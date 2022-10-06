Canada's Best Education Programs: University Rankings 2023

|University
|Rank
|Program Reputation
|Research Reputation
|UBC
|*1
|*1
|*1
|Toronto
|*1
|*1
|*1
|Alberta
|3
|3
|3
|Western
|4
|7
|5
|Queen's
|5
|4
|7
|York
|6
|6
|8
|McGill
|7
|12
|4
|Ottawa
|8
|8
|6
|Simon Fraser
|9
|5
|12
|Saskatchewan
|10
|*9
|10
|Calgary
|11
|11
|9
|Victoria
|12
|*9
|13
|Montréal
|13
|14
|11
|Manitoba
|14
|13
|15
|UQAM
|15
|15
|16
|Brock
|16
|17
|17
|Trent
|17
|16
|*18
|Concordia
|18
|21
|14
|Lakehead
|19
|22
|*18
|Laval
|20
|20
|21
* Indicates a tie
