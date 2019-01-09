If students could start over, would they go to the same university?

The National Survey of Student Engagement (NSSE) asks first- and senior-year students dozens of specific questions about how they spend their time in and out of the classroom. The study asks about everything from teaching methods to interaction with faculty. Both first- and senior-year students are also asked: If you could start over, would you go to the institution you are now attending? Among senior-year students, Sherbrooke comes first, with 74 per cent of students saying they would “definitely” return. (Sherbrooke also topped Maclean’s survey of student satisfaction in 2018.)

Over the past several months, Maclean’s contacted schools and asked them to share their results. For our full report on NSSE results, click here. In 2017, 130,291 students at 72 Canadian schools took part in the American-based survey, for an average response rate of 37 per cent.

First-year students

Senior-year students

Results for Guelph are for the main University of Guelph campus and Guelph-Humber.

The University of Northern British Columbia and the University of Regina did not conduct NSSE in 2017.

Ten universities that conducted NSSE in 2017 did not provide Maclean’s with results.

