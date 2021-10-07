Canada’s best Comprehensive universities: Rankings 2022

This year, Simon Fraser and University of Victoria tie for the top spot. Universities in this category have a significant amount of research activity and a wide range of programs at the undergraduate and graduate level, including professional degrees.
Canada’s Top Comprehensive Schools 2022
|Name
|Rank Last Year
|Student Awards
|Student / Faculty Ratio
|Faculty Awards
|Total Research Dollars
|Scholarships & Bursaries
|Student Services
*1
Simon Fraser
[1]
1
3
*2
3
9
2
*1
Victoria
[*2]
3
5
1
2
3
5
3
Waterloo
[*2]
2
7
*2
4
1
12
4
Guelph
[4]
*8
15
4
1
4
6
5
Carleton
[5]
4
8
7
8
6
10
6
York
[*6]
*8
14
*5
10
2
9
7
Wilfrid Laurier
[8]
12
12
10
14
5
4
8
Memorial
[9]
7
2
9
5
12
13
*9
New Brunswick
[*6]
5
1
*13
7
13
11
*9
UQAM
[*10]
6
6
*5
9
14
15
11
Ryerson
[12]
14
13
*13
6
11
1
12
Brock
[13]
13
*10
8
15
7
7
13
Concordia
[*10]
*8
*10
12
13
10
14
14
Windsor
[14]
11
9
11
12
15
3
15
Regina
[15]
15
4
*13
11
8
8
These charts show results for six of the 13 indicators used to calculate the rankings.
