Tracking the ‘Céline Look’ through the decades

Never one to shy away from change, Céline Dion has established herself as one of the bravest fashion icons on the scene today. The megastar, who lost her husband René Angélil in 2016, has taken every major fashion week in recent years by storm, dazzling our imaginations with an array of bold and over-the-top choices while cementing her reputation as a fashion maven.

Maclean’s spoke to creative director and stylist Susie Sheffman to explore the trajectory of the singer’s style renaissance, and learn more about how the Canadian artist has taken the fashion world by storm. Below is a selection of Céline’s most striking looks, and Sheffman’s commentary on each.