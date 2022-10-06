Canada's Best Universities by Faculty Awards: Rankings 2023

These figures show the five-year tally (2017-21) of the number of full-time professors, per 1,000, who have won national awards.
Medical Doctoral
|Rank
|University
|No. of Awards
|1
|Toronto
|12.2
|2
|McGill
|9.4
|3
|Ottawa
|8
|4
|Queen's
|7.4
|5
|McMaster
|6.8
|6
|Dalhousie
|6.7
|7
|Alberta
|5.4
|*8
|UBC
|5.2
|*8
|Montréal
|5.2
|10
|Western
|3.9
|11
|Laval
|3.5
|*12
|Calgary
|2.6
|*12
|Manitoba
|2.6
|*12
|Saskatchewan
|2.6
|15
|Sherbrooke
|2.2
Comprehensive
|Rank
|University
|No. of Awards
|1
|Victoria
|7.1
|2
|Waterloo
|5.3
|3
|Simon Fraser
|4.4
|4
|Guelph
|3.5
|5
|Carleton
|2.9
|6
|Brock
|2.8
|7
|York
|2.7
|8
|UQAM
|2.1
|9
|Memorial
|2
|10
|Windsor
|1.5
|11
|Wilfrid Laurier
|1.4
|12
|Regina
|1.1
|13
|Concordia
|0.8
|*14
|New Brunswick
|0.7
|*14
|Toronto Metropolitan
|0.7
Primarily Undergraduate
|Rank
|University
|No. of Awards
|1
|Bishop's
|3.4
|2
|UPEI
|3.3
|3
|Mount Allison
|3
|4
|Acadia
|2.9
|5
|St. Francis Xavier
|2.6
|*6
|Saint Mary's
|2.3
|*6
|Trent
|2.3
|8
|UNBC
|2.1
|9
|Lakehead
|1.8
|*10
|Laurentian
|1.5
|*10
|Mount Saint Vincent
|1.5
|12
|Winnipeg
|1.2
|13
|Nipissing
|1.1
|14
|Lethbridge
|0.9
|15
|Moncton
|0.6
|*16
|Brandon
|none
|*16
|Cape Breton
|none
|*16
|Ontario Tech
|none
|*16
|St. Thomas
|none
* Indicates a tie
