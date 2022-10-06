Canada's Best Computer Science Programs: University Rankings 2023

|University
|Rank
|Program Reputation
|Research Reputation
|UBC
|*1
|*1
|*1
|Toronto
|*1
|*1
|*1
|Waterloo
|*1
|*1
|*1
|McGill
|4
|4
|4
|Alberta
|5
|5
|5
|Montréal
|6
|6
|6
|Simon Fraser
|7
|7
|10
|Ottawa
|*8
|8
|8
|Queen's
|*8
|*10
|7
|Calgary
|10
|*10
|9
|McMaster
|11
|9
|11
|Western
|12
|12
|12
|Concordia
|13
|13
|13
|Carleton
|14
|15
|15
|Victoria
|15
|14
|*16
|Manitoba
|16
|17
|14
|Dalhousie
|17
|16
|18
|Guelph
|18
|20
|*16
|Saskatchewan
|*19
|19
|19
|York
|*19
|18
|20
* Indicates a tie
For more details and breakdowns of our methodology in determining the program rankings click here.