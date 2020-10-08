Canada’s best university psychology programs: 2021 rankings

|Rank
|School
|Program Reputation
|Research Reputation
|*1
|UBC
|*1
|*1
|*1
|McGill
|*1
|*1
|*1
|Toronto
|*1
|*1
|*4
|Alberta
|6
|4
|*4
|Western
|4
|5
|6
|York
|7
|8
|7
|Calgary
|9
|*6
|8
|Dalhousie
|5
|11
|9
|Waterloo
|11
|*6
|10
|Queen's
|8
|9
|*11
|Concordia
|10
|13
|*11
|McMaster
|13
|10
|13
|Montréal
|12
|14
|14
|Simon Fraser
|*14
|12
|15
|Laval
|16
|16
|16
|Guelph
|*14
|20
|17
|Saskatchewan
|19
|15
|18
|Carleton
|17
|19
|19
|Ottawa
|18
|18
|20
|UQAM
|22
|17
*Indicates a tie
2021 program rankings
- Biology
- Business
- Computer science
- Education
- Engineering
- Environmental science
- Mathematics
- Nursing
- Psychology
