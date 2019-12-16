 The program whose students who report the highest marijuana use: Survey - Macleans.ca
The program whose students who report the highest marijuana use: Survey

For the second year in a row, drama students report using more marijuana than their peers in other programs

In 2019, the more than 18,000 Canadian university students who responded to the Maclean’s annual survey reported higher marijuana use than those students who answered the survey in 2018.

For the second year in a row, students at Bishop’s and St. Francis Xavier universities claimed the top two spots for overall use, but flipped positions in 2019.

And, once again, drama students are the self-reported most frequent marijuana users. Here again, reported usage is up: from 55.8 per cent in 2018 to 61.4 per cent in 2019.

Program Percentage of students who are marijuana users
Drama 61.4%
Political science 55.2%
Geography 54.6%
Economics 53.3%
Business 51.8%
Communication 51.8%
Sociology 51.5%
Environmental science 50.4%
Physics 50.0%
International relations 48.9%
Kinesiology 48.8%
Anthropology 48.8%
Criminology 48.6%
Psychology 47.9%
English 44.9%
Nursing 44.4%
Social Work 43.9%
History 43.8%
Neuroscience 43.0%
Engineering 42.9%
Art 42.0%
Music 41.5%
Biology 41.5%
Health Sciences 41.1%
Biochemistry 41.0%
Law 40.6%
Medicine 39.7%
Education 38.9%
Chemistry 36.5%
Accounting 35.0%
Linguistics 34.3%
Computer science 34.1%
Math 33.2%
