Canada’s Top Student-ranked Employers 2018

Brainstorm Strategy Group in Toronto each year asks students exactly what they want in a successful and fulfilling first job. Then, the firms reports the results in their annual “Student Career Interests Benchmark Report.” The consulting firm, which works with both employers and schools, partners with more than 150 post-secondary institutions across the country, which then mass-email a thorough survey to students. This year, more than 19,000 respondents spent 20 minutes answering questions about their ideal job. Using these responses, Brainstorm then identifies “Canada’s Student Ranked Top Employers,” or the companies where students really want to work after graduation. While headline-grabbing tech giants like Google, Amazon and Apple appear on the ranking, the top overall choice is a little less flashy. The federal government is the top choice for many, along with hospitals, NGOs and a couple of accounting firms.