MBA programs in Canada 2021: Atlantic provinces

Memorial University of Newfoundland

St. John’s

Full time: 12-24 months

Part time: 36+ months

Work experience: 2 years

Tuition: $10,200 (1 year), $26,700 (2-year)

Memorial offers two distinct MBA programs: a traditional two-year MBA and a one-year, full-time MBA in social enterprise and entrepreneurship (MBA-SEE). The latter is the first in the country to prep students based on three pillars of sustainability: people, planet and profits. Memorial’s traditional two-year program prepares grads to excel in all areas of business administration using a variety of teaching approaches, including case studies, role-playing and experiential learning opportunities. One of these is the student-managed portfolio, The Fund, through which students make real investments using alumni donations of more than $150,000.

Université de Moncton

Moncton

Full time: 24 months

Part time: 30 months

Work experience required: None

Tuition: $16,100

New grads flock to Moncton’s MBA program—which requires no work experience for full-time students—at Canada’s largest French-speaking university outside Quebec. In the co-op stream, students complete two 15-week work placements, and part-time students can complete their studies entirely online. Anyone wishing to combine business and law is an especially good fit at Moncton; the school offers a joint MBA and JD. Classes and faculty numbers are smaller and more intimate, and women comprise 50 per cent of the student body.

University of New Brunswick

Fredericton and Saint John

Full time: 16 months

Part time: Up to 5 years

Work experience required: 2+ years preferred

Tuition: $25,200

Through industry partnerships, the two-year MBA program at New Brunswick Fredericton offers experiential learning and networking opportunities, particularly in the finance-focused, entrepreneurship and export marketing fields. Relatively new to the school is the Fraser Student Venture Fund, through which students manage a real fund worth $8 million. Similarly, the Venture Analyst leadership program focuses on venture commercialization, scaling and investment. Popular programs include the joint MBA/JD and the MBA in Sport and Recreation Management. Launched to meet the demand from the local business community, the one-year intensive MBA program hosted on UNB’s Saint John campus offers the country’s only MBA in Business Development and Sales.

University of Prince Edward Island

Charlottetown

Full time: 12 months (no part-time)

Work experience required: None

Tuition: $20,000

Designed for individuals bound for careers in international business, UPEI’s MBA in Global Leadership offers an immersive and intimate learning environment; last year, a class of 10 focused on evidence-based leadership practices with an emphasis on global leadership. The program begins in late August with an orientation module and continues with three academic semesters. Courses focus on business issues in international and/or multicultural contexts and on developing students’ leadership abilities. The program ends with a capstone course involving a live project for a local company seeking to enter new international markets.

Rowe School of Business

Dalhousie University, Halifax

Full time: 22 months

Part time: Up to 7 years

Work experience required: None (full-time MBA), 5 years (for mid-career programs)

Tuition: $33,800

The Rowe School’s corporate residency program accepts students right after undergrad, offering eight-month residencies with employers in Toronto, Calgary and across Atlantic Canada. As well as a more traditional full-time MBA, Dalhousie offers two MBA options for mid-career professionals—one in leadership, the other in financial services—in which most of the coursework can be completed online, and a three-to-five day session at the semester’s end occurs in various cities across Canada.

Shannon School of Business

Cape Breton University, Sydney

Full time: 12-15 months

Part time: 24-26 months

Work experience required: None

Tuition: $26,200

Though experience isn’t officially required, the more than 300 MBA students at Cape Breton University typically have more than five years of work and three years of management experience. No wonder the competition’s fierce: the school offers the only MBA in Community Economic Development in the country and prepares grads for the business, government and community sectors. Based in Sydney, the program offers weekend programs in cities from Edmonton to Toronto. Cape Breton’s globally recognized programming attracts thinkers from all over the world; in recent years, their Community Innovation and Social Enterprise conference hosted researchers and practitioners from across Canada, the U.S. and overseas.

Sobey School of Business

Saint Mary’s University, Halifax

Full time: 16 months

Part time: 36 months

Work experience required: 2-3 years preferred, but not required

Tuition: $30,000

An intimate cohort of two dozen students allows for unique academic experiences at the Sobey School of Business; past students have travelled to Helsinki and Tallinn to explore commercial and cultural differences and gain critical skills in responsible leadership. A recent donation from the Sobey family funded the new Entrepreneurship & Innovation Hub, a 43,000-sq.-foot expansion dedicated to research innovation, a much-anticipated series of distinguished speakers and five new entrance scholarships for MBA students.

2021 MBA Guide

British Columbia

Prairies

Ontario

Quebec

Atlantic Canada

Online

2021 EMBA Guide

British Columbia

Prairies

Ontario

Quebec

Atlantic Canada

Online