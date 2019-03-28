Students, want to earn a Maclean’s merit badge?

Students who pay attention to lectures, do their reading and study hard are rewarded with diplomas. But where’s the recognition for lessons learned outside class? In the 2019 Maclean’s Universities Guidebook, we proposed some merit badges that acknowledged the survival skills needed to thrive on campus. For example …

Coin Collecting: Cobble together enough change for a slice of pizza at the end of a long night

Want to earn your very own Maclean’s Insider merit badge? If you’re a high school, college or university student, write to us and tell us a story about acquiring skills or knowledge beyond those included on the curriculum. Are you an expert at surviving without sleep? Have you discovered a brilliant budget-friendly ramen recipe? Send us your advice, life hacks and tales of survival. In return, we’ll send you a limited edition Maclean’s Insider badge.

A few ground rules: An entry must be at least 100 words long to be considered. And anything we receive could be printed in an upcoming issue of Maclean’s.

Send your submissions to:

letters@macleans.ca

Subject line: “University Merit Badges”

c/o Maclean’s

11th Floor

One Mount Pleasant Road

Toronto, Ontario

M4Y 2Y5