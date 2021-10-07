Education

Canada's best university computer science programs: 2022 rankings

The 20 top-ranking schools for computer science programs in Canada

(Courtesy of Concordia University)

Rank Universities Program Reputation Research Reputation
*1 UBC 3 *1
*1 Toronto *1 *1
*1 Waterloo *1 *1
4 McGill 4 4
5 Alberta 5 5
6 Simon Fraser 6 7
7 Montréal 7 6
8 Queen's 9 8
9 Calgary 8 *10
10 McMaster 10 9
11 Victoria 12 *10
12 Carleton 14 12
13 Western 11 13
14 York 13 17
15 Dalhousie *15 15
16 Ottawa *15 16
17 Concordia 17 14
18 Sherbrooke 18 19
19 Saskatchewan *19 18
20 Windsor *19 *20

*Indicates a tie

Read the methodology for our program rankings here.

