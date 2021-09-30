Netflix Canada in October 2021: What's new this month

A Broadway musical about Princess Diana, an Ava DuVernay production about Colin Kaepernick and a Zack Snyder 'Army of the Dead' spinoff. Here's Jaime Weinman’s rundown of everything coming to Netflix in Canada in October.

Here are five things that I’m going to be watching on Netflix this month (click or tap on the title to take you to the description below): a broadway show about Princess Diana called Diana, The Musical, a Nigerian film adaptation of a novel called Swallow, an animated series called Inside Job that tries to turn the concept of the “Deep State” into office comedy, Army of Thieves, a spinoff for one of the supporting players from zombie movie Army of the Dead, and Ava DuVernay’s latest Netflix production, Colin in Black, which takes a look at the life of athlete and activist Colin Kaepernick.

Date TBA

A World Without — NETFLIX FILM 🇮🇩

Nia Dinata directed this film about three teenage girls who join The Light, a self-improvement organization that promises to give its members their perfect lives.

An Astrological Guide for Broken Hearts — NETFLIX SERIES 🇮🇹

Adaptation of Silvia Zucca’s romantic novel about a woman, frustrated with her life, who decides to use astrology as her guide.

Call My Agent: Bollywood — NETFLIX SERIES 🇮🇳

Indian version of the French series “Dix Pour Cent” (available on Netflix, also under the title “Call My Agent”) about the serio-comic tribulations of four talent agents at a top entertainment-industry agency.

Encounters: Season 1

Inspector Koo — NETFLIX SERIES 🇰🇷

An ex-cop (Lee Young-ae) deals with her personal issues while pursuing a private investigation into a suspected serial killer.

The Raincoat Killer: Chasing a Predator in Korea — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Documentary series about a serial killer in early 2000s Seoul.

Coming to Netflix October 1, 2021

A Sinister Sect: Colonia Dignidad — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY 🇩🇪

Documentary series about a German colony established in Chile in 1961, with connections to Naziism, accusations of abuse and torture, and eventually, connections to the Pinochet government. The series interviews survivors about the colony and its leader, Paul Schäfer.

Diana: The Musical — NETFLIX SPECIAL

Broadway is finally reopening, and what better way to welcome back live theatre than a filmed version of a musical (about the life of Princess Diana) that hasn’t opened yet, discouraging us from trying to go see it live? Still, the show was recorded during 2020 when Broadway was still closed and they weren’t able to use an audience, so the special may remind us why theatre needs to be watched with other people around.

Forever Rich — NETFLIX FILM 🇳🇱

Netflix’s first original film from Holland, a suspense thriller despite what the story description might imply, stars Jonas Smulders as an up-and-coming rapper who fears his reputation has been ruined when viral video footage emerges of him getting mugged.

The Guilty — NETFLIX FILM

A big-name creative team put together this remake of the 2018 Danish thriller: Antoine Fuqua (Training Day) directed, Nic Pizzolatto (True Detective) wrote the script, and Jake Gyllenhaal stars as a 911 operator who becomes obsessed with investigating a mysterious emergency call.

MAID — NETFLIX SERIES

Based on Stephanie Land’s nonfiction book “Maid: Hard Work, Low Pay, and a Mother’s Will to Survive,” this limited series features Margaret Qualley as a single mother who becomes a maid to make a better life for herself and her daughter.

Paik’s Spirit — NETFLIX SERIES 🇰🇷

Celebrity chef Baek Jong Won hosts a combination food and talk show where celebrities stop by to talk about their favourite examples of Korean food and drink.

🎃 Scaredy Cats — NETFLIX FAMILY

A family-friendly take on Halloween programming, about three girls who find out they have the power to turn into cats, and try to use that power to foil the evil schemes of two wicked witches.

The Seven Deadly Sins: Cursed by Light — NETFLIX ANIME 🇯🇵

The final episodes of this adaptation of Nakaba Suzuki’s manga, about a band of knights patterned after the titular sins.

Swallow — NETFLIX FILM 🇳🇬

This is the first of a series of three Netflix film adaptations of novels by Sefi Atta, the Nigerian writer whose many awards include the PEN International David TK Wong Prize. Atta wrote the screenplay in collaboration with the director, Kunle Afolayan; like the novel of the same name, Swallow takes place in the 1980s and focuses on Tolani (played by the singer Niyola), a young woman who takes a job as a secretary in a Lagos bank, and whose problems eventually lead her to become a reluctant drug smuggler along with her friend rose (played by Grace Agu).

30 Days of Night

A Dog’s Journey

Abominable

Addams Family Values

The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl

Anatomy

Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues

Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy

Blades of Glory

Bruce Almighty

The Cabin in the Woods

Catch Me If You Can

Charlotte’s Web

Corpse Bride

Dark Shadows

The Devil’s Rejects

Escape Plan

Failure to Launch Flight

Freedom Writers

Good Boys

Heat

Jackass: The Movie

Knock Knock

Mamma Mia!

Men in Black 3

The Missing

The People vs. Larry Flynt

Prodigal Son: Seasons 1-2

Ride Along 2

The Ring

Safe House

Saving Private Ryan

Seinfeld: Seasons 1-9

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby

Wyatt Earp

Coming to Netflix October 3, 2021

After

Scissor Seven: Season 3 — NETFLIX ANIME 🇨🇳

Animated comedy about a guy who is both a professional killer and a professional barber.

Upcoming Summer — NETFLIX FILM 🇨🇳

Teen movie about two people who become friends during the fallout from a lie that backfired.

Coming to Netflix October 4, 2021

Blue’s Clues & You!: Season 1

On My Block: Season 4 — NETFLIX SERIES

Netflix’s realistic take on the teen comedy/drama genre (created by Lauren Iungerich, Eddie Gonzalez, and Jeremy Haft), about four friends who attend a Los Angeles high school, picks up two years after the last season ended.

Coming to Netflix October 5, 2021

🎃 Escape The Undertaker — NETFLIX FILM

An interactive special from the WWE, this film lets us vote on the next scene in the story of a WWE tag team trying to escape the villainous Undertaker. Unlike regular wrestling, this is, of course, completely scripted.

The Great Canadian Baking Show: Season 4

Coming to Netflix October 6, 2021

Bad Sport — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Each of these six episodes is a documentary about a famous scandal involving sports stars, some of them directly related to the sport, like point-shaving and fixing games, and some of them about athletes who got involved in crime.

Baking Impossible — NETFLIX SERIES

Netflix will never run out of baking competition series as long as there is food on this earth. This one features teams of “bakineers” – one baker plus one engineer – who have to create food that tastes good and can also do things like float on water or survive explosions.

The Five Juanas — NETFLIX SERIES 🇲🇽

Five women discover that they all have the same birthmark, and discover that the reason behind the birthmark is sinister and linked to an equally sinister politician.

Love Is Blind: Brazil — NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes weekly) 🇧🇷

The Brazilian version of the international dating-show format, whose gimmick (created before the pandemic but permanently associated with it) is that none of the contestants can meet each other in person.

🎃 There’s Someone Inside Your House — NETFLIX FILM

Shawn Levy (“Stranger Things”) is one of the producers of this attempt to revive another 1980s staple, the slasher film; based on the novel by Stephanie Perkins, it’s about a killer who murders high school students while exposing the misdeeds for which they’re being punished.

A Million Ways to Die in the West

About a Boy

Despicable Me

Despicable Me 2

Drag Me to Hell

Dragonheart Fear

Land of the Lost

Minions

The Thing

Werewolves Within

Coming to Netflix October 7, 2021

The Billion Dollar Code — NETFLIX SERIES 🇩🇪

This German series is about two computer pioneers who take Google to court, charging that they were the creators of their algorithm.

Knocked Up

Sexy Beasts: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES 🇬🇧

Another dating series which succeeds by having the goofiest gimmick of them all: everyone has to disguise their appearance by dressing up as an animal, a monster, or whatever else the makeup and costume people thought of.

​​The Way of the Househusband: Season 1 Part 2 — NETFLIX ANIME

A legendary Yakuza gangster becomes a supportive househusband while his wife goes to work.

Coming to Netflix October 8, 2021

🎃 A Tale Dark & Grimm — NETFLIX FAMILY

Animated series, from the books by Adam Gidwitz, where Hänsel and Gretel escape their rotten parents and run away through other Grimm fairy tales, looking for a less depressing story to live in.

Family Business: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES 🇫🇷

French series about a family-owned butcher shop that reinvents itself as a legalized marijuana store.

Grudge / Kin — NETFLIX FILM 🇹🇷

A policeman’s promotion is threatened due to a violent accident that he suspects may be part of a scheme against him and his colleagues.

Honey Boy

House of Secrets: The Burari Deaths — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY 🇮🇳

In Delhi in 2018, an entire family was found dead (most of them by hanging), eleven people in all. It was ruled a suicide, and this documentary will examine what happened.

LOL Surprise: The Movie

My Brother, My Sister — NETFLIX FILM 🇮🇹

Two very different siblings must learn to get along with each other after their father’s will forces them to move in together to collect their inheritance.

Pokémon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle — NETFLIX FAMILY 🇯🇵

In the 23rd Pokémon movie, the characters meet a human boy who was raised by a Pokémon and considers himself to be a Pokémon too.

Pretty Smart — NETFLIX SERIES

Netflix has not completely given up on the four-camera studio sitcom. This one stars Emily Osment as a very smart person who moves in with her not-so-smart sister who also lives with three not-so-smart roommates, making it an inversion of “The Big Bang Theory.”

Coming to Netflix October 9, 2021

Blue Period — NETFLIX ANIME 🇯🇵

A teenager finds a purpose in life when he is inspired to take up painting. Based on the manga by Tsubasa Yamaguchi.

Coming to Netflix October 11, 2021

The Baby-Sitters Club: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY

In the modernized adaptation of the Ann M. Martin’s famous book series, the club founders have found themselves so successful that they add two new girls to their booming babysitting business.

The King’s Affection — NETFLIX SERIES 🇰🇷

A crown prince is killed and his twin sister is forced to pretend to be him, but pretending to be a boy may complicate her attempts to find love.

Coming to Netflix October 12, 2021

Bright: Samurai Soul — NETFLIX ANIME 🇯🇵

Another odd-couple adventure series, in which a human warrior and an orc who have to team up with rescue a cute elf.

Convergence: Courage in a Crisis — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

We’re far enough into the pandemic that inspirational documentaries have started to be produced about it; this one looks at the people who try to do something about the rampant inequality that the pandemic has exacerbated.

Making Malinche: A Documentary by Nacho Cano — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY 🇪🇸

In another Netflix adjunct to live theatre, musician Nacho Cano produced this documentary about the making of his new musical Malinche, about Hernán Cortés and La Malinche.

Mighty Express: Season 5 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Netflix has at least two long-running kids’ shows about vehicles that talk. This is the one about talking trains.

The Movies That Made Us: Season 3 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

1980s movies are now extremely old, and you know what that means: nostalgic documentaries. Each episode looks at the making of a classic comedy, action or horror film. The films featured in this batch are Aliens, A Nightmare On Elm Street, Coming to America, Friday the 13th, Halloween, Robocop and, skipping ahead a couple of decades, Elf and The Nightmare Before Christmas.

Coming to Netflix October 13, 2021

The Blacklist: Season 8

🎃 Fever Dream / Distancia de Rescate — NETFLIX FILM 🇵🇪

Adaptation of Samanta Schweblin’s 2014 psychological horror novel about a dying woman and a boy sitting by her hospital bed, whose fates may be intertwined by something known as “the worms.”

Hiacynt — NETFLIX FILM 🇵🇱

Also known as “Operation Hyacinth,” this drama is set in 1980s Poland and is about a killer targeting the gay community, and how the government uses the investigation as a pretext for surveillance of gay men.

Reflection of You — NETFLIX SERIES

The story of a successful woman who seems to have it all, and another, younger woman who reminds her of the person she used to be before she became successful.

Violet Evergarden the Movie

Coming to Netflix October 14, 2021

Another Life: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

Katee Sackhoff stars in this series about all the gruesome things that can happen when extraterrestrials finally make contact with us.

Kim’s Convenience: Season 5

One Night in Paris — NETFLIX FILM 🇫🇷

A comedy special mixing standup comedy and sketches, in which French comedians try to find humour in pandemic life.

Coming to Netflix October 15, 2021

CoComelon: Season 4

Deep Impact

The Forgotten Battle — NETFLIX FILM 🇳🇱

Matthijs van Heijningen Jr. directed this film about the Battle of the Scheldt, an important World War II battle that nobody talks about any more. It was led by the First Canadian Army, but even Canadians don’t make movies about it, and the main characters in the movie are Dutch, British and German.

The Four of Us — NETFLIX FILM 🇩🇪

Thriller about people who attempt partner swapping, which either leads to hilarious hijinks if it’s a comedy, or a tense standoff if it’s a thriller.

Karma’s World — NETFLIX FAMILY

Rapper Chris “Ludacris” Bridges produced this series about Karma (based on Bridges’s daughter), a musically gifted 10 year-old girl who discovers the power of music and rhyme to make people’s lives better. The series features 40 11-minute animated episodes.

Little Things: Season 4 — NETFLIX SERIES 🇮🇳

English-language comedy series starring Mithila Palkar and Dhruv Sehgal as a young couple navigating different ways of maintaining a relationship: last season had them in a distance relationship, and this season sees them trying to figure out where they stand after reuniting.

Michael Jackson’s This Is It

My Best Friend’s Wedding

My Name — NETFLIX SERIES 🇰🇷

A woman joins the police as part of a scheme to get revenge for her father’s murder.

PAW Patrol: Season 8

🎃 Sharkdog’s Fintastic Halloween — NETFLIX FAMILY

Halloween special for the animated series about a pet who is not quite a dog but not entirely a shark.

🎃 The Trip — NETFLIX FILM 🇳🇴

Thriller set in a remote cabin (one of the top spots for a thriller, even surpassing trains) where a husband and wife are plotting to murder one another until a third party steps in and tries to murder them both.

🎃 You: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES

Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) has managed to hold viewer interest for two seasons as a charming serial killer, but can he pull the same trick now that he and Love (Victoria Pedretti) are married parents living in a fashionable suburb?

Coming to Netflix October 16, 2021

The General’s Daughter

Misfit: The Series — NETFLIX FAMILY 🇳🇱

A group of “misfits” rebels when the headmaster at their school refuses to let them produce a musical.

Super 8

Coming to Netflix October 17, 2021

Hellboy

Coming to Netflix October 19, 2021

In for a Murder / W jak morderstwo — NETFLIX FILM 🇵🇱

A woman who reads a lot of crime stories begins to suspect that there has been a murder in her town, and unlike most of us who get ideas based on fiction, she’ll probably be proven right.

Coming to Netflix October 20, 2021

Found — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Documentary about three people who go to China to find the parents who put them up for adoption.

Gabby’s Dollhouse: Season 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Preschooler show about a girl whose dolls come to life and teach us delightful lessons.

🎃 Night Teeth — NETFLIX FILM

A chauffeur (Jorge Lendenborg Jr.) realizes he’s on the worst freelance assignment of his life after he discovers that the two women who hired him are vampires.

Sinister

Stuck Together — NETFLIX FILM 🇫🇷

The pandemic has been going on long enough that there are movies about what it was like during the early 2020 lockdowns. This one is about a Paris apartment building where the residents try to figure out ways to keep themselves connected while being stuck in their apartments.

Coming to Netflix October 21, 2021

Flip a Coin -ONE OK ROCK Documentary — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY 🇯🇵

And here’s another production about Act One of the pandemic, a documentary about the Japanese rock group ONE OK ROCK and how they responded to the cancellation of live tours by trying to put together a spectacular online concert for streaming.

Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 6 — NETFLIX FAMILY

It was noted earlier that Netflix has a long-running animated series about talking trains. This is not that. This is their long-running animated series about talking cars.

Insiders — NETFLIX SERIES 🇪🇸

Netflix’s official press release describes this only as “an innovative new reality show.” Maybe the innovation is not telling anybody what it’s about?

Komi Can’t Communicate — NETFLIX ANIME 🇯🇵

Adaptation of Tomohito Oda’s manga about a girl with social anxiety and the classmate who sets out to help her make no fewer than 100 friends.

Life’s a Glitch with Julien Bam — NETFLIX SERIES 🇩🇪

The latest in the line of online influencers to get their own series is the German influencer Julien Bam, but with the sci-fi twist that he and his co-host, Joon Kim, are trying to make it back to our reality after being transported to another dimension.

Sex, Love & goop — NETFLIX SERIES

Netflix courageously takes a step into the infomercial genre: we meet couples who are having intimacy issues, and host Gwyneth Paltrow discovers that the answers to their problems just happen to have something to do with “Goop,” the lifestyle brand she created and owns.

Coming to Netflix October 22, 2021

Adventure Beast — NETFLIX SERIES

An edu-taining enviro-series with Bradley Trevor Grieve, the Australian author and wildlife preservation advocate.

​​Dynasty: Season 4 — NETFLIX SERIES

The remake of this Aaron Spelling series has already run twice as long as the remake of Dallas, the show the original Dynasty was ripping off. So even if it doesn’t make it beyond this season, it’s already won.

Inside Job — NETFLIX SERIES

An animated series that tries to turn the concept of the “Deep State” into office comedy, telling the story of people who work at Cognito Inc., the organization that knows all the top-secret information that “they” don’t want us to know, and deal with the frustrations of having to keep huge secrets all the time. Gravity Falls writers Shion Takeuchi and Alex Hirsch are the creators.

Little Big Mouth — NETFLIX FILM 🇿🇦

After being thrown out by his rock group, a guitarist moves in with a single mom and her father and son.

🎃 Locke & Key: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

Based on the comic book series, Carlton Cuse (Lost) and Meredith Averill developed this show about three kids named “Locke” who live in a spooky house where magical keys open the door to horrific secrets, and yes, the characters were named “Locke” so they could have a punny title.

Maya and the Three — NETFLIX FAMILY

Animated series about Maya (voiced by Zoe Saldaña), a 15 year-old princess who goes on a nine-episode quest to save the world from vengeful gods. Created by Jorge Gutierrez (“El Tigre: The Adventures of Manny Rivera”).

More than Blue: The Series — NETFLIX SERIES 🇹🇼

TV series version of the successful 2018 Taiwanese film (itself a reboot of a 2009 Korean film) about two young people who bond over their mutual lack of family (he was abandoned, she was orphaned).

Roaring Twenties — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

A reality show, recorded in Austin, Texas, that attempts to spin a series out of the two meanings of “twenties” – the people are in their twenties, and they’re living in the twenties.

Coming to Netflix October 26, 2021

Sex: Unzipped — NETFLIX SERIES

Netflix enters into another beloved genre, the “obscene puppets” genre, in this comedy special where puppets try their hand (so to speak) at sex education. Includes a special guest appearance by, inevitably, Dr. Ruth Westheimer.

Coming to Netflix October 27, 2021

🎃 Hypnotic — NETFLIX FILM

A woman tries to improve her mental health by going to a hypnotist. If this were a comedy, that would lead to hilarious consequences, but it isn’t a comedy, it’s a thriller, so the hypnotist is probably up to no good.

🎃 Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight Part 2 — NETFLIX FILM 🇵🇱

A sequel to last year’s slasher film Nobody Sleeps in the Woods, which picks up the story of the girl who survived at the end of the last one.

Sintonia: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES 🇧🇷

The soapy adventures of São Paulo teenagers Rita, Nando and Doni.

This Is Us: Season 5

Coming to Netflix October 28, 2021

Luis Miguel – The Series: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES 🇲🇽

The very long documentary series about the life of the Mexican pop star; the third season focuses on the late ‘90s, when he was in his late twenties and dating Mariah Carey.

The Motive — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY 🇮🇱

In 1986 Jerusalem, a teenage boy killed his family, and as the title implies, the documentary is about trying to figure out why he would have done such a thing.

Coming to Netflix October 29, 2021

Army of Thieves — NETFLIX FILM

Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead did well enough for Netflix that he’s produced this prequel film. It’s a spinoff for one of the supporting players from the original movie, looking at safecracker Dieter (Matthias Schweighöfer) back in the days when he was just getting his safecracking career off the ground and there were zombies around, but not quite as many as in Army of the Dead.

Colin in Black & White — NETFLIX SERIES

Ava DuVernay’s latest Netflix production takes a look at the life of athlete and activist Colin Kaepernick, who co-produced. It’s not a documentary; Kaepernick narrates the show, but it’s about a younger version of him, played by Jaden Michael, with Mary-Louise Parker and Nick Offerman as his adoptive parents. The aim is to use a familiar TV genre – the nostalgic look at a famous person’s childhood – as a vehicle to examine how and why he felt the need to become an activist.

Dear Mother — NETFLIX FILM 🇫🇷

A man discovers that his heart has stopped beating, and yet he is otherwise alive and well. Directed by Laurent Lafitte, who also plays the lead.

Mythomaniac: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES 🇫🇷

Comedy-drama series about a woman who pretends to be terminally ill.

The Time It Takes — NETFLIX SERIES 🇪🇸

Lina (Nadia de Santiago) tries to move on and start a new life, but she can’t forget Nico (Álvaro Cervantes).

Leaving Netflix

Leaving 10/4, 2021

Scandal: Seasons 1-7

Leaving 10/19, 2021

Scary Movie 2

Scary Movie 3

Scary Movie 4

Scary Movie 5

Leaving 10/31, 2021

Argo