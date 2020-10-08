Education

Canada’s best university psychology programs: 2021 rankings

The 20 top-ranking Canadian schools for psychology programs

Alison Carney teaches her Psychology 100 class at Queen's University in Kingston, Ont. on March 4, 2019. During the class, the students discussed in groups how self-esteem impacts one's perception of performance in different situations. (Photograph by Andrej Ivanov)

Rank School Program Reputation Research Reputation
*1 UBC *1 *1
*1 McGill *1 *1
*1 Toronto *1 *1
*4 Alberta 6 4
*4 Western 4 5
6 York 7 8
7 Calgary 9 *6
8 Dalhousie 5 11
9 Waterloo 11 *6
10 Queen's 8 9
*11 Concordia 10 13
*11 McMaster 13 10
13 Montréal 12 14
14 Simon Fraser *14 12
15 Laval 16 16
16 Guelph *14 20
17 Saskatchewan 19 15
18 Carleton 17 19
19 Ottawa 18 18
20 UQAM 22 17

*Indicates a tie

2021 program rankings

