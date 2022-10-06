Education

Canada's Best Universities by Operating Budget: Rankings 2023

This measure looks at the money available at each school for current expenses compared to the size of the student body

By Maclean's

Woman in a recording room looking at a computer with hands on a keyboard

(Photo courtesy of Jesse Milns, Toronto Metropolitan University)

These figures show university operating expenditures per full-time-equivalent student. Students are weighted according to their level of study—bachelor, master’s or doctorate—and their program of study.

 

Medical Doctoral

Rank UniversityUniversity Operating BudgetAmount ($)
1 UBC 18,433
2 Saskatchewan 15,839
3 Alberta 15,497
4 Toronto 14,279
5 Calgary 14,195
6 Dalhousie 14,068
7 Manitoba 13,193
8 Queen's 13,102
9 McGill 12,580
10 McMaster 12,434
11 Ottawa 12,427
12 Western 12,234
13 Montréal 10,958
14 Sherbrooke 10,366
15 Laval 9,589

Comprehensive

Rank UniversityUniversity Operating BudgetAmount ($)
1 Simon Fraser 16,466
2 Memorial 15,602
3 New Brunswick 15,275
4 Victoria 13,848
5 York 13,309
6 Toronto Metropolitan 13,048
7 Wilfrid Laurier 13,008
8 Waterloo 11,961
9 Regina 11,867
10 Brock 11,450
11 Windsor 11,011
12 Guelph 10,827
13 Carleton 10,747
14 UQAM 10,530
15 Concordia 10,048

Primarily Undergraduate

Rank UniversityUniversity Operating BudgetAmount ($)
1 Mount Allison 18,499
2 St. Thomas 17,594
3 UNBC 17,449
4 Moncton 16,573
5 Laurentian 16,481
6 UPEI 15,543
7 St. Francis Xavier 14,724
8 Saint Mary's 14,412
9 Bishop's 13,867
10 Acadia 13,539
11 Mount Saint Vincent 13,160
12 Lakehead 13,139
13 Brandon 12,578
14 Nipissing 12,538
15 Lethbridge 12,460
16 Trent 10,759
17 Winnipeg 10,735
18 Cape Breton 8,841
19 Ontario Tech 8,412

More numbers behind the rankings:
Canada’s best universities by student awards
Canada’s best universities by student/faculty ratio
Canada’s best universities by faculty awards
Canada’s best universities by social sciences and humanities grants
Canada’s best universities by medical/science grants
Canada’s best universities by total research dollars
Canada’s best universities by library expenses
Canada’s best universities by library acquisitions
Canada’s best universities by scholarships and bursaries
Canada’s best universities by students services
Canada’s best universities by reputation

Looking for more?

Get the Best of Maclean's sent straight to your inbox. Sign up for news, commentary and analysis.
  • *
FILED UNDER: