MBA Guide 2020: Programs in the Prairies

Alberta School of Business

University of Alberta, Edmonton

Full time: 20 months

Part time: 34 months

Work experience required: 2 years

Tuition: $28,500

Fifty-five full-time and 70 part-timers at UAlberta will complete the MBA capstone course—in which they assist outside organizations with their business strategies—in this program built around experiential learning. Students can gain international experience through the Frontiers of Business Initiatives course—past projects have included elder care in Ghana and cancer care in Ethiopia. A four-month internship is voluntary and all students receive career planning services from the Career Management Centre. UAlberta offers five outcome-focused career tracks: Energy Finance, Innovation & Entrepreneurship, Operations & Business Analytics, Public Sector & Health Care Management, and Strategy and Consulting.

Asper School of Business

University of Manitoba, Winnipeg

Full time: 20 months

Part time: 3 years

Work experience required: 2 years

Tuition: $35,200

One of the most versatile and innovative curriculums in Canada, the Asper MBA program offers a personalized learning experience: of 60 credit hours, a full half can be selected by the student. In June 2019, the school received a $10-million gift from alumnus and entrepreneur Stu Clark, which is already being used to establish the Stu Clark Graduate School. Fifty full-time and 16 part-time students also benefit from Asper’s Math Boot Camp, IT Boot Camp, and career development workshops focusing on soft skills such as etiquette and networking.

Edwards School of Business

University of Saskatchewan, Saskatoon

Full time: 12-36 months

Part time: 24-36 months

Work experience required: None

Tuition: $30,300

A small class—less than 20 full-time and 25 part-time students—at Edwards works to improve interpersonal effectiveness and communication skills, enhance self-understanding, and explore their personal management styles. A one-week intensive experiential management skills retreat is held in northern Saskatchewan, and the optional internship program places students in relevant jobs and industries for eight months. Grads work closely with Edwards Career Services to successfully navigate toward long-term goals.

Haskayne School of Business

University of Calgary

Full time: 20 months

Part time: 36 months

Work experience required: 2 years

Tuition: $36,100

Currently in the design phase, Matheson Hall will be Haskayne’s newest building, with state-of-the-art classrooms and dining and study spaces for 40 full-time (and nearly 80 part-time) MBA students. Haskayne prides itself on face-to-face delivery from professors—while some courses offer online components, this is a classroom-based program. Two new specializations have been added to the curriculum—Business Intelligence, and Data Analytics—to prepare for today’s data economy. In July 2020, Haskayne will host a summer MBA exchange course for qualified students to travel to Beijing, Copenhagen, Cologne and beyond.

Levene Graduate School of Business

University of Regina

Full time: 12 months

Part time: 24 months

Work experience required: 2 years

Tuition: $37,500

Students interested in adding Ivy League cred to their resumé flock to Levene—an alliance with Harvard Business School lets them earn a Harvard certificate alongside their MBA. Thirty-three pay-as-you-go credit hours are flexible and accommodating, with condensed courses in live-streamed and online formats plus an optional co-op program that can be done concurrently. A partnership with the Canadian Association of Certified Management Consultants lets students work towards CMC designation while earning credit towards their MBA degree, and all Levene students participate in an annual International Study Tour abroad.