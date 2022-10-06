Education

Canada's Best Computer Science Programs: University Rankings 2023

The 20 top-ranking schools for computer science programs in Canada

UniversityUniversity Rank Program ReputationProgram Reputation Research ReputationResearch Reputation
UBC *1 *1 *1
Toronto *1 *1 *1
Waterloo *1 *1 *1
McGill 4 4 4
Alberta 5 5 5
Montréal 6 6 6
Simon Fraser 7 7 10
Ottawa *8 8 8
Queen's *8 *10 7
Calgary 10 *10 9
McMaster 11 9 11
Western 12 12 12
Concordia 13 13 13
Carleton 14 15 15
Victoria 15 14 *16
Manitoba 16 17 14
Dalhousie 17 16 18
Guelph 18 20 *16
Saskatchewan *19 19 19
York *19 18 20

* Indicates a tie

For more details and breakdowns of our methodology in determining the program rankings click here.

