmeralda Pimentel) who are debating whether or not to have children when they are forced to take care of someone else’s baby.

🎃 The Binding — NETFLIX FILM

Domenico Emanuele de Feudis directed this Italian horror film about a young woman who must face the ultimate terror: meeting her future mother-in-law. And, while she’s there, fighting an ancient curse that threatens to kill her daughter.

Dick Johnson Is Dead — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Documentary filmmaker Kirsten Johnson (Cameraperson) turns her lens on her 86 year-old father in this darkly comic documentary about all the ways in which he could die.

Emily In Paris — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Darren Star, famous for creating shows about beautiful people with unlimited clothing budgets (Melrose Place, Sex and the City) takes his formula overseas with this show about the fish-out-of-water-ness that ensues when a naïve American woman (Lily Collins) lands a job at a marketing firm in Paris.

Òlòtūré — NETFLIX FILM

A journalist (Sharon Ooja) goes undercover to investigate human trafficking in Lagos.

Serious Men — NETFLIX FILM

Nawazuddin Siddiqui stars as a man who tries to escape poverty by falsely claiming that his son is a mathematical genius. Based on the novel by Manu Joseph.

Song Exploder — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

In each episode, a famous music professional (including Alicia Keys, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Ty Dolla $ign) appears to take an intense, in-depth look at the creation of one of their songs. Based on the podcast by Hrishikesh Hirway, who also hosts the TV version.

🎃 Vampires vs. the Bronx — NETFLIX FILM

Perhaps surprisingly in light of the title, this film is about people in the Bronx who have to fight vampires.

Coming to Netflix on October 3, 2020

Truth or Dare

Coming to Netflix on October 4, 2020

David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

The famed British nature broadcaster/historian looks at how the Earth has changed in the 94 years he’s been living on it, and what needs to be done to keep it going after he’s gone.

Coming to Netflix on October 5, 2020

Thor: The Dark World

Coming to Netflix on October 6, 2020

🎃 StarBeam: Halloween Hero — NETFLIX FAMILY

Halloween instalment of the animated series about Zoey, a young girl who can transform into the superpowered StarBeam.

Coming to Netflix on October 7, 2020

🎃 Hubie Halloween — NETFLIX FILM

Having failed to get an Oscar nomination for Uncut Gems, Adam Sandler returns to making typical Adam Sandler movies with this family comedy about as a community volunteer in Salem, Mass., who must investigate a strung of mysterious disappearances on Halloween. Directed by Steven Brill, who already directed four other Sandler vehicles.

🎃 To the Lake — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Yet another show whose premise has become unfortunately timely: This Russian series, originally aired in 2019, is about the aftermath of a mysterious new virus that has turned Moscow into an apocalyptic wasteland where uninfected people struggle to stay alive.

Licensed content:

12 Monkeys

Billy Elliot

Elizabeth: The Golden Age

Funny People

Happy Gilmore

The Jackal Kick-Ass 2

Kindergarten Cop

Knocked Up

Les Misérables

Schitt’s Creek: Season 6

Coming to Netflix on October 9, 2020

Deaf U — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Documentary series about students at Gallaudet University, the Washington, D.C. school for the deaf and hard of hearing.

Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 2: Rio — NETFLIX FAMILY

Animated series spun off from the Fast & Furious movie franchise, where the cousin of the Vin Diesel character has been recruited into a group of fast-driving spies. This season, they drive fast in Brazil.

The Forty-Year-Old Version — NETFLIX FILM

Radha Blank directed, produced, wrote and starred in this comedy film (which won her an award at the Sundance Film Festival) about an unsuccessful playwright who tries to reinvent herself as a musician.

Ginny Weds Sunny — NETFLIX FILM

Sunny (Vikrant Massey) is trying to woo and win Ginny (Yami Gautam), and enlists the help of Ginny’s mother in convincing her to marry him.

🎃 The Haunting of Bly Manor — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

After giving us a free adaptation of “The Haunting of Hill House,” the same producers now bring us a season based on another classic ghost story, Henry James’s “The Turn of the Screw,” about a governess (Victoria Pedretti) caring for two children in a house she suspects to be haunted.

🎃 Super Monsters: Dia de los Monsters — NETFLIX FAMILY

Halloween instalment of the animated series about kids who are the children of famous monsters.

Coming to Netflix on October 12, 2020

Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts: Season 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY

DreamWorks animated series, based on Radford Sechrist’s webcomic, about a plucky girl and her friends trying to make the best of life in a post-apocalyptic world dominated by mutated animals.

Coming to Netflix on October 13, 2020

The Cabin with Bert Kreischer — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

After doing two stand-up specials for Netflix, comedian Bert Kreischer moves to a cabin in the woods and tries every therapy and activity he can find to help him relax. The five episodes include guest appearances by various celebrity friends.

Octonauts & the Great Barrier Reef — NETFLIX FAMILY

In a new instalment of the British animated series, the Octonauts (basically the undersea Paw Patrol) must protect a home from being eaten by starfish.

Licensed content:

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald

Coming to Netflix on October 14, 2020

BLACKPINK: Light Up the Sky — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Documentary about the creation and rise of Korea’s most popular girl group, BLACKPINK (sometimes referred to as BLΛƆKPIИK).

Coming to Netflix on October 15, 2020

🎃 A Babysitter’s Guide to Monster Hunting — NETFLIX FILM

Ivan Reitman co-produced this film based on Joe Ballarini’s young adult book series about a girl who signs up to be a babysitter, and finds herself inducted into a secret society for monster-fighting babysitters who guard the lives of superpowered children.

Love Like the Falling Rain — NETFLIX FILM

Indonesian drama about a young man who is unable to confess his feelings to the person he loves, and loses them to someone else.

Rooting for Roona — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Documentary about Roona Begum, a child born with an abnormally large head due to hydrocephalus.

Social Distance — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

See introduction for details

Coming to Netflix on October 16, 2020

Alguien tiene que morir / Someone Has to Die — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

This three-episode story is about a young man who shocks the conservative Spain of the 1950s by coming out as gay.

Dream Home Makeover — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Interior designers Syd and Shea McGree host a home-improvement series where they give people, well, dream home makeovers.

Grand Army — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Partly based on Katie Cappiello’s theatrical drama Slut: The Play, this drama series focuses on five students at a Brooklyn high school.

🎃 La Révolution — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

This is the second Netflix series of the month that was produced before the pandemic but has unintentional relevance now: it’s a French alternate-history drama where there is a mysterious virus known as the “Blue Blood” circulating among the French aristocracy in 1787.

🎃 The Last Kids on Earth: Book 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Another post-apocalyptic show for kids, this animated series tells the story of a boy and his friends who fight off zombies and other monsters after society crumbles.

The Trial of the Chicago 7 — NETFLIX FILM

See introduction for details

Coming to Netflix on October 19, 2020

🎃 Unsolved Mysteries: Volume 2 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Six more episodes of the reboot of the popular 1980s series examining, well, unsolved mysteries (brought to you by the reigning kings of ‘80s nostalgia, the producers of Stranger Things).

Leaving Netflix on October 19, 2020

Scary Movie

Scary Movie 2

Scary Movie 3

Scary Movie 4

Scary Movie 5

Coming to Netflix on October 20, 2020

The Magic School Bus Rides Again The Frizz Connection —NETFLIX FAMILY

A special instalment of a popular animated series that isn’t Halloween-related; in this feature, the bus is struck by lightning and split into three versions with three different versions of the teacher.

Coming to Netflix on October 21, 2020

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Letterman continues to do in-depth, episode-length interviews with celebrities, including Dave Chappelle and Robert Downey Jr.

🎃 Rebecca — NETFLIX FILM

See introduction for details

Coming to Netflix on October 22, 2020

The Alienist: Angel of Darkness — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Period crime drama based on the novel by Caleb Carr (a sequel to “The Alienist,” which was the basis of the first season), starring Dakota Fanning as a private detective in New York in the late 1890s.

🎃 Cadaver — NETFLIX FILM

In post-apocalyptic Norway, actors stage a play where audience members mysteriously vanish.

Coming to Netflix on October 23, 2020

Barbarians — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The world continues to try and top “Game of Thrones” by proving that real-world kingdoms are just as violent: this German series takes place against the backdrop of the Germans’ battle against invading Romans in 9 B.C.

Move — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Documentary about the art of dance and choreography and the people who keep it alive.

Over the Moon — NETFLIX FILM

Glen Keane, the Disney animator legendary for his hand-drawn work on characters like Ariel in The Little Mermaid, co-directed this animated feature about Fei Fei (voiced by Cathy Ang), a girl who decides she’s going to build a rocket to the moon, and it actually works.

Perdida — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Also known as “Stolen Away” in English, this Spanish series stars Daniel Grao as a man who deliberately gets himself arrested and sent to Colombia’s worst prison, just so he can meet the fellow prisoner who once kidnapped his daughter.

The Queen’s Gambit — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

See introduction for details

Coming to Netflix on October 27, 2020

Blood of Zeus — NETFLIX ANIME

An average, everyday ancient Greek discovers that he is in fact the chosen one, sired by the king of the Gods and empowered to fight demons.

Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt: Season 4 — NETFLIX FAMILY

More animated episodes about an unlimited tool belt and the talking monkey who wears it.

Vilas: Serás lo que debas ser o no serás nada / Guillermo Vilas: Settling the Score — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Tennis star Guillermo Vilas was never ranked as the number one player in the world. This documentary shows how Vilas fans like journalist Eduardo Puppo helped appeal that ranking long after he was retired.

Coming to Netflix on October 28, 2020

Holidate — NETFLIX FILM

Holiday movies already? Well, this one is about two people (Emma Roberts and Luke Bracey) who discover they have a mutual hatred of holidays, and decide to go together to all holiday gatherings.

🎃 Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight — NETFLIX FILM

Polish horror film about a rehab event for teenagers addicted to screen time, and a killer who shows that maybe it wasn’t a good idea to hold this rehab event in the woods.

Secrets of the Saqqara Tomb — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Documentary about the 2018 discovery of an ancient Egyptian tomb.

Coming to Netflix on October 30, 2020

Bronx — NETFLIX FILM

Despite the title, this film takes place in Marseille, France, and focuses on honest cops who try to expose the crooked cops on their team.

🎃 The Day of the Lord — NETFLIX FILM

A washed-up priest (Juli Fàbregas) gets a chance for a comeback when he is asked to perform an exorcism.

🎃 His House — NETFLIX FILM

Remi Weekes wrote and directed this thriller (originally premiered at the Sundance Film Festival) about Sudanese refugees who find they’ve escaped from one horror to another when they try to settle in a small town in England.

Somebody Feed Phil: Season 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Phil Rosenthal, the creator of “Everybody Loves Raymond,” has spent much of his time since that show ended doing wryly comic documentaries about himself. This series has him go to a different city in every episode and sample the local cuisine.

Suburra: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The final season of the drama series about organized crime in an Italian town.

Leaving Netflix on October 31, 2020

Back to the Future

Back to the Future Part II

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Deadpool 2

The Matrix

Superbad