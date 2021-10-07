Canada’s best Medical Doctoral universities: Rankings 2022

Schools in this category have a broad range of research opportunities and Ph.D. programs, as well as medical schools

Once again, McGill University is in the top spot with the University of Toronto following in second place. Universities in the Medical Doctoral category have a broad range of Ph.D. programs and research, as well as medical schools.

MORE RANKINGS:

Canada’s top Medical Doctoral universities of 2022

Click on the headings or tap on the legend to sort.

Overall Ranking

Overall Ranking Name

Name Rank Last Year

Rank Last Year Student Awards

Student Awards Student / Faculty Ratio

Student / Faculty Ratio Faculty Awards

Faculty Awards Total Research Dollars

Total Research Dollars Scholarships & Bursaries

Scholarships & Bursaries Student Services Top ↑ ▼ Name Rank Last Year Student Awards Student / Faculty Ratio Faculty Awards Total Research Dollars Scholarships & Bursaries Student Services 1 McGill [1] 1 3 2 3 1 *13 2 Toronto [2] 3 13 1 1 6 2 3 UBC [3] 2 4 8 9 12 *9 4 McMaster [4] *9 15 4 2 *14 1 5 Queen's [5] 5 14 3 10 8 *7 6 Alberta [6] 7 9 7 8 9 *7 7 Ottawa [*8] 6 12 6 7 2 3 8 Dalhousie [7] 4 2 5 13 3 *9 *9 Laval [*11] 12 8 11 5 10 *11 *9 Montréal [*11] 11 11 10 4 11 *13 *9 Western [*8] 8 10 9 14 7 6 12 Calgary [*8] *9 5 *13 6 5 *11 13 Sherbrooke [13] 13 1 15 12 *14 5 14 Manitoba [*14] 14 7 *13 15 4 4 15 Saskatchewan [*14] 15 6 12 11 13 15 * Indicates a tie

These charts show results for six of the 13 indicators used to calculate the rankings.