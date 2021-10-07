Education

Canada's best university nursing programs: 2022 rankings

The 20 top-ranking schools for nursing programs in Canada

Rank Universities Program Reputation Research Reputation
*1 Alberta *2 *1
*1 UBC *2 *1
*1 Toronto 1 3
4 McGill 4 4
5 McMaster 5 5
6 Calgary 6 6
7 Ottawa 7 9
8 Dalhousie 10 7
9 Montréal 11 8
10 Western 9 10
11 Queen's 8 11
12 Victoria 12 16
13 York 14 12
14 Sherbrooke 13 14
15 Laval 17 13
16 Ryerson *15 15
17 Memorial *15 *17
18 Saskatchewan 19 *17
*19 Brock 20 *17
*19 Windsor 18 20

*Indicates a tie

