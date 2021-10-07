Canada’s best Comprehensive universities: Rankings 2022

Schools in this category have a significant amount of research activity and a wide range of programs at the undergraduate and graduate level, including professional degrees

This year, Simon Fraser and University of Victoria tie for the top spot. Universities in this category have a significant amount of research activity and a wide range of programs at the undergraduate and graduate level, including professional degrees.

Canada’s Top Comprehensive Schools 2022

Scholarships & Bursaries Student Services Top ↑ ▼ Name Rank Last Year Student Awards Student / Faculty Ratio Faculty Awards Total Research Dollars Scholarships & Bursaries Student Services *1 Simon Fraser [1] 1 3 *2 3 9 2 *1 Victoria [*2] 3 5 1 2 3 5 3 Waterloo [*2] 2 7 *2 4 1 12 4 Guelph [4] *8 15 4 1 4 6 5 Carleton [5] 4 8 7 8 6 10 6 York [*6] *8 14 *5 10 2 9 7 Wilfrid Laurier [8] 12 12 10 14 5 4 8 Memorial [9] 7 2 9 5 12 13 *9 New Brunswick [*6] 5 1 *13 7 13 11 *9 UQAM [*10] 6 6 *5 9 14 15 11 Ryerson [12] 14 13 *13 6 11 1 12 Brock [13] 13 *10 8 15 7 7 13 Concordia [*10] *8 *10 12 13 10 14 14 Windsor [14] 11 9 11 12 15 3 15 Regina [15] 15 4 *13 11 8 8 * Indicates a tie

These charts show results for six of the 13 indicators used to calculate the rankings.