Canadian university admission deadlines 2018-2019

Planning where to go after high school is an exciting process. The college or university program you choose sets the stage for the rest of your adult life. “You want to have a really good learning experience so you have the skills to go on to professional school or to use in your life,” says Robert Astroff of Toronto-based Astroff Consultants, which helps students navigate and prepare for university applications.

When it comes to preparing, it’s worth remembering that when schools select the new students that “fit” with their programs, it’s about more than simply letting in the top students who apply. Applications aren’t a math exam that you either pass or fail—they’re a process aimed at selecting students who will excel in a particular environment. “University admissions is not a test and it’s not a trick,” says Andrew Arida, director of undergraduate admissions at UBC. And it’s absolutely essential that you be honest with yourself. “Doing well in school is important, and learning outside the classroom is important. If you say to yourself, ‘What is university X looking for?’ ask yourself what makes a good student. If you answer the second question, you’ll be answering the first.”

PLEASE NOTE: This chart is for informational purposes only. If you are applying to a specific school, always check that school’s website for the most exact and up-to-date deadlines. Maclean’s intends to expand the information available on this chart over time. Universities can contact editor James Cowan at: james.cowan@macleans.rogers.com.

Other notes to consider:

Deadlines represent dates for a September term start for most undergraduate programs.

Many programs (particularly nursing, education, social work) have their own unique deadlines not accounted for by this chart.

Different schools define “international” in different ways (at some schools, US applicants are not considered international). Always check each school’s website before applying.

Some schools (University of Manitoba, for example) have different deadlines depending on how many university or college credits an applicant has completed. This chart does not account for that distinction.

The “Other Applicants” category is a catch-all that accounts for most, but not all, other types of applicants. If you fall under the “other” category, check the individual school’s website to be sure the deadline applies to you.

The “Entrance Scholarship” deadline represents the deadline for most entrance scholarships. If none is listed, there is no separate deadline for entrance scholarships.

