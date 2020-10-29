Heading to the library—in your bedroom: How students are studying from home

Taylor Bartlett

Office Administration, HR (second year), College of the North Atlantic

Lives in Labrador City, N.L.

I will be studying from my spare room, which I’ve turned into an office-like space. I have equipped it with a desk, laptop, shelves and storage bins. I’m looking forward to learning from the comfort of my own home, but it’s bittersweet. On one hand, I have more time with my family, and more time for housework. On the flip side, I don’t get to work alongside my peers or plan in-person events with my student council. Overall, it’s not ideal, despite the benefits.