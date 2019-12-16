The program whose students who report the highest marijuana use: Survey

In 2019, the more than 18,000 Canadian university students who responded to the Maclean’s annual survey reported higher marijuana use than those students who answered the survey in 2018.

For the second year in a row, students at Bishop’s and St. Francis Xavier universities claimed the top two spots for overall use, but flipped positions in 2019.

And, once again, drama students are the self-reported most frequent marijuana users. Here again, reported usage is up: from 55.8 per cent in 2018 to 61.4 per cent in 2019.