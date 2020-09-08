Executive MBA programs in Canada 2021: Quebec

Mcgill-HEC Montréal

McGill University-HEC Montréal, Montreal

Full time: 15 months

Work experience required: 10 years (5 years’ management experience)

Tuition: $91,000

This joint bilingual program, a partnership between McGill University’s Desautels Faculty of Management and HEC Montréal, brings together top faculty and facilities from both schools. Classes are a fluid mix of French and English, and assignments may be submitted in either language. The curriculum is built upon Henry Mintzberg’s Managerial Mindsets; the program’s newest module—the Future-Ready Organization—teaches participants to anticipate future economic, technological or environmental challenges.

John Molson School of Business

Concordia University, Montreal

Full time: 20 months

Work experience required: 5 years (management preferred)

Tuition: $75,000

Concordia’s EMBA program is comprised of four terms over two years (with ample breaks of up to five months). Classes are held once a week, on alternating Fridays and Saturdays, making this program ideal for anyone with limited time to spend away from work or home. Thanks to the Leadership Effectiveness and Development (LEAD) team, Concordia students can also expect a significant amount of one-on-one time with leaders and CEOs to build lasting relationships. (A new addition is “Lunch with a CEO,” which is exactly as it sounds.) Classes start in September. An international study trip occurs in May, at the end of the second term.

Université Laval

Quebec City

20 months | Work experience required: 5 years (including management experience) | $20,000 (Quebec residents), $29,000 (out of province)

Two groups of 30—all working professionals—complete Laval’s hybrid program (online and in-person) every other Saturday and over two five-day intensive weeks: one for teamwork management and another near Boston at Babson College, the top American school in entrepreneurship. Laval’s online program permits instant communication with professors, virtual presentations, quizzes and simulations. New course topics include negotiation and human resources management. Class projects often stem from the student’s day job.

Université du Québec à Montréal

Montreal

Full time: 24 months

Work experience required: 4 years’ management experience

Tuition: $8,400 (Quebec residents after subsidy), $18,700 (out of province)

To cater to busy professionals, this executive MBA program offers a once-per-month, Friday-to-Sunday class schedule. Elective summer options include an intensive course in Montreal, where students conduct real-world business with executives. (The 2019 session saw execs from Air Canada in attendance.) Programming now runs in Laval as well as in Montreal, and the school offers the program in 13 countries, including Poland, China, Mexico and Peru. In September 2019, the school introduced a new two-day preparatory seminar to help students meet and network before school starts.

Université de Sherbrooke

Longueuil

Full time: 18 months

Work experience required: 10 years

Tuition: $49,900

Sherbrooke’s EMBA program is offered at the school’s Longueuil campus in Montreal and hosts a small group of students on alternating Fridays and Saturdays, plus four off-site residencies. The curriculum starts with a personalized assessment of strengths and capabilities; it helps inform individual development plans. Students benefit from individual coaching sessions, which have a focus on health and wellness, and even receive catered meals and enjoy an on-site gym.

2021 MBA Guide

British Columbia

Prairies

Ontario

Quebec

Atlantic Canada

Online

2021 EMBA Guide

British Columbia

Prairies

Ontario

Quebec

Atlantic Canada

Online