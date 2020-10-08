Canada’s best Comprehensive universities: Rankings 2021

The top five schools didn’t budge from last year, with Simon Fraser topping the ranking. Universities in this category have a significant amount of research activity and a wide range of programs at the undergraduate and graduate level, including professional degrees.
Canada’s Top Comprehensive Schools 2021
|Overall Ranking
|University
|Last Year
|Student Awards
|Student/ Faculty Ratio
|Student Satisfaction
|Faculty Awards
|Social Sciences & Humanities Grants
|Medical/ Science Grants
|Total Research Dollars
|Operating Budget
|Library Expenses
|Library Acquisitions
|Scholarships & Bursaries
|Student Services
|Reputational Survey
|1
|Simon Fraser
|[1]
|1
|3
|12
|3
|4
|2
|4
|3
|1
|1
|*9
|2
|2
|*2
|Victoria
|[2]
|2
|5
|8
|1
|5
|1
|3
|8
|2
|2
|5
|8
|4
|*2
|Waterloo
|[3]
|3
|7
|6
|2
|1
|3
|2
|10
|15
|11
|1
|12
|1
|4
|Guelph
|[4]
|*8
|15
|1
|4
|7
|7
|1
|12
|*10
|3
|6
|5
|3
|5
|Carleton
|[5]
|4
|9
|3
|7
|3
|5
|7
|13
|*8
|10
|4
|*9
|9
|*6
|New Brunswick
|[*8]
|5
|2
|7
|12
|11
|14
|6
|1
|3
|7
|14
|11
|12
|*6
|York
|[7]
|10
|14
|13
|5
|8
|4
|8
|6
|*8
|5
|3
|*9
|7
|8
|Wilfrid Laurier
|[6]
|12
|12
|5
|8
|10
|6
|14
|4
|7
|8
|7
|3
|10
|9
|Memorial
|[*8]
|7
|1
|14
|11
|12
|15
|5
|2
|5
|4
|11
|*13
|8
|*10
|Concordia
|[10]
|*8
|11
|11
|13
|2
|*8
|10
|14
|4
|12
|*9
|*13
|6
|*10
|UQAM
|[*11]
|6
|6
|4
|6
|6
|*8
|9
|15
|*12
|15
|15
|15
|11
|12
|Ryerson
|[*11]
|*14
|13
|10
|14
|9
|13
|11
|7
|14
|14
|12
|1
|5
|13
|Brock
|[*14]
|13
|10
|2
|10
|13
|12
|15
|9
|*10
|6
|8
|7
|13
|14
|Windsor
|[13]
|11
|8
|9
|9
|14
|10
|12
|11
|6
|13
|13
|4
|15
|15
|Regina
|[*14]
|*14
|4
|15
|15
|15
|11
|13
|5
|*12
|9
|2
|6
|14
* Indicates a tie