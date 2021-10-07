Canada's best university computer science programs: 2022 rankings

|Rank
|Universities
|Program Reputation
|Research Reputation
|*1
|UBC
|3
|*1
|*1
|Toronto
|*1
|*1
|*1
|Waterloo
|*1
|*1
|4
|McGill
|4
|4
|5
|Alberta
|5
|5
|6
|Simon Fraser
|6
|7
|7
|Montréal
|7
|6
|8
|Queen's
|9
|8
|9
|Calgary
|8
|*10
|10
|McMaster
|10
|9
|11
|Victoria
|12
|*10
|12
|Carleton
|14
|12
|13
|Western
|11
|13
|14
|York
|13
|17
|15
|Dalhousie
|*15
|15
|16
|Ottawa
|*15
|16
|17
|Concordia
|17
|14
|18
|Sherbrooke
|18
|19
|19
|Saskatchewan
|*19
|18
|20
|Windsor
|*19
|*20
*Indicates a tie
Read the methodology for our program rankings here.
2022 program rankings
