Canada's best university nursing programs: 2022 rankings

|Rank
|Universities
|Program Reputation
|Research Reputation
|*1
|Alberta
|*2
|*1
|*1
|UBC
|*2
|*1
|*1
|Toronto
|1
|3
|4
|McGill
|4
|4
|5
|McMaster
|5
|5
|6
|Calgary
|6
|6
|7
|Ottawa
|7
|9
|8
|Dalhousie
|10
|7
|9
|Montréal
|11
|8
|10
|Western
|9
|10
|11
|Queen's
|8
|11
|12
|Victoria
|12
|16
|13
|York
|14
|12
|14
|Sherbrooke
|13
|14
|15
|Laval
|17
|13
|16
|Ryerson
|*15
|15
|17
|Memorial
|*15
|*17
|18
|Saskatchewan
|19
|*17
|*19
|Brock
|20
|*17
|*19
|Windsor
|18
|20
*Indicates a tie
Read the methodology for our program rankings here.
2022 program rankings
