Canada’s best universities by reputation: Rankings 2021

Maclean’s surveyed university faculty and senior administrators, as well as a variety of business people across the country, asking for their views on quality and innovation at Canadian universities. This chart displays the results of the reputational ranking, combining all the universities from the Primarily Undergraduate, Comprehensive and Medical Doctoral categories into one group. Read more about this year’s winner: University of Toronto.
|Rank
|Best Overall
|Rank
|Highest Quality
|Rank
|Most Innovative
|Rank
|Leaders of Tomorrow
|1
|Toronto
|1
|Toronto
|1
|Toronto
|1
|Toronto
|2
|UBC
|2
|McGill
|2
|Waterloo
|2
|UBC
|3
|Waterloo
|3
|UBC
|3
|UBC
|3
|McGill
|4
|McGill
|4
|Waterloo
|4
|McGill
|4
|Waterloo
|5
|McMaster
|5
|McMaster
|5
|McMaster
|5
|McMaster
|6
|Alberta
|6
|Queen's
|6
|Alberta
|6
|Alberta
|7
|Queen's
|7
|Western
|7
|Queen's
|7
|Montréal
|8
|Western
|8
|Alberta
|8
|Western
|8
|Calgary
|9
|Montréal
|9
|Dalhousie
|9
|Simon Fraser
|9
|Queen's
|10
|Simon Fraser
|10
|Montréal
|10
|Calgary
|10
|Simon Fraser
|11
|Calgary
|11
|Simon Fraser
|11
|Montréal
|11
|Ryerson
|12
|Dalhousie
|12
|Calgary
|12
|Guelph
|12
|Western
|13
|Guelph
|13
|Victoria
|13
|Dalhousie
|13
|Laval
|14
|Victoria
|14
|Guelph
|14
|Ryerson
|14
|Concordia
|15
|Ryerson
|15
|Ottawa
|15
|Victoria
|15
|Victoria
|16
|Laval
|16
|Laval
|16
|Concordia
|16
|York
|17
|Concordia
|17
|Concordia
|17
|Laval
|17
|Sherbrooke
|18
|Ottawa
|18
|Memorial
|18
|Sherbrooke
|18
|Guelph
|19
|Sherbrooke
|19
|Saskatchewan
|19
|Ottawa
|19
|Dalhousie
|20
|York
|20
|Ryerson
|20
|Saskatchewan
|20
|Saskatchewan
|21
|Saskatchewan
|21
|Wilfrid Laurier
|21
|York
|21
|Carleton
|22
|Memorial
|22
|York
|22
|Memorial
|22
|Ottawa
|23
|Carleton
|23
|Sherbrooke
|23
|Carleton
|23
|UQAM
|24
|Wilfrid Laurier
|24
|Carleton
|24
|Ontario Tech
|24
|Manitoba
|25
|UQAM
|25
|Mount Allison
|25
|Wilfrid Laurier
|25
|Wilfrid Laurier
|26
|Manitoba
|26
|UQAM
|26
|UQAM
|26
|Brock
|27
|St. Francis Xavier
|27
|Acadia
|27
|Manitoba
|27
|Ontario Tech
|28
|Acadia
|28
|Manitoba
|28
|St. Francis Xavier
|28
|Memorial
|29
|Mount Allison
|29
|St. Francis Xavier
|29
|Brock
|29
|Regina
|30
|New Brunswick
|30
|Saint Mary's
|30
|Acadia
|30
|Lethbridge
|31
|Ontario Tech
|31
|New Brunswick
|31
|New Brunswick
|31
|Acadia
|32
|Brock
|32
|Lethbridge
|32
|Saint Mary's
|32
|Trent
|33
|Saint Mary's
|33
|Bishop's
|33
|Lethbridge
|33
|Lakehead
|34
|Lethbridge
|34
|Brock
|34
|Regina
|34
|New Brunswick
|35
|Regina
|35
|Regina
|35
|Windsor
|35
|St. Francis Xavier
|36
|Trent
|36
|Trent
|36
|Mount Allison
|36
|UNBC
|37
|Bishop's
|37
|UPEI
|37
|Lakehead
|37
|Mount Allison
|38
|Windsor
|38
|Windsor
|38
|Trent
|38
|Saint Mary's
|39
|Lakehead
|39
|UNBC
|39
|UNBC
|39
|Windsor
|40
|UNBC
|40
|Ontario Tech
|40
|UPEI
|40
|Laurentian
|41
|UPEI
|41
|Lakehead
|41
|Bishop's
|41
|Winnipeg
|42
|Winnipeg
|42
|Winnipeg
|42
|Winnipeg
|42
|Bishop's
|43
|Moncton
|43
|Moncton
|43
|Laurentian
|43
|Cape Breton
|44
|Mount Saint Vincent
|44
|Mount Saint Vincent
|44
|Mount Saint Vincent
|44
|Brandon
|45
|Laurentian
|45
|Laurentian
|45
|Moncton
|45
|UPEI
|46
|Cape Breton
|46
|St. Thomas
|46
|Cape Breton
|46
|Moncton
|47
|St. Thomas
|47
|Cape Breton
|47
|Brandon
|47
|Nipissing
|48
|Brandon
|48
|Brandon
|48
|St. Thomas
|48
|Mount Saint Vincent
|49
|Nipissing
|49
|Nipissing
|49
|Nipissing
|49
|St. Thomas
MORE RANKINGS:
- Canada’s Top Medical Doctoral Schools 2021
- Canada’s Top Comprehensive Schools 2021
- Canada’s top Primarily Undergraduate Schools 2021