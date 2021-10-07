Canada’s best Medical Doctoral universities: Rankings 2022

Once again, McGill University is in the top spot with the University of Toronto following in second place. Universities in the Medical Doctoral category have a broad range of Ph.D. programs and research, as well as medical schools.
1
McGill
[1]
1
3
2
3
1
*13
2
Toronto
[2]
3
13
1
1
6
2
3
UBC
[3]
2
4
8
9
12
*9
4
McMaster
[4]
*9
15
4
2
*14
1
5
Queen's
[5]
5
14
3
10
8
*7
6
Alberta
[6]
7
9
7
8
9
*7
7
Ottawa
[*8]
6
12
6
7
2
3
8
Dalhousie
[7]
4
2
5
13
3
*9
*9
Laval
[*11]
12
8
11
5
10
*11
*9
Montréal
[*11]
11
11
10
4
11
*13
*9
Western
[*8]
8
10
9
14
7
6
12
Calgary
[*8]
*9
5
*13
6
5
*11
13
Sherbrooke
[13]
13
1
15
12
*14
5
14
Manitoba
[*14]
14
7
*13
15
4
4
15
Saskatchewan
[*14]
15
6
12
11
13
15
* Indicates a tie
These charts show results for six of the 13 indicators used to calculate the rankings.
