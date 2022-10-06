Canada's Best Engineering Programs: University Rankings 2023

|University
|Rank
|Program Reputation
|Research Reputation
|UBC
|*1
|*1
|*1
|Toronto
|*1
|*1
|*1
|Waterloo
|3
|*1
|3
|McGill
|4
|4
|4
|Alberta
|5
|5
|5
|McMaster
|6
|6
|7
|Queen's
|7
|7
|8
|Montréal
|8
|8
|6
|Concordia
|9
|10
|9
|Laval
|10
|*15
|10
|Calgary
|11
|9
|11
|Dalhousie
|12
|11
|13
|Ottawa
|13
|12
|*14
|Carleton
|*14
|*15
|12
|Western
|*14
|14
|*14
|Guelph
|16
|13
|16
|Sherbrooke
|*17
|19
|17
|Victoria
|*17
|17
|18
|Manitoba
|19
|18
|19
|ÉTS
|20
|20
|20
* Indicates a tie
For more details and breakdowns of our methodology in determining the program rankings click here.