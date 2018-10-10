Canada’s Top Student-ranked Employers 2018

Brainstorm Strategy Group in Toronto each year asks students exactly what they want in a successful and fulfilling first job. Then, the firms reports the results in their annual “Student Career Interests Benchmark Report.” The consulting firm, which works with both employers and schools, partners with more than 150 post-secondary institutions across the country, which then mass-email a thorough survey to students. This year, more than 19,000 respondents spent 20 minutes answering questions about their ideal job. Using these responses, Brainstorm then identifies “Canada’s Student Ranked Top Employers,” or the companies where students really want to work after graduation. While headline-grabbing tech giants like Google, Amazon and Apple appear on the ranking, the top overall choice is a little less flashy. The federal government is the top choice for many, along with hospitals, NGOs and a couple of accounting firms.
|Ranking
|All Undergraduates
|Liberal Arts/Fine Arts/Education and Social Services
|Computer Science & IT
|Business
|Engineering
|1
|Government of Canada
|Government of Canada
|2
|Health Canada
|Provincial Government
|Amazon
|Amazon
|Tesla
|3
|United Nations
|Microsoft
|Apple
|Apple
|4
|Apple
|Health Canada
|Apple
|Government of Canada
|Government of Canada
|5
|Amazon
|Deloitte
|Microsoft
|6
|Provincial Government
|Big Brothers Big Sisters
|IBM
|Air Canada
|Boeing
|7
|The Hospital for Sick Children
|The Hospital for Sick Children
|Government of Canada
|KPMG
|Canada Space Agency
|8
|United Nations
|CBC/Radio-Canada
|Ubisoft
|Bank of Canada
|Suncor Energy
|9
|Tesla
|Air Canada
|Tesla
|Canada Revenue Agency
|Amazon
|10
|Canadian Cancer Society
|CSIS (Canadian Security Intelligence Service)
|Intel
|Tesla
|Bombardier
|11
|Air Canada
|Amazon
|Electronic Arts
|Adidas
|Husky Energy
|12
|Doctors without Borders
|Canadian Cancer Society
|Provincial Government
|Ernst & Young (EY)
|Canadian Natural Resources Limited
|13
|Microsoft
|Apple
|CSIS
|TD Bank Financial Group/TD Canada Trust
|Imperial Oil
|14
|Canada Revenue Agency
|Canadian Forces
|Canada Space Agency
|RBC Financial Group/Royal Bank of Canada
|BMW Group (BMW, Mini, Rolls-Royce)
|15
|The Walt Disney Company
|The Walt Disney Company
|Shopify
|PwC (PricewaterhouseCoopers)
|3M
|16
|Adidas
|Canada Revenue Agency
|Blackberry
|The Walt Disney Company
|IBM
|17
|University Health Network
|RCMP
|Deloitte
|BMO Financial Group/Bank of Montreal
|ExxonMobil
|18
|Deloitte
|Doctors Without Borders
|RBC Financial Group/Royal Bank of Canada
|Provincial Government
|Intel
|19
|Bank of Canada
|United Way
|Canada Revenue Agency
|Nike
|Shell
|20
|Canada Space Agency
|David Suzuki Foundation
|TD Bank Financial Group/TD Canada Trust
|United Nations
|Provincial Government