Canada’s best Medical Doctoral universities: Rankings 2021

Postdoctoral Fellow in the Energy Bioengineering Group Christine Sharp, Research Assistant Karen Andrea Canon-Rubio, and undergraduate student Zack Urquhart have been bringing bioreactors into elementary school classrooms. (Courtesy of University of Calgary)

For a second year, McGill University is alone in the top spot, with the University of Toronto once again in second. Universities in the Medical Doctoral category have a broad range of Ph.D. programs and research, as well as medical schools.

Canada’s Top Medical Doctoral Schools 2021

Overall Ranking University Last Year Student Awards Student/ Faculty Ratio Student Satisfaction Faculty Awards Social Sciences & Humanities Grants Medical/ Science Grants Total Research Dollars Operating Budget Library Expenses Library Acquisitions Scholarships & Bursaries Student Services Reputational Survey 1 McGill [1] 1 4 *8 3 1 4 3 10 *2 1 1 11 3 2 Toronto [2] 3 13 13 1 3 1 1 6 4 10 7 3 1 3 UBC [3] 2 5 7 5 2 5 7 4 *14 14 *11 12 2 4 McMaster [4] *8 15 5 8 5 2 2 8 13 3 14 1 4 5 Queen's [*5] 5 14 3 2 8 6 10 11 *5 12 5 8 6 6 Alberta [*5] *6 8 11 7 10 7 4 1 *5 11 9 15 5 7 Dalhousie [8] 4 2 *8 4 7 13 14 5 *10 8 *3 9 10 *8 Calgary [9] *8 3 14 *13 11 11 8 3 *10 6 6 7 9 *8 Ottawa [11] *6 12 15 6 9 3 9 9 *10 4 2 4 12 *8 Western [7] 10 10 10 9 12 8 11 12 *8 7 *3 6 7 *11 Laval [12] 12 9 2 11 6 10 6 15 *5 5 *11 10 11 *11 Montréal [10] 11 11 4 10 4 9 5 13 *8 15 10 13 8 13 Sherbrooke [13] 13 1 1 15 14 15 15 14 *14 2 15 5 13 *14 Manitoba [14] 14 7 12 12 13 14 12 7 1 13 8 2 15 *14 Saskatchewan [15] 15 6 6 *13 15 12 13 2 *2 9 13 14 14

* Indicates a tie