 All the green, leafy, pun-filled names of the pot stores coming to Alberta - Macleans.ca
Business

All the green, leafy, pun-filled names of the pot stores coming to Alberta

Would-be cannabis merchants in the province have proposed 750 to date. And in case you were wondering, yes: ‘Diesel Punk Pot Co.’ is taken

by

One of NewLeaf's fully built-out concept retail stores in Calgary. (Paul White/NewLeaf Cannabis)

If you think cannabis legalization has brought out the worst in pun-loving headline writers, wait’ll you see the store name ideas.

When recreational cannabis becomes legal on Oct. 17, nowhere will the streets bristle with change more than in Alberta. The free-enterprise and oil-loving province has been by far the most active in approving marijuana retail. It’s eschewed government-run stores and has placed no cap on the number of private outlets, expecting 250 in the first year and twice as many later. In the first six months, cannabis chains and entrepreneurs applied to the Alberta Gaming and Liquor Commission for more than 750 store licences.

READ MORE: With its patchwork of half-baked, absurd laws, Canada isn’t ready for legal weed

The provincial regulator’s application list reveals an impressive array of proposed store names. And the government has placed few restrictions on the names themselves. They can’t promote intoxication (no names with High, Chronic or Stoned), cannot suggest any pharmaceutical or medical links (no Health, Clinic, Dispensary, or Med), and can’t have “Alberta” in the name. Other than that, businesses are largely free to name as they please.

And in Alberta, they have. There’s originality in the list, but certain themes clearly emerge:


Love the leaf
Aroma Leaf
Global Leaf
Herbal Releaf Centre
Leaf Wise
Lucky Leaf
Modernleaf
New Leaf
Peaceleaf
Re-Leaf
Rolling Leafs
Spiritleaf
Sweet Leaf
The Leaf
The Wanted Leaf
Urban Leaf
Urbn Leaf
Westleaf
1Leaf

No bad names, only bud names
Best Buds Outlets
Bud Bar
Bud Boys
Bud Busters
Bud Runners Cannabis
BudaBoom
Budz R Us
Budzz & Roses
Fuzzy Budz
Hey Bud
Let’s Be Buds
Queen of Bud
Small Town Buds
The Bud King

Yes, we cannabis
Canna Bizz
Canna Bliss
Canna Cabana
Cannabis Cowboy
Cannamart
Made in Cannabis
Rocky Mountain Cannabar
Can Can Club

Stoner’s lucky number
420 Premium Market
Blaze 420 Today
Cloud-420
It’s 4:20 Somewhere
Purple City 420
Twenty-six
Waldo’s 420 Store
420 Escape

Argh, the puns
Crowsnest’s Classy Joint
Gramsterdam
Haute Box
Le Joint
Merry Guanas
Mind-Full
Potporium
Pottersville
Roll Call Cannabis
Starbuds
Strainbows
The Potterienu
Up N Smoke

My dealer’s gone legit
Adam’s Herbs
Bob’s Buds
Grampa’s Finest
Jai’s Recreational Stuff
Odies Corner
Robbie J’s
Ross’ Gold
Smiley’s Cannabis
Smokey’s Cannabis
Uncle Sam’s Cannabis

It is easy being green
Alternative Greens
Green Cave
Green Che
Green Leaf
Green Mountain Cannabis
Green Oasis
Green Panda Cannabis
Green Shop
Green Solutions
Green Space
Green Town
Green Zone
Greendoor Cannabis
Greener Society Cannabis
Greenway
Prestige Green
Star Greens
The Green Box
The Green Eden
The GreenEasy
The Greenhouse Cannabis Co.

Misspelling is kool
Goodiez
Koffeeshop
Kush Krush
Quadz Cannabis
The Kannabist
Tumbleweedz
Uplyft
WEEDZ

Ladies and gentlemen, the Beatles
Mary Jane on Penny Lane
Yellow Submarine

Eastern religion, culture and geography
Buddha Farm
Namaste
Nirvana
Tokyo Smoke

It sounded cool when I was high
Diesel Punk Pot Co.
Frosted Acres
Hemp Town Rock
Pineapple Shop
Poshpot Cannabis Boutique
Stigma
THC2GO
The Retail Cannabis Store

MORE ABOUT MARIJUANA:
Filed under: