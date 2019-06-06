Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Tracking the 'Céline Look' through the decades - Macleans.ca
Never one to shy away from change, Céline Dion has established herself as one of the bravest fashion icons on the scene today. The megastar, who lost her husband René Angélil in 2016, has taken every major fashion week in recent years by storm, dazzling our imaginations with an array of bold and over-the-top choices while cementing her reputation as a fashion maven.
Maclean’s spoke to creative director and stylist Susie Sheffman to explore the trajectory of the singer’s style renaissance, and learn more about how the Canadian artist has taken the fashion world by storm. Below is a selection of Céline’s most striking looks, and Sheffman’s commentary on each.
1 / 8Tom Buist/Getty Images
It’s the late 80’s and not a pretty time in fashion history. Dion’s hair may be a horror show but we catch a glimpse of the fashion diva to come. The acid wash mini skirt and wide corset belt scream “look at me,” while the bold floral tights are clearly not for a shrinking violet. Here, Céline begins to assert herself in the style arena—with both the body and the balls for risk-taking fashion.