Canada's Best Universities 2023: Average Class Size

These average class size figures are for undergraduate classes in the fall of 2019. Maclean’s did not ask universities to report class sizes during the COVID-19 pandemic because the shift to online learning and capacity restrictions disrupted the normal delivery of classes. These numbers reflect primary classes; subsections such as labs, tutorials and practicums are not included.*
First and Second Year
|University
|Avg. Size
|Moncton
|23.8
|St. Thomas
|28.6
|Mount Saint Vincent
|29.2
|Sherbrooke
|31.7
|Brandon
|32.8
|Lakehead
|34.5
|Laurentian
|34.9
|Nipissing
|35.6
|Cape Breton
|38.0
|Winnipeg
|38.4
|Acadia
|38.7
|New Brunswick
|39.1
|St. Francis Xavier
|39.4
|UQAM
|39.7
|Bishop's
|40.0
|Regina
|40.0
|Laval
|40.1
|UPEI
|40.9
|UNBC
|41.1
|Mount Allison
|44.3
|Memorial
|44.8
|Lethbridge
|46.1
|Saint Mary's
|49.8
|Concordia
|57.4
|Alberta
|59.4
|Saskatchewan
|62.5
|Victoria
|65.0
|McGill
|65.5
|Manitoba
|69.7
|Windsor
|71.0
|Dalhousie
|73.5
|Trent
|79.3
|Simon Fraser
|82.2
|Queen's
|84.9
|Calgary
|86.8
|UBC
|86.9
|York
|90.6
|Carleton
|91.8
|Brock
|93.8
|Wilfrid Laurier
|93.8
|Western
|105.3
|McMaster
|127.8
Third and Fourth Year
|University
|Avg. Size
|Mount Allison
|11.4
|Moncton
|13.6
|Brandon
|14.5
|Acadia
|17.0
|Mount Saint Vincent
|17.4
|St. Thomas
|17.4
|Laurentian
|18.0
|UPEI
|18.2
|Winnipeg
|19.2
|UNBC
|19.3
|Queen's
|19.8
|Bishop's
|20.3
|Nipissing
|21.0
|Regina
|22.0
|New Brunswick
|22.2
|St. Francis Xavier
|22.2
|Memorial
|23.0
|Lethbridge
|23.3
|Lakehead
|24.4
|Alberta
|25.5
|Trent
|25.7
|Saint Mary's
|26.1
|Victoria
|27.2
|Laval
|27.4
|Manitoba
|28.6
|Dalhousie
|29.2
|McGill
|29.4
|Saskatchewan
|30.9
|York
|31.3
|Sherbrooke
|31.5
|Cape Breton
|32.3
|UQAM
|32.5
|Calgary
|32.9
|Brock
|33.1
|Windsor
|33.7
|Concordia
|34.6
|Western
|35.3
|Wilfrid Laurier
|38.3
|Simon Fraser
|38.9
|Carleton
|41.2
|McMaster
|52.3
|UBC
|54.4
*Seven universities did not provide figures for fall 2019: Guelph, Montréal, Ontario Tech, Ottawa, Toronto, Toronto Metropolitan and Waterloo.
