Canada’s best Comprehensive universities: Rankings 2021

The top five schools didn’t budge from last year, with Simon Fraser topping the ranking. Universities in this category have a significant amount of research activity and a wide range of programs at the undergraduate and graduate level, including professional degrees.

Canada’s Top Comprehensive Schools 2021

Overall Ranking University Last Year Student Awards Student/ Faculty Ratio Student Satisfaction Faculty Awards Social Sciences & Humanities Grants Medical/ Science Grants Total Research Dollars Operating Budget Library Expenses Library Acquisitions Scholarships & Bursaries Student Services Reputational Survey 1 Simon Fraser [1] 1 3 12 3 4 2 4 3 1 1 *9 2 2 *2 Victoria [2] 2 5 8 1 5 1 3 8 2 2 5 8 4 *2 Waterloo [3] 3 7 6 2 1 3 2 10 15 11 1 12 1 4 Guelph [4] *8 15 1 4 7 7 1 12 *10 3 6 5 3 5 Carleton [5] 4 9 3 7 3 5 7 13 *8 10 4 *9 9 *6 New Brunswick [*8] 5 2 7 12 11 14 6 1 3 7 14 11 12 *6 York [7] 10 14 13 5 8 4 8 6 *8 5 3 *9 7 8 Wilfrid Laurier [6] 12 12 5 8 10 6 14 4 7 8 7 3 10 9 Memorial [*8] 7 1 14 11 12 15 5 2 5 4 11 *13 8 *10 Concordia [10] *8 11 11 13 2 *8 10 14 4 12 *9 *13 6 *10 UQAM [*11] 6 6 4 6 6 *8 9 15 *12 15 15 15 11 12 Ryerson [*11] *14 13 10 14 9 13 11 7 14 14 12 1 5 13 Brock [*14] 13 10 2 10 13 12 15 9 *10 6 8 7 13 14 Windsor [13] 11 8 9 9 14 10 12 11 6 13 13 4 15 15 Regina [*14] *14 4 15 15 15 11 13 5 *12 9 2 6 14

* Indicates a tie