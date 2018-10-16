A grandfather’s high hopes to buy Canada’s first legal weed

If everything goes according to plan, Don Clarke of Pouch Cove, Nfld. will become the first person to buy legal recreational cannabis in Canada.

But first, he needs to borrow $80.25 in cash.

It’s not that he’s short on funds. Clarke just returned from a European vacation and spent the last of his cash at duty free. The 71-year-old figured he would buy seven grams of weed—either DNA Genetics’s Lemon Skunk or Aurora’s Banana Split—with his debit card. But his son, Thomas, quickly set him straight: there will be plenty of competing claims around St. John’s, where several retailers are also opening Wednesday at 12 a.m. NDT, itching to make that historic first sale. If Thomas wants to declare himself first in the country, he can’t afford delay due the transaction crawling its way across the Internet.

Thomas—who says his full name is Thomas Herb Clarke—will open THC Distribution in Portugal Cove-St. Philip’s, Nfld., at midnight, too. (His given middle name his George, but the 43-year-old father of three has, in every sense, embraced Herb.) And thanks to its time zone, the province will have a head start on the rest of Canada when recreational marijuana officially becomes legal.

That’s why Thomas has set it up so that father and son will be at the cash register at the stroke of midnight to make the transaction as quickly as possible—cash-only for sale number one.

Why does Don get the honour of becoming a Canadian first? “My dad’s my favourite person to smoke with,” Thomas replies.

The historic policy shift is lost on neither Newfoundlanders nor the handful of retailers selected by Cannabis NL, a branch of the Newfoundland and Labrador Liquor Corporation tasked with regulating cannabis, to sell marijuana on opening day.

The Natural Vibe, a health-food store in St. John’s, plans to open up the natural wellness component of their retail store for a party at 11:30 p.m. on Oct. 16 with a ribbon adorning the cash register designated for cannabis sales. “We’ll have a countdown—like it’s the New Year—and cut the ribbon,” says store owner Megan Kennedy. “Then we’ll have our first customer ready to go.”

Kennedy isn’t sure who’ll be the first customer—a few people have put their names forward. And as of Monday afternoon, the only thing she was waiting on was product. As such, she didn’t know which strains she’d be selling for that first transaction. But she knows she’ll face stiff competition.

“Our goal is it be the number one sale,” she says. “I think we’ve got a good chance. We’re pretty quick.”

Canopy Growth, who will be vying to make the country’s first sale on Water Street in St. John’s, doesn’t have to worry about supply problems on Day One. For the company previously named Tweed Marijuana Inc., (Tweed Inc. is now a wholly owned subsidiary of Canopy Growth) it’s one of the advantages is being both retailer and producer.

“I don’t think we’ll have every single variety that makes up the full line-up over the course of time, but we’ll have a good lineup to meet everybody’s preferences,” says the company’s co-CEO Mark Zekulin.

The company is flying both CEOs from Ottawa specifically to commemorate the moment and meet with customers who they figure will be lined up outside the night before. “A picture of the occasion should do an incredible job,” Zekulin adds.

And while he’s coy when asked who will have the honour of being the first customer, a company spokesperson let on that Bruce Linton, Canopy’s founder and co-CEO, will make the company’s very first sale just after midnight to his co-CEO counterpart.

“Bruce is more of a seller,” Zekulin explains wryly. “I’m more of a buyer.”

Back in Portugal Cove, Don Clarke says cannabis should have been legalized 50 years ago. He remembers the first time he smoked weed. It was back in the late 1960s while he was in Quebec. “We could get all kinds of product,” he says. “The most potent was Thai stick weed. I’m sure it’s still out there because it was one of the best.”

He can’t remember, however, the first time he caught his son smoking weed. “I can remember some missing,” he laughs. “I think Thomas was 16 and he was given a severe reprimand—more for taking what didn’t belong to him.”

Thomas says his parents were very accepting of him smoking at home. “It prevented me from going out drinking and getting in trouble with my friends.” He admits they probably wished he didn’t smoke as much as he did. His friends gave him the nickname Thomas H Clarke (or THC for short, a play on words for the other THC, tetrahydrocannabinol, the psychoactive element in marijuana).

But his journey from user to seller got him into trouble with the law. “I got busted selling hash and spent 30 days in jail,” he remembers. “It scary being a 19-year-old going to Her Majesty’s Penitentiary. I don’t have a violent bone in my body.”

Thomas eventually stopped selling and shifted towards advocacy work in getting marijuana legalized. But when Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced that cannabis would become legal, Thomas got his paperwork in order to open his own independent shop.

“This is the biggest policy shift of our time,” he says. “Before this, women got the right to vote. Slavery was abolished. This is the kind of thing we’re dealing with. No one has seen a change like this in Newfoundland since Confederation.”

Thomas says he already has $75,000 worth of product ready to move—and anticipates he’ll be sold out well before the weekend. When asked if he’s doing anything else to make the special occasion, he notes he’ll be running the shop with his wife, his best friend and his best friend’s wife. After he makes his first sale to his dad, family and friends will be on hand to become his next customers. So too will a woman he just met days ago who’s living with multiple sclerosis and told Thomas how thankful she is to live right around the corner from his shop.

“To be the first person in Canada to make a recreational sale—and be surrounded by loved ones while I do it—is special enough,” he says.

