 Reported marijuana use 'higher' at Canadian universities in 2019: Survey - Macleans.ca
Education

Reported marijuana use ‘higher’ at Canadian universities in 2019: Survey

In the annual Maclean's survey, Canadian university students report more frequent use of marijuana

by

(iStock)

The Maclean’s annual student survey polls respondents about drug and alcohol use. This year’s results reveal an increase in students’ use of marijuana: while in 2018, only about three per cent reported daily and 3.5 per cent reported weekly use, in 2019 those numbers rose to over four and 5.5 respectively. Meanwhile, in 2018, well over 60 per cent of students reported never using marijuana, while in 2019, that number went down to about 55 per cent.

Here’s how frequency of use breaks down by school, as reported by the more than 18,000 students who completed this year’s survey.

READ: The program whose students who report the highest marijuana use: Survey


University Name Overall Daily A few times a week About once a month A few times a month Less than once a month Less than once a year Never
St. Francis Xavier University 65.5% 9.6% 13.2% 13.7% 6.9% 14.7% 7.3% 34.5%
Bishop's University 61.8% 9.2% 9.4% 11.0% 9.8% 14.0% 8.5% 38.2%
Dalhousie University 61.6% 7.9% 7.9% 9.9% 9.3% 12.6% 13.9% 38.4%
Queen's University 59.4% 4.4% 6.4% 12.7% 9.6% 15.8% 10.5% 40.6%
Lakehead University 57.7% 8.2% 6.2% 5.2% 7.2% 16.5% 14.4% 42.3%
Wilfrid Laurier University 55.1% 4.6% 9.1% 8.7% 4.9% 15.2% 12.5% 44.9%
Acadia University 54.4% 7.4% 8.8% 3.7% 10.3% 14.7% 9.6% 45.6%
McGill University 54.2% 5.0% 7.5% 10.3% 6.2% 17.8% 7.5% 45.8%
Saint Mary's University 52.0% 5.8% 4.0% 9.2% 6.4% 17.3% 9.2% 48.0%
Western University 51.5% 2.6% 5.7% 9.0% 6.9% 15.3% 12.0% 48.5%
University of Victoria 50.8% 2.3% 6.9% 6.9% 8.4% 16.4% 9.9% 49.2%
Laurentian University 50.5% 3.3% 5.6% 8.9% 8.9% 12.6% 11.2% 49.5%
Concordia University (Montreal) 50.3% 4.2% 3.7% 11.6% 6.3% 14.8% 9.5% 49.7%
Memorial University of Newfoundland 49.7% 2.5% 1.9% 10.6% 6.2% 16.1% 12.4% 50.3%
St. Thomas University 49.1% 6.9% 6.9% 10.3% 5.2% 10.3% 9.5% 50.9%
Mount Allison University 48.5% 1.8% 7.0% 10.9% 6.4% 13.3% 9.1% 51.5%
University of Windsor 48.3% 1.7% 6.7% 3.3% 6.7% 18.3% 11.7% 51.7%
Carleton University 47.4% 3.3% 7.2% 10.5% 5.6% 10.5% 10.5% 52.6%
University of Lethbridge 46.5% 6.4% 6.0% 8.6% 4.7% 10.8% 10.0% 53.5%
University of Ottawa 45.5% 4.5% 6.3% 6.3% 4.2% 14.0% 10.1% 54.5%
University of New Brunswick 45.1% 6.0% 6.6% 6.0% 4.4% 13.7% 8.2% 54.9%
Ryerson University 44.4% 2.1% 5.8% 10.0% 5.8% 12.0% 8.7% 55.6%
University of Guelph 44.3% 1.8% 4.6% 6.5% 6.2% 10.8% 14.5% 55.7%
The University of British Columbia (UBC) 44.2% 1.8% 4.2% 7.7% 4.6% 16.1% 9.8% 55.8%
Trent University 43.6% 2.7% 2.0% 6.7% 7.4% 13.4% 11.4% 56.4%
Université de Sherbrooke 42.6% 1.4% 1.4% 6.0% 6.0% 11.6% 16.2% 57.4%
Brock University 41.8% 57.4% 5.8% 7.0% 5.4% 10.1% 8.9% 58.2%
University of Northern British Columbia (UNBC) 41.8% 1.5% 1.5% 6.7% 4.5% 14.2% 13.4% 58.2%
The University of Winnipeg 41.2% 7.1% 3.8% 6.6% 4.4% 12.1% 7.1% 58.8%
University of Alberta 41.1% 2.6% 4.4% 5.6% 6.7% 11.5% 10.4% 58.9%
University of Waterloo 39.4% 2.0% 2.4% 6.7% 4.7% 14.9% 8.6% 60.6%
York University 39.2% 0.7% 3.3% 4.6% 5.2% 14.4% 11.1% 60.8%
University of Saskatchewan 38.2% 2.8% 3.8% 4.2% 5.2% 11.3% 10.8% 61.8%
Nipissing University 38.2% 2.9% 4.3% 3.4% 4.3% 14.0% 9.2% 61.8%
University of Ontario Institute of Technology (UOIT) 37.3% 3.7% 2.5% 6.2% 2.5% 12.4% 9.9% 62.7%
University of Toronto 36.9% 1.6% 4.0% 6.1% 5.0% 10.3% 9.8% 63.1%
McMaster University 35.8% 0.8% 4.3% 3.9% 6.3% 11.8% 8.7% 64.2%
University of Manitoba 35.1% 3.4% 4.3% 4.3% 3.8% 10.1% 9.1% 64.9%
Brandon University 32.5% 3.7% 5.2% 5.8% 2.1% 8.9% 6.8% 67.5%
Simon Fraser University 31.4% 1.2% 4.1% 2.9% 4.1% 10.5% 8.7% 68.6%
Université de Moncton 30.3% 2.4% 2.0% 4.8% 5.7% 8.3% 7.0% 69.7%
University of Calgary 28.4% 1.2% 2.3% 4.3% 3.1% 8.1% 9.4% 71.6%
University of Regina 28.3% 3.1% 2.0% 4.3% 3.5% 7.5% 7.9% 71.7%
Filed under: