Reported marijuana use ‘higher’ at Canadian universities in 2019: Survey

The Maclean’s annual student survey polls respondents about drug and alcohol use. This year’s results reveal an increase in students’ use of marijuana: while in 2018, only about three per cent reported daily and 3.5 per cent reported weekly use, in 2019 those numbers rose to over four and 5.5 respectively. Meanwhile, in 2018, well over 60 per cent of students reported never using marijuana, while in 2019, that number went down to about 55 per cent.
Here’s how frequency of use breaks down by school, as reported by the more than 18,000 students who completed this year’s survey.
|University Name
|Overall
|Daily
|A few times a week
|About once a month
|A few times a month
|Less than once a month
|Less than once a year
|Never
|St. Francis Xavier University
|65.5%
|9.6%
|13.2%
|13.7%
|6.9%
|14.7%
|7.3%
|34.5%
|Bishop's University
|61.8%
|9.2%
|9.4%
|11.0%
|9.8%
|14.0%
|8.5%
|38.2%
|Dalhousie University
|61.6%
|7.9%
|7.9%
|9.9%
|9.3%
|12.6%
|13.9%
|38.4%
|Queen's University
|59.4%
|4.4%
|6.4%
|12.7%
|9.6%
|15.8%
|10.5%
|40.6%
|Lakehead University
|57.7%
|8.2%
|6.2%
|5.2%
|7.2%
|16.5%
|14.4%
|42.3%
|Wilfrid Laurier University
|55.1%
|4.6%
|9.1%
|8.7%
|4.9%
|15.2%
|12.5%
|44.9%
|Acadia University
|54.4%
|7.4%
|8.8%
|3.7%
|10.3%
|14.7%
|9.6%
|45.6%
|McGill University
|54.2%
|5.0%
|7.5%
|10.3%
|6.2%
|17.8%
|7.5%
|45.8%
|Saint Mary's University
|52.0%
|5.8%
|4.0%
|9.2%
|6.4%
|17.3%
|9.2%
|48.0%
|Western University
|51.5%
|2.6%
|5.7%
|9.0%
|6.9%
|15.3%
|12.0%
|48.5%
|University of Victoria
|50.8%
|2.3%
|6.9%
|6.9%
|8.4%
|16.4%
|9.9%
|49.2%
|Laurentian University
|50.5%
|3.3%
|5.6%
|8.9%
|8.9%
|12.6%
|11.2%
|49.5%
|Concordia University (Montreal)
|50.3%
|4.2%
|3.7%
|11.6%
|6.3%
|14.8%
|9.5%
|49.7%
|Memorial University of Newfoundland
|49.7%
|2.5%
|1.9%
|10.6%
|6.2%
|16.1%
|12.4%
|50.3%
|St. Thomas University
|49.1%
|6.9%
|6.9%
|10.3%
|5.2%
|10.3%
|9.5%
|50.9%
|Mount Allison University
|48.5%
|1.8%
|7.0%
|10.9%
|6.4%
|13.3%
|9.1%
|51.5%
|University of Windsor
|48.3%
|1.7%
|6.7%
|3.3%
|6.7%
|18.3%
|11.7%
|51.7%
|Carleton University
|47.4%
|3.3%
|7.2%
|10.5%
|5.6%
|10.5%
|10.5%
|52.6%
|University of Lethbridge
|46.5%
|6.4%
|6.0%
|8.6%
|4.7%
|10.8%
|10.0%
|53.5%
|University of Ottawa
|45.5%
|4.5%
|6.3%
|6.3%
|4.2%
|14.0%
|10.1%
|54.5%
|University of New Brunswick
|45.1%
|6.0%
|6.6%
|6.0%
|4.4%
|13.7%
|8.2%
|54.9%
|Ryerson University
|44.4%
|2.1%
|5.8%
|10.0%
|5.8%
|12.0%
|8.7%
|55.6%
|University of Guelph
|44.3%
|1.8%
|4.6%
|6.5%
|6.2%
|10.8%
|14.5%
|55.7%
|The University of British Columbia (UBC)
|44.2%
|1.8%
|4.2%
|7.7%
|4.6%
|16.1%
|9.8%
|55.8%
|Trent University
|43.6%
|2.7%
|2.0%
|6.7%
|7.4%
|13.4%
|11.4%
|56.4%
|Université de Sherbrooke
|42.6%
|1.4%
|1.4%
|6.0%
|6.0%
|11.6%
|16.2%
|57.4%
|Brock University
|41.8%
|57.4%
|5.8%
|7.0%
|5.4%
|10.1%
|8.9%
|58.2%
|University of Northern British Columbia (UNBC)
|41.8%
|1.5%
|1.5%
|6.7%
|4.5%
|14.2%
|13.4%
|58.2%
|The University of Winnipeg
|41.2%
|7.1%
|3.8%
|6.6%
|4.4%
|12.1%
|7.1%
|58.8%
|University of Alberta
|41.1%
|2.6%
|4.4%
|5.6%
|6.7%
|11.5%
|10.4%
|58.9%
|University of Waterloo
|39.4%
|2.0%
|2.4%
|6.7%
|4.7%
|14.9%
|8.6%
|60.6%
|York University
|39.2%
|0.7%
|3.3%
|4.6%
|5.2%
|14.4%
|11.1%
|60.8%
|University of Saskatchewan
|38.2%
|2.8%
|3.8%
|4.2%
|5.2%
|11.3%
|10.8%
|61.8%
|Nipissing University
|38.2%
|2.9%
|4.3%
|3.4%
|4.3%
|14.0%
|9.2%
|61.8%
|University of Ontario Institute of Technology (UOIT)
|37.3%
|3.7%
|2.5%
|6.2%
|2.5%
|12.4%
|9.9%
|62.7%
|University of Toronto
|36.9%
|1.6%
|4.0%
|6.1%
|5.0%
|10.3%
|9.8%
|63.1%
|McMaster University
|35.8%
|0.8%
|4.3%
|3.9%
|6.3%
|11.8%
|8.7%
|64.2%
|University of Manitoba
|35.1%
|3.4%
|4.3%
|4.3%
|3.8%
|10.1%
|9.1%
|64.9%
|Brandon University
|32.5%
|3.7%
|5.2%
|5.8%
|2.1%
|8.9%
|6.8%
|67.5%
|Simon Fraser University
|31.4%
|1.2%
|4.1%
|2.9%
|4.1%
|10.5%
|8.7%
|68.6%
|Université de Moncton
|30.3%
|2.4%
|2.0%
|4.8%
|5.7%
|8.3%
|7.0%
|69.7%
|University of Calgary
|28.4%
|1.2%
|2.3%
|4.3%
|3.1%
|8.1%
|9.4%
|71.6%
|University of Regina
|28.3%
|3.1%
|2.0%
|4.3%
|3.5%
|7.5%
|7.9%
|71.7%