Canada's best Primarily Undergraduate universities: Rankings 2021

Atlantic schools dominate the top six spots, with Mount Allison once again at No. 1. Universities in the Primarily Undergraduate category are largely focused on undergraduate education, with relatively fewer graduate programs and graduate students.
Canada’s Top Primarily Undergraduate Schools 2021
|Overall Ranking
|University
|Last Year
|Student Awards
|Student/ Faculty Ratio
|Student Satisfaction
|Faculty Awards
|Social Sciences & Humanities Grants
|Medical/ Science Grants
|Total Research Dollars
|Operating Budget
|Library Expenses
|Library Acquisitions
|Scholarships & Bursaries
|Student Services
|Reputational Survey
|1
|Mount Allison
|[1]
|3
|3
|2
|4
|*14
|1
|9
|2
|1
|17
|*3
|14
|3
|2
|Lethbridge
|[5]
|5
|8
|8
|12
|7
|2
|7
|7
|*7
|3
|18
|4
|6
|3
|Acadia
|[4]
|6
|7
|5
|*7
|19
|11
|10
|13
|*7
|*15
|5
|*5
|2
|4
|Saint Mary's
|[*6]
|*1
|16
|*16
|6
|12
|5
|13
|11
|*5
|5
|7
|*5
|5
|5
|UNBC
|[2]
|*1
|2
|9
|11
|8
|7
|4
|3
|*11
|9
|15
|*10
|10
|6
|St. Francis Xavier
|[*6]
|12
|10
|4
|*7
|3
|12
|12
|10
|*14
|2
|6
|15
|1
|7
|Bishop's
|[*8]
|11
|15
|1
|*1
|5
|14
|18
|9
|3
|*15
|*8
|8
|8
|*8
|Lakehead
|[*8]
|*7
|14
|*16
|3
|4
|8
|2
|14
|13
|4
|*3
|*12
|9
|*8
|Trent
|[3]
|*7
|18
|7
|10
|*9
|6
|8
|18
|*16
|19
|1
|3
|7
|10
|UPEI
|[11]
|4
|4
|12
|*1
|11
|13
|5
|8
|*16
|6
|13
|19
|11
|11
|Ontario Tech
|[10]
|*13
|19
|10
|*13
|1
|4
|3
|19
|19
|1
|12
|9
|4
|12
|Laurentian
|[12]
|10
|11
|19
|5
|13
|9
|1
|5
|*14
|7
|*10
|*10
|15
|13
|Moncton
|[14]
|*7
|1
|13
|9
|18
|17
|14
|4
|*7
|14
|*8
|18
|13
|14
|St. Thomas
|[13]
|17
|9
|11
|*13
|16
|N/A
|19
|1
|4
|8
|2
|7
|17
|15
|Nipissing
|[16]
|*15
|13
|3
|*13
|*9
|15
|17
|6
|*16
|13
|*10
|1
|19
|16
|Winnipeg
|[15]
|*15
|17
|15
|*13
|2
|3
|11
|17
|10
|12
|17
|*12
|12
|17
|Brandon
|[*18]
|*18
|5
|18
|*13
|6
|16
|16
|15
|2
|10
|14
|2
|18
|18
|Mount Saint Vincent
|[17]
|*13
|12
|14
|*13
|*14
|10
|15
|12
|*5
|11
|16
|17
|14
|19
|Cape Breton
|[*18]
|*18
|6
|6
|*13
|17
|18
|6
|16
|*11
|18
|19
|16
|16
* Indicates a tie