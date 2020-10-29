Heading to the library—in your bedroom: How students are studying from home

The COVID-19 pandemic means most college students are gearing up to study off-campus.
Here’s how they’re setting up their workspaces for optimal comfort and productivity.
Compiled by Stacy Lee Kong. The students were photographed virtually in their own spaces by photographer Ebti Nabag.
Taylor Bartlett
Office Administration, HR (second year), College of the North Atlantic
Lives in Labrador City, N.L.
I will be studying from my spare room, which I’ve turned into an office-like space. I have equipped it with a desk, laptop, shelves and storage bins. I’m looking forward to learning from the comfort of my own home, but it’s bittersweet. On one hand, I have more time with my family, and more time for housework. On the flip side, I don’t get to work alongside my peers or plan in-person events with my student council. Overall, it’s not ideal, despite the benefits.