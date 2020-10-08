Canada’s best Medical Doctoral universities: Rankings 2021

For a second year, McGill University is alone in the top spot, with the University of Toronto once again in second. Universities in the Medical Doctoral category have a broad range of Ph.D. programs and research, as well as medical schools.
Canada’s Top Medical Doctoral Schools 2021
|Overall Ranking
|University
|Last Year
|Student Awards
|Student/ Faculty Ratio
|Student Satisfaction
|Faculty Awards
|Social Sciences & Humanities Grants
|Medical/ Science Grants
|Total Research Dollars
|Operating Budget
|Library Expenses
|Library Acquisitions
|Scholarships & Bursaries
|Student Services
|Reputational Survey
|1
|McGill
|[1]
|1
|4
|*8
|3
|1
|4
|3
|10
|*2
|1
|1
|11
|3
|2
|Toronto
|[2]
|3
|13
|13
|1
|3
|1
|1
|6
|4
|10
|7
|3
|1
|3
|UBC
|[3]
|2
|5
|7
|5
|2
|5
|7
|4
|*14
|14
|*11
|12
|2
|4
|McMaster
|[4]
|*8
|15
|5
|8
|5
|2
|2
|8
|13
|3
|14
|1
|4
|5
|Queen's
|[*5]
|5
|14
|3
|2
|8
|6
|10
|11
|*5
|12
|5
|8
|6
|6
|Alberta
|[*5]
|*6
|8
|11
|7
|10
|7
|4
|1
|*5
|11
|9
|15
|5
|7
|Dalhousie
|[8]
|4
|2
|*8
|4
|7
|13
|14
|5
|*10
|8
|*3
|9
|10
|*8
|Calgary
|[9]
|*8
|3
|14
|*13
|11
|11
|8
|3
|*10
|6
|6
|7
|9
|*8
|Ottawa
|[11]
|*6
|12
|15
|6
|9
|3
|9
|9
|*10
|4
|2
|4
|12
|*8
|Western
|[7]
|10
|10
|10
|9
|12
|8
|11
|12
|*8
|7
|*3
|6
|7
|*11
|Laval
|[12]
|12
|9
|2
|11
|6
|10
|6
|15
|*5
|5
|*11
|10
|11
|*11
|Montréal
|[10]
|11
|11
|4
|10
|4
|9
|5
|13
|*8
|15
|10
|13
|8
|13
|Sherbrooke
|[13]
|13
|1
|1
|15
|14
|15
|15
|14
|*14
|2
|15
|5
|13
|*14
|Manitoba
|[14]
|14
|7
|12
|12
|13
|14
|12
|7
|1
|13
|8
|2
|15
|*14
|Saskatchewan
|[15]
|15
|6
|6
|*13
|15
|12
|13
|2
|*2
|9
|13
|14
|14
* Indicates a tie