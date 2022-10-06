Education

Canada's Best Engineering Programs: University Rankings 2023

The 20 top-ranking schools for engineering programs in Canada

By

(Photo courtesy of Bonnie Findley, University of Ottawa)

UniversityUniversity Rank Program ReputationProgram Reputation Research ReputationResearch Reputation
UBC *1 *1 *1
Toronto *1 *1 *1
Waterloo 3 *1 3
McGill 4 4 4
Alberta 5 5 5
McMaster 6 6 7
Queen's 7 7 8
Montréal 8 8 6
Concordia 9 10 9
Laval 10 *15 10
Calgary 11 9 11
Dalhousie 12 11 13
Ottawa 13 12 *14
Carleton *14 *15 12
Western *14 14 *14
Guelph 16 13 16
Sherbrooke *17 19 17
Victoria *17 17 18
Manitoba 19 18 19
ÉTS 20 20 20

* Indicates a tie

For more details and breakdowns of our methodology in determining the program rankings click here.

Looking for more?

Get the Best of Maclean's sent straight to your inbox. Sign up for news, commentary and analysis.
  • *
FILED UNDER: