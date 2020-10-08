Education

Canada’s best university biology programs: 2021 rankings

The 20 top-ranking Canadian schools for biology programs

Biology lab at the University of Saskatchewan. (Courtesy of the University of Saskatchewan)

Rank School Program Reputation Research Reputation
*1 UBC *1 *1
*1 Toronto *1 *1
3 McGill 3 *1
4 Alberta 5 4
5 Guelph 4 6
6 McMaster 7 5
7 Queen's 6 9
8 Calgary 8 7
9 Western 12 8
10 Waterloo 11 11
11 Dalhousie 10 *12
12 Simon Fraser 9 17
13 Ottawa 13 10
14 Montréal 19 *12
15 Memorial *17 14
16 Laval *15 16
17 Acadia *15 18
18 Trent 14 *27
19 Saskatchewan 23 15
20 Sherbrooke 21 21

*Indicates a tie

