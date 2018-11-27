Canada’s top party schools 2019

Maclean’s surveyed more than 23,000 undergraduates across Canada in 2018 and asked them to estimate how much time they spend partying each week. We tallied the total party hours for each school and calculated a mean, based on the number of respondents. This approach ensures a small number of “super partiers”—those who say they spend more than 35 hours per week engaged in the activity—don’t skew a school’s results. The average number of hours Canadian students party per week? Just three hours. About one-third of respondents said they don’t party at all. Respondents said they spend an average of $11.80 on drinks per week and consume an average of 3.3 beverages in that time.
|Rank
|University
|Hours Partying
|1
|St. Francis Xavier University
|7.5
|2
|Bishop's University
|6.9
|3
|Queen's University
|5.9
|4
|Acadia University
|5.0
|5
|Wilfrid Laurier University
|4.3
|6
|McGill University
|4.2
|7
|Western University
|3.9
|8
|Dalhousie University
|3.9
|9
|Nipissing University
|3.9
|10
|Mount Allison University
|3.6
|11
|Cape Breton University
|3.6
|12
|Laurentian University
|3.6
|13
|Trent University
|3.5
|14
|Saint Mary's University
|3.5
|15
|Lakehead University
|3.4
|16
|St. Thomas University
|3.4
|17
|University of Guelph
|3.4
|18
|Concordia University (Montreal)
|3.3
|19
|Université de Sherbrooke
|3.2
|20
|Brock University
|3.2
|21
|University of New Brunswick
|3.2
|22
|Carleton University
|3.1
|23
|University of Victoria
|3.0
|24
|University of Ottawa
|3.0
|25
|UQAM
|2.9
|26
|Memorial University of Newfoundland
|2.8
|27
|University of Waterloo
|2.7
|28
|Ryerson University
|2.7
|29
|The University of British Columbia (UBC)
|2.7
|30
|University of Lethbridge
|2.7
|31
|Université de Montréal
|2.6
|32
|University of Prince Edward Island (UPEI)
|2.6
|33
|Université Laval
|2.6
|34
|Mount Saint Vincent University
|2.6
|35
|McMaster University
|2.5
|36
|University of Alberta
|2.5
|37
|University of Northern British Columbia (UNBC)
|2.5
|38
|Brandon University
|2.4
|39
|University of Saskatchewan
|2.4
|40
|The University of Winnipeg
|2.3
|41
|University of Regina
|2.2
|42
|University of Windsor
|2.2
|43
|University of Manitoba
|2.1
|44
|University of Toronto
|2.1
|45
|University of Calgary
|2.1
|46
|York University
|2.0
|47
|Simon Fraser University
|1.9
|48
|University of Ontario Institute of Technology (UOIT)
|1.9
|49
|Université de Moncton
|1.8