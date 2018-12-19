The Canadian startups that could be billion-dollar breakouts in 2019

League

Location: Toronto

A health insurance app that lets employees personalize their benefits, League has nabbed a number of big employers including Shopify, Unilever and KPMG. Led by Michael Serbinis, the former owner of Kobo, the company expanded to the U.S. last year and plans to begin operations in the EU and U.K. in 2019. “It has a very solid team of leaders that have been there and done that before,” says Daryl Johnston, a director of market development at Deloitte Canada.