Canada's best Primarily Undergraduate universities: Rankings 2021

Schools in this category are largely focused on undergraduate education, with relatively fewer graduate programs and graduate students

Students chatting at the University of Lethbridge. (Courtesy of Jason Jones/University of Lethbridge)

Atlantic schools dominate the top six spots, with Mount Allison once again at No. 1. Universities in the Primarily Undergraduate category are largely focused on undergraduate education, with relatively fewer graduate programs and graduate students.

Canada’s Top Primarily Undergraduate Schools 2021

Overall Ranking University Last Year Student Awards Student/ Faculty Ratio Student Satisfaction Faculty Awards Social Sciences & Humanities Grants Medical/ Science Grants Total Research Dollars Operating Budget Library Expenses Library Acquisitions Scholarships & Bursaries Student Services Reputational Survey 1 Mount Allison [1] 3 3 2 4 *14 1 9 2 1 17 *3 14 3 2 Lethbridge [5] 5 8 8 12 7 2 7 7 *7 3 18 4 6 3 Acadia [4] 6 7 5 *7 19 11 10 13 *7 *15 5 *5 2 4 Saint Mary's [*6] *1 16 *16 6 12 5 13 11 *5 5 7 *5 5 5 UNBC [2] *1 2 9 11 8 7 4 3 *11 9 15 *10 10 6 St. Francis Xavier [*6] 12 10 4 *7 3 12 12 10 *14 2 6 15 1 7 Bishop's [*8] 11 15 1 *1 5 14 18 9 3 *15 *8 8 8 *8 Lakehead [*8] *7 14 *16 3 4 8 2 14 13 4 *3 *12 9 *8 Trent [3] *7 18 7 10 *9 6 8 18 *16 19 1 3 7 10 UPEI [11] 4 4 12 *1 11 13 5 8 *16 6 13 19 11 11 Ontario Tech [10] *13 19 10 *13 1 4 3 19 19 1 12 9 4 12 Laurentian [12] 10 11 19 5 13 9 1 5 *14 7 *10 *10 15 13 Moncton [14] *7 1 13 9 18 17 14 4 *7 14 *8 18 13 14 St. Thomas [13] 17 9 11 *13 16 N/A 19 1 4 8 2 7 17 15 Nipissing [16] *15 13 3 *13 *9 15 17 6 *16 13 *10 1 19 16 Winnipeg [15] *15 17 15 *13 2 3 11 17 10 12 17 *12 12 17 Brandon [*18] *18 5 18 *13 6 16 16 15 2 10 14 2 18 18 Mount Saint Vincent [17] *13 12 14 *13 *14 10 15 12 *5 11 16 17 14 19 Cape Breton [*18] *18 6 6 *13 17 18 6 16 *11 18 19 16 16

* Indicates a tie