Canada’s best university biology programs: 2021 rankings

|Rank
|School
|Program Reputation
|Research Reputation
|*1
|UBC
|*1
|*1
|*1
|Toronto
|*1
|*1
|3
|McGill
|3
|*1
|4
|Alberta
|5
|4
|5
|Guelph
|4
|6
|6
|McMaster
|7
|5
|7
|Queen's
|6
|9
|8
|Calgary
|8
|7
|9
|Western
|12
|8
|10
|Waterloo
|11
|11
|11
|Dalhousie
|10
|*12
|12
|Simon Fraser
|9
|17
|13
|Ottawa
|13
|10
|14
|Montréal
|19
|*12
|15
|Memorial
|*17
|14
|16
|Laval
|*15
|16
|17
|Acadia
|*15
|18
|18
|Trent
|14
|*27
|19
|Saskatchewan
|23
|15
|20
|Sherbrooke
|21
|21
*Indicates a tie
