University Rankings

Canada’s best universities by reputation: Rankings 2021

We surveyed university faculty and senior administrators, as well as a variety of business people across the country, asking for their views on quality and innovation at Canadian universities

By

Burnaby orientation 2019. (Courtesy of Simon Fraser University)

Burnaby orientation 2019. (Courtesy of Simon Fraser University)

Maclean’s surveyed university faculty and senior administrators, as well as a variety of business people across the country, asking for their views on quality and innovation at Canadian universities. This chart displays the results of the reputational ranking, combining all the universities from the Primarily Undergraduate, Comprehensive and Medical Doctoral categories into one group. Read more about this year’s winner: University of Toronto.


Rank Best Overall Rank Highest Quality Rank Most Innovative Rank Leaders of Tomorrow
1 Toronto 1 Toronto 1 Toronto 1 Toronto
2 UBC 2 McGill 2 Waterloo 2 UBC
3 Waterloo 3 UBC 3 UBC 3 McGill
4 McGill 4 Waterloo 4 McGill 4 Waterloo
5 McMaster 5 McMaster 5 McMaster 5 McMaster
6 Alberta 6 Queen's 6 Alberta 6 Alberta
7 Queen's 7 Western 7 Queen's 7 Montréal
8 Western 8 Alberta 8 Western 8 Calgary
9 Montréal 9 Dalhousie 9 Simon Fraser 9 Queen's
10 Simon Fraser 10 Montréal 10 Calgary 10 Simon Fraser
11 Calgary 11 Simon Fraser 11 Montréal 11 Ryerson
12 Dalhousie 12 Calgary 12 Guelph 12 Western
13 Guelph 13 Victoria 13 Dalhousie 13 Laval
14 Victoria 14 Guelph 14 Ryerson 14 Concordia
15 Ryerson 15 Ottawa 15 Victoria 15 Victoria
16 Laval 16 Laval 16 Concordia 16 York
17 Concordia 17 Concordia 17 Laval 17 Sherbrooke
18 Ottawa 18 Memorial 18 Sherbrooke 18 Guelph
19 Sherbrooke 19 Saskatchewan 19 Ottawa 19 Dalhousie
20 York 20 Ryerson 20 Saskatchewan 20 Saskatchewan
21 Saskatchewan 21 Wilfrid Laurier 21 York 21 Carleton
22 Memorial 22 York 22 Memorial 22 Ottawa
23 Carleton 23 Sherbrooke 23 Carleton 23 UQAM
24 Wilfrid Laurier 24 Carleton 24 Ontario Tech 24 Manitoba
25 UQAM 25 Mount Allison 25 Wilfrid Laurier 25 Wilfrid Laurier
26 Manitoba 26 UQAM 26 UQAM 26 Brock
27 St. Francis Xavier 27 Acadia 27 Manitoba 27 Ontario Tech
28 Acadia 28 Manitoba 28 St. Francis Xavier 28 Memorial
29 Mount Allison 29 St. Francis Xavier 29 Brock 29 Regina
30 New Brunswick 30 Saint Mary's 30 Acadia 30 Lethbridge
31 Ontario Tech 31 New Brunswick 31 New Brunswick 31 Acadia
32 Brock 32 Lethbridge 32 Saint Mary's 32 Trent
33 Saint Mary's 33 Bishop's 33 Lethbridge 33 Lakehead
34 Lethbridge 34 Brock 34 Regina 34 New Brunswick
35 Regina 35 Regina 35 Windsor 35 St. Francis Xavier
36 Trent 36 Trent 36 Mount Allison 36 UNBC
37 Bishop's 37 UPEI 37 Lakehead 37 Mount Allison
38 Windsor 38 Windsor 38 Trent 38 Saint Mary's
39 Lakehead 39 UNBC 39 UNBC 39 Windsor
40 UNBC 40 Ontario Tech 40 UPEI 40 Laurentian
41 UPEI 41 Lakehead 41 Bishop's 41 Winnipeg
42 Winnipeg 42 Winnipeg 42 Winnipeg 42 Bishop's
43 Moncton 43 Moncton 43 Laurentian 43 Cape Breton
44 Mount Saint Vincent 44 Mount Saint Vincent 44 Mount Saint Vincent 44 Brandon
45 Laurentian 45 Laurentian 45 Moncton 45 UPEI
46 Cape Breton 46 St. Thomas 46 Cape Breton 46 Moncton
47 St. Thomas 47 Cape Breton 47 Brandon 47 Nipissing
48 Brandon 48 Brandon 48 St. Thomas 48 Mount Saint Vincent
49 Nipissing 49 Nipissing 49 Nipissing 49 St. Thomas

MORE RANKINGS:

EDUCATION HUB_NAV

FILED UNDER: