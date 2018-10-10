 Canada's Top Student-ranked Employers 2018 - Macleans.ca
Education

Canada’s Top Student-ranked Employers 2018

While Google, Amazon and Tesla made the list, the Government of Canada tops the heap

Deloitte (#18) offices in Toronto. (Kayla Rocca)

Brainstorm Strategy Group in Toronto each year asks students exactly what they want in a successful and fulfilling first job. Then, the firms reports the results in their annual “Student Career Interests Benchmark Report.” The consulting firm, which works with both employers and schools, partners with more than 150 post-secondary institutions across the country, which then mass-email a thorough survey to students. This year, more than 19,000 respondents spent 20 minutes answering questions about their ideal job. Using these responses, Brainstorm then identifies “Canada’s Student Ranked Top Employers,” or the companies where students really want to work after graduation. While headline-grabbing tech giants like Google, Amazon and Apple appear on the ranking, the top overall choice is a little less flashy. The federal government is the top choice for many, along with hospitals, NGOs and a couple of accounting firms.


Ranking All Undergraduates Liberal Arts/Fine Arts/Education and Social Services Computer Science & IT Business Engineering
1 Government of Canada Government of Canada Google Google Google
2 Health Canada Provincial Government Amazon Amazon Tesla
3 Google United Nations Microsoft Apple Apple
4 Apple Health Canada Apple Government of Canada Government of Canada
5 Amazon Google Facebook Deloitte Microsoft
6 Provincial Government Big Brothers Big Sisters IBM Air Canada Boeing
7 The Hospital for Sick Children The Hospital for Sick Children Government of Canada KPMG Canada Space Agency
8 United Nations CBC/Radio-Canada Ubisoft Bank of Canada Suncor Energy
9 Tesla Air Canada Tesla Canada Revenue Agency Amazon
10 Canadian Cancer Society CSIS (Canadian Security Intelligence Service) Intel Tesla Bombardier
11 Air Canada Amazon Electronic Arts Adidas Husky Energy
12 Doctors without Borders Canadian Cancer Society Provincial Government Ernst & Young (EY) Canadian Natural Resources Limited
13 Microsoft Apple CSIS TD Bank Financial Group/TD Canada Trust Imperial Oil
14 Canada Revenue Agency Canadian Forces Canada Space Agency RBC Financial Group/Royal Bank of Canada BMW Group (BMW, Mini, Rolls-Royce)
15 The Walt Disney Company The Walt Disney Company Shopify PwC (PricewaterhouseCoopers) 3M
16 Adidas Canada Revenue Agency Blackberry The Walt Disney Company IBM
17 University Health Network RCMP Deloitte BMO Financial Group/Bank of Montreal ExxonMobil
18 Deloitte Doctors Without Borders RBC Financial Group/Royal Bank of Canada Provincial Government Intel
19 Bank of Canada United Way Canada Revenue Agency Nike Shell
20 Canada Space Agency David Suzuki Foundation TD Bank Financial Group/TD Canada Trust United Nations Provincial Government
