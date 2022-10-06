Education

Canada's Best Education Programs: University Rankings 2023

The 20 top-ranking schools for education programs in Canada

By

(Photo Courtesy of the University of Saskatchewan)

UniversityUniversity Rank Program ReputationProgram Reputation Research ReputationResearch Reputation
UBC *1 *1 *1
Toronto *1 *1 *1
Alberta 3 3 3
Western 4 7 5
Queen's 5 4 7
York 6 6 8
McGill 7 12 4
Ottawa 8 8 6
Simon Fraser 9 5 12
Saskatchewan 10 *9 10
Calgary 11 11 9
Victoria 12 *9 13
Montréal 13 14 11
Manitoba 14 13 15
UQAM 15 15 16
Brock 16 17 17
Trent 17 16 *18
Concordia 18 21 14
Lakehead 19 22 *18
Laval 20 20 21

* Indicates a tie

For more details and breakdowns of our methodology in determining the program rankings click here.

Looking for more?

Get the Best of Maclean's sent straight to your inbox. Sign up for news, commentary and analysis.
  • *
FILED UNDER: