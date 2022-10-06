Canada's Best Universities by Operating Budget: Rankings 2023

These figures show university operating expenditures per full-time-equivalent student. Students are weighted according to their level of study—bachelor, master’s or doctorate—and their program of study.
Medical Doctoral
|Rank
|University
|Amount ($)
|1
|UBC
|18,433
|2
|Saskatchewan
|15,839
|3
|Alberta
|15,497
|4
|Toronto
|14,279
|5
|Calgary
|14,195
|6
|Dalhousie
|14,068
|7
|Manitoba
|13,193
|8
|Queen's
|13,102
|9
|McGill
|12,580
|10
|McMaster
|12,434
|11
|Ottawa
|12,427
|12
|Western
|12,234
|13
|Montréal
|10,958
|14
|Sherbrooke
|10,366
|15
|Laval
|9,589
Comprehensive
|Rank
|University
|Amount ($)
|1
|Simon Fraser
|16,466
|2
|Memorial
|15,602
|3
|New Brunswick
|15,275
|4
|Victoria
|13,848
|5
|York
|13,309
|6
|Toronto Metropolitan
|13,048
|7
|Wilfrid Laurier
|13,008
|8
|Waterloo
|11,961
|9
|Regina
|11,867
|10
|Brock
|11,450
|11
|Windsor
|11,011
|12
|Guelph
|10,827
|13
|Carleton
|10,747
|14
|UQAM
|10,530
|15
|Concordia
|10,048
Primarily Undergraduate
|Rank
|University
|Amount ($)
|1
|Mount Allison
|18,499
|2
|St. Thomas
|17,594
|3
|UNBC
|17,449
|4
|Moncton
|16,573
|5
|Laurentian
|16,481
|6
|UPEI
|15,543
|7
|St. Francis Xavier
|14,724
|8
|Saint Mary's
|14,412
|9
|Bishop's
|13,867
|10
|Acadia
|13,539
|11
|Mount Saint Vincent
|13,160
|12
|Lakehead
|13,139
|13
|Brandon
|12,578
|14
|Nipissing
|12,538
|15
|Lethbridge
|12,460
|16
|Trent
|10,759
|17
|Winnipeg
|10,735
|18
|Cape Breton
|8,841
|19
|Ontario Tech
|8,412
