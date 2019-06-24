Netflix Canada in July 2019: What’s coming and going

The weather isn’t the only thing (finally) heating up. Just when we thought our summer schedule couldn’t get any more red-hot (read: lazy beach days, sunny patio sessions and al fresco brunch dates), Netflix comes through with new episodes of our fave shows. So, slather on the SPF and start streaming everything coming (like a brand spankin’ new season of Stranger Things, Queer Eye and Orange Is the New Black) and going (like holiday classic The Holiday *cries on Jude Law’s muscular shoulder*) to Netflix Canada this July.

What’s new on Netflix Canada on July 1

Designated Survivor: 60 Days (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: Designated Survivor: 60 Days follows the main storyline of the original format, but has been adapted to feature more of the Korean reality. It is a story of a politician, who suddenly ascends from the position of Minister of Environment to President, as an explosion at the National Assembly kills everyone in the Cabinet who is ahead of him in terms of the presidential succession. Park Mu-jin is a scientist-turned-politician who struggles to fit in politics. Park is the acting president for 60 days, and during this period, albeit inexperienced and unwilling, he tries to uncover the truth behind the attack.

Katherine Ryan: Glitter Room (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: Everyone’s favourite single mom is back with her second Netflix original stand-up special Katherine Ryan: Glitter Room. A follow-up to her 2017 special In Trouble, Katherine toured Glitter Room across the U.K. with an unprecedented four-week run at London’s Garrick Theatre in the West End. After dividing The Belasco Theater audience on their love or dislike of the Kardashians, Katherine showcases her skillful and hilarious storytelling style with tales about following a man to Japan and meeting her daughter’s first celebrity crush, Anna Kendrick.

Cafarnaúm

Synopsis: While serving a five-year sentence for a violent crime, a 12-year-old boy sues his parents for neglect.

From Dusk Till Dawn

Synopsis: Two criminals and their hostages unknowingly seek temporary refuge in a truck stop populated by vampires, with chaotic results.

Ghostbusters

Synopsis: Three former parapsychology professors set up shop as a unique ghost removal service.

Girlfight

Synopsis: Diana, without her father knowing it, trains as a boxer and achieves impressive success, blazing new trails for female boxers.

Jackie Brown

Synopsis: A middle-aged woman finds herself in the middle of a huge conflict that will either make her a profit or cost her life.

Jumanji

Synopsis: When two kids find and play a magical board game, they release a man trapped for decades in it and a host of dangers that can only be stopped by finishing the game.

Kill Bill, Vol. 2

Synopsis: The Bride continues her quest of vengeance against her former boss and lover Bill, the reclusive bouncer Budd, and the treacherous, one-eyed Elle.

Life as We Know It

Synopsis: Two single adults (Katherine Heigl and Josh Duhamel) and become caregivers to an orphaned girl when their mutual best friends die in an accident.

Midnight Express

Synopsis: Billy Hayes (Brad Davis), an American college student, is caught smuggling drugs out of Turkey and thrown into prison.

Mike Tyson Mysteries, Season 4

Synopsis: In this macabre comedy, retired boxing champion Mike Tyson, his brainy adopted Asian-American daughter, a friendly gay gentleman ghost and a cursed perverse mean-spirited talking pigeon solve weird mysteries together.

Spider-Man: Homecoming

Synopsis: Peter Parker (Tom Holland) balances his life as an ordinary high school student in Queens with his superhero alter-ego Spider-Man, and finds himself on the trail of a new menace prowling the skies of New York City.

Swiped

Synopsis: James, a college freshman and computer genius, is enlisted by his womanizing roommate, Lance (played by everyone’s internet boyfriend Noah Centineo), to code the ultimate hook-up app. But when James discovers that his divorced mother is using the app, unexpected consequences ensue.

The Fate of the Furious

Synopsis: When a mysterious woman seduces Dom into the world of terrorism and a betrayal of those closest to him, the crew face trials that will test them as never before.

The World’s Most Extraordinary Homes, Season 2

Synopsis: Award-winning architect Piers Taylor and actor/property enthusiast Caroline Quentin travel the world touring beautifully unconventional homes.

War Against Women

Synopsis: A documentary examining the global phenomenon of rape as a “weapon of war” in various conflict zones, including Bosnia and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

War for the Planet of the Apes

Synopsis: After the apes suffer unimaginable losses, Caesar wrestles with his darker instincts and begins his own mythic quest to avenge his kind.

What’s new on Netflix Canada on July 2

Bangkok Love Stories: Objects of Affection (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: A kind computer repairman falls for a street-smart graffiti artist who’s multiple personality disorder worsens after she witnesses a double murder.

Bangkok Love Stories: Plead (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: In Bangkok’s Chinatown, a spirited digital marketing expert falls for a blind fortune-teller, but their love is predestined to end in disaster.

What’s new on Netflix Canada on July 3

The Blues Brothers

Synopsis: Jake Blues, just out from prison, puts together his old band to save the Catholic home where he and his brother Elwood were raised.

Dazed and Confused

Synopsis: The adventures of high school and junior high students on the last day of school in May 1976.

The Kingdom

Synopsis: A team of U.S. government agents are sent to investigate the bombing of an American facility in the Middle East.

The Last Czars (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: When social upheaval sweeps Russia in the early 20th century, Czar Nicholas II resists change, sparking a revolution and ending a dynasty.

The Mummy

Synopsis: An ancient Egyptian princess is awakened from her crypt beneath the desert, bringing with her malevolence grown over millennia and terrors that defy human comprehension.

The Mummy Returns

Synopsis: The mummified body of Imhotep is shipped to a museum in London, where he once again wakes and begins his campaign of rage and terror.

The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor

Synopsis: In the Far East, Alex O’Connell, the son of famed mummy fighters Rick and Evy O’Connell, unearths the mummy of the first Emperor of Qin—a shape-shifting entity cursed by a witch centuries ago.

The Scorpion King

Synopsis: A desert warrior rises up against the evil army that is destroying his homeland. He captures the enemy’s key sorcerer, takes her deep into the desert and prepares for a final showdown.

Sea of Love

Synopsis: A detective investigating a series of murders becomes involved with a woman who may be the culprit.

Vox Lux

Synopsis: An unusual set of circumstances brings unexpected success to a pop star.

Yummy Mummies, Season 2 (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: The Yummy Mummies welcome a new member as they settle into motherhood, spice up their sex lives and ponder whether they want to get pregnant again.

What’s new on Netflix Canada on July 4

Kakegurui, Season 2

Synopsis: A gambling prodigy comes to an elite school run by games and turns the order upside down.

Stranger Things 3 (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: It’s 1985 in Hawkins, Indiana, and summer’s heating up. School’s out, there’s a brand new mall in town and the Hawkins crew are on the cusp of adulthood. Romance blossoms and complicates the group’s dynamic, and they’ll have to figure out how to grow up without growing apart. Meanwhile, danger looms. When the town’s threatened by enemies old and new, Eleven and her friends are reminded that evil never ends; it evolves. Now they’ll have to band together to survive, and remember that friendship is always stronger than fear.

What’s new on Netflix Canada on July 6

Free Rein, Season 3 (Netflix Original family)

Synopsis: Competition heats up at Bright Fields over the summer as tryouts for the “U.K. Under 18s” team pit friend against friend for just one available spot.

Sicilian Ghost Story

Synopsis: Against a heavy cloak of secrecy, a 12-year-old girl smitten with her handsome classmate ventures deeper and deeper into the enchanted Sicilian forests to find him, unaware of just how thick is the mystery behind his strange disappearance.

What’s new on Netflix Canada on July 8

The Emoji Movie

Synopsis: Gene, a multi-expressional emoji, sets out on a journey to become a normal emoji.

What’s new on Netflix Canada on July 9

Disney’s Mary Poppins Returns

Synopsis: Decades after her original visit, the magical nanny returns to help the Banks siblings and Michael’s children through a difficult time in their lives.

What’s new on Netflix Canada on July 10

Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie

Synopsis: Two overly imaginative pranksters named George and Harold hypnotize their principal into thinking he’s a ridiculously enthusiastic, incredibly dimwitted superhero named Captain Underpants.

Family Reunion (Netflix Original family)

Synopsis: When the McKellan family moves from Seattle to Georgia, life down South—and traditional grandparents—challenge their new-age ways.

Parchís: El documental (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: Get an in-depth look at Parchís, the 1980s kids’ band from Spain, through interviews with ex-members and other insiders, concert footage and more.

What’s new on Netflix Canada on July 11

Cities of Last Things (Netflix Original film)

Synopsis: In a dystopian tale unfolding in reverse chronology, a man with a complicated past takes revenge on the individuals who wronged him decades ago.

What’s new on Netflix Canada on July 12

3Below: Tales of Arcadia, Part 2 (Netflix Original family)

Synopsis: Still stranded in Arcadia, royal alien siblings Aja and Krel continue their quest to return home as General Morando plots a course to invade Earth.

4 latas (Netflix Original film)

Synopsis: In hopes of visiting a dying friend, longtime pals reunite for a desert road trip from Spain to Mali, while bringing along his estranged daughter.

Blown Away

Synopsis: An Irish bomber escapes from prison and targets a member of the Boston bomb squad.

Bonus Family, Season 3 (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: As Martin adjusts to life with a new partner and a baby, Lisa and Patrik grapple with difficult news and Katja reconnects with an old flame.

Extreme Engagement (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: An engaged couple take their love on the road and test their commitment as they explore eight cultures’ marriage traditions in the span of one year.

Kidnapping Stella (Netflix Original film)

Synopsis: Snatched off the street and held for ransom, a bound and gagged woman uses her limited powers to derail her two masked abductors’ carefully laid plans.

Luis Miguel: The Series, Season 1

Synopsis: The series dramatizes the life story of Mexican superstar singer Luis Miguel, who has captivated audiences in Latin America and beyond for decades.

Point Blank (Netflix Original film)

Synopsis: An ER nurse and a career criminal are forced into an unlikely partnership in taking down a ring of corrupt cops threatening the lives of both of their families.

Taco Chronicles (Netflix Original film)

Synopsis: A tribute to the mighty taco; its history, significance in Mexico, global appeal and varieties: pastor, carnitas, canasta, asada, barbacoa and guisados.

What’s new on Netflix Canada on July 15

American History X

Synopsis: A former neo-Nazi skinhead tries to prevent his younger brother from going down the same wrong path that he did.

Hall Pass

Synopsis: Rick and Fred, two husbands who are having difficulty in their marriages, are given a Hall Pass by their wives: for one week, they can do whatever they want.

RuPaul’s Drag Race, Season 1

Synopsis: RuPaul searches for America’s next drag superstar.

What’s new on Netflix Canada on July 16

Frankenstein’s Monster’s Monster, Frankenstein (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: In this new mockumentary, join Stranger Things actor David Harbour as he uncovers lost footage from his father’s televised stage play, Frankenstein’s Monster’s Monster, Frankenstein. Expect the unexpected in this over-the-top and often dramatic(ish) reimagined tale of mystery and suspense. With appearances by Alfred Molina, Kate Berlant, and more special guests, Harbour explores the depths of his family’s acting lineage to gain insight into his father’s legacy—all in 28-minutes. Directed by Daniel Gray Longino (Kroll Show and PEN15) and written by John Levenstein (Arrested Development and Kroll Show).

What’s new on Netflix Canada on July 17

Pinky Malinky, Part 3 (Netflix Original family)

Synopsis: Pinky Malinky isn’t the type of hot dog boy who sits around on his buns, and with his BFFs Babs and JJ, he’s learning how to relish the little things.

What’s new on Netflix Canada on July 18

Secret Obsession (Netflix Original film)

Synopsis: Recuperating from trauma, Jennifer (Brenda Song) remains in danger as she returns to a life she doesn’t remember.

Suits, Season 8

Synopsis: On the run from a drug deal gone bad, Mike Ross, a brilliant college dropout, finds himself a job working with Harvey Specter, one of New York City’s best lawyers.

What’s new on Netflix Canada on July 19

Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee: New 2019: Freshly Brewed (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: Jerry Seinfeld’s roving talk show combines coffee, laughs and vintage cars into quirky, caffeine-fuelled adventures with the sharpest minds in comedy.

The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants, Season 3 (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: Fourth-grade friends George and Harold have a shared love of pranks and comic books—and turning their principal into an undies-wearing superhero.

La casa de papel, Part 3 (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: Eight thieves take hostages and lock themselves in the Royal Mint of Spain as a criminal mastermind manipulates the police to carry out his plan.

Last Chance U: INDY, Part 2 (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: Netflix’s critically acclaimed, Emmy-nominated series Last Chance U returns to give viewers an intense, unfiltered look at the junior college football program at Independence Community College (ICC). Entering his third season with ICC and second season on Last Chance U, Coach Brown has assembled a team that looks sure to compete for a national championship, but a disastrous season on the field puts a spotlight on all of the ugliness of college football that winning tends to polish over. With some new and returning faces, this season captures the Pirates fall from grace that leaves the coaches and the town looking for change.

Queer Eye, Season 4 (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: The Fab Five are back in Kansas City, Missouri. Join Antoni, Bobby, Jonathan, Karamo and Tan for a new group of inspirational heroes, jaw-dropping makeovers and tons of happy tears!

Saint Seiya: Knights of the Zodiac (Netflix Original anime)

Synopsis: Sworn to protect the reincarnation of the goddess Athena, Seiya and the Knights of the Zodiac aid her in battle against those who seek to end mankind.

Typewriter (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: Typewriter is about a haunted house and a haunted book that stir the imagination of a group of young, wannabe ghost hunters, and a dog, determined to capture the ghost that plagues the notorious home in their neighbourhood in Goa. When a new family and their captivating daughter move into the haunted home, the crew finds it difficult to balance the demands of school and chores with the renewed urgency to capture the neighbourhood ghost before it is too late.

What’s new on Netflix Canada on July 24

The Great Hack (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: Explore how a data company named Cambridge Analytica came to symbolize the dark side of social media in the wake of the 2016 presidential election.

What’s new on Netflix Canada on July 25

Another Life (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: Another Life centres on astronaut Niko Breckinridge (Katee Sackhoff) who is focused on searching for alien intelligence. She leads a crew on a mission to explore the genesis of an alien artifact. As Niko and her young crew investigate, they face unimaginable danger on what might very well be a one-way mission. (MC)

What’s new on Netflix Canada on July 26

Anna and the Apocalypse

Synopsis: A zombie apocalypse threatens the sleepy town of Little Haven—at Christmas—forcing Anna and her friends to fight, slash and sing their way to survival, facing the undead in a desperate race to reach their loved ones. But they soon discover that no one is safe in this new world, and with civilization falling apart around them, the only people they can truly rely on are each other.

Boi (Netflix Original film)

Synopsis: As a young Catalan chauffeur drives two Chinese businessmen around Barcelona, he finds himself falling deeper into an illusory adventure.

Girls With Balls (Netflix Original film)

Synopsis: Stranded in the woods and eyeballed by twisted hunters, members of a women’s volleyball team bump it up in the most dangerous game of their lives.

My First First Love, Season 2 (Netflix Original film)

Synopsis: Tae-o and his friends navigate the twists and turns of friendship and love, as they face new challenges in their relationships with one another.

Nobody’s Fool

Synopsis: A woman is released from prison and reunites with her sister. She soon discovers that her sister is in an online relationship with a man who may not be what he seems.

Orange Is the New Black, Season 7 (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: A privileged New Yorker ends up in a women’s prison when a past crime catches up with her in this Emmy-winning series from the creator of Weeds.

The Son (Netflix Original film)

Synopsis: Lorenzo, a 50-year-old bohemian painter, is looking forward to the son he’ll have with his new wife. But during pregnancy she becomes obsessed with taking care of the baby, isolating it from the world and its father.

Sugar Rush, Season 2 (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: Time’s the most important ingredient as teams race against the clock—and each other—to bake up the best-tasting sweets.

The Worst Witch, Season 3 (Netflix Original family)

Synopsis: Armed with newfound confidence, Mildred returns to Cackle’s Academy, where her mother is joining the staff as the school’s first non-witch teacher.

What’s new on Netflix Canada on July 30

Hot Summer Nights

Synopsis: In the summer of 1991, a sheltered teenage boy comes of age during a wild summer he spends in Cape Cod getting rich from selling pot to gangsters, falling in love for the first time, partying and eventually realizing that he is in over his head.

Whitney Cummings: Can I Touch It? (Netflix Original comedy)

Synopsis: Multi-hyphenate comedian, Whitney Cummings, makes her Netflix debut with her 4th stand-up special. Filmed at the Sidney Harmon Hall in her hometown, Washington, DC. Cummings’ signature incisive commentary on gender dynamics is more relevant than ever. Do women need to wear service vests instead of “Rosé All Day” t-shirts? Are their nicknames for each other hurting the cause? Now that people are actually listening what should women change? How are men holding up with all the “new” rules they have to follow now? Tune in for Whitney’s take on everything including why we should give sex robots a chance.

What’s new on Netflix Canada on July 31

Kengan Ashura, Part l (Netflix Original anime)

Synopsis: Underground gladiator Tokita Ohma fights on behalf of business mogul Nogi Hideki who wagers mega-business deals on the outcome of these brutal matches.

The Letdown, Season 2 (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: Audrey, mother of a 2-month-old, joins a new-parents support group, where she makes some quirky friends facing various challenges and life changes.

The Red Sea Diving Resort (Netflix Original film)

Synopsis: Inspired by remarkable true life rescue missions, The Red Sea Diving Resort is the incredible story of a group of international agents and brave Ethiopians who in the early 80s used a deserted holiday retreat in Sudan as a front to smuggle thousands of refugees to Israel. The undercover team carrying out this mission is led by the charismatic Ari Kidron (Chris Evans) and courageous local Kabede Bimro (Michael Kenneth Williams). The prestigious cast also includes Haley Bennett, Alessandro Nivola, Michiel Huisman, Chris Chalk, Greg Kinnear and Ben Kingsley.

Last call! Here is everything leaving Netflix Canada in July:

July 2:

Bring It On

Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales

The Bourne Identity

The Bourne Legacy

The Bourne Supremacy

The Bourne Ultimatum

July 14:

The Holiday

July 15:

Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown, Seasons 1 to 8

July 24:

Marvel Studios’ Guardians of the Galaxy