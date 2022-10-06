Education

Canada's Best Universities by Faculty Awards: Rankings 2023

Maclean's tracks faculty achievement at winning national awards

By Maclean's

These figures show the five-year tally (2017-21) of the number of full-time professors, per 1,000, who have won national awards.

Medical Doctoral

Rank UniversityUniversity No. of AwardsNo. of Awards
1 Toronto 12.2
2 McGill 9.4
3 Ottawa 8
4 Queen's 7.4
5 McMaster 6.8
6 Dalhousie 6.7
7 Alberta 5.4
*8 UBC 5.2
*8 Montréal 5.2
10 Western 3.9
11 Laval 3.5
*12 Calgary 2.6
*12 Manitoba 2.6
*12 Saskatchewan 2.6
15 Sherbrooke 2.2

Comprehensive

Rank UniversityUniversity No. of AwardsNo. of Awards
1 Victoria 7.1
2 Waterloo 5.3
3 Simon Fraser 4.4
4 Guelph 3.5
5 Carleton 2.9
6 Brock 2.8
7 York 2.7
8 UQAM 2.1
9 Memorial 2
10 Windsor 1.5
11 Wilfrid Laurier 1.4
12 Regina 1.1
13 Concordia 0.8
*14 New Brunswick 0.7
*14 Toronto Metropolitan 0.7

Primarily Undergraduate

Rank UniversityUniversity No. of AwardsNo. of Awards
1 Bishop's 3.4
2 UPEI 3.3
3 Mount Allison 3
4 Acadia 2.9
5 St. Francis Xavier 2.6
*6 Saint Mary's 2.3
*6 Trent 2.3
8 UNBC 2.1
9 Lakehead 1.8
*10 Laurentian 1.5
*10 Mount Saint Vincent 1.5
12 Winnipeg 1.2
13 Nipissing 1.1
14 Lethbridge 0.9
15 Moncton 0.6
*16 Brandon none
*16 Cape Breton none
*16 Ontario Tech none
*16 St. Thomas none

* Indicates a tie

