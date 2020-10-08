Canada’s best universities by student satisfaction: Rankings 2021

The student voice plays a crucial role in assessing campus life. Almost 14,000 university students responded to Maclean’s online survey, giving their opinions on professors and staff, residence life, and opportunities for extracurricular activities and experiential education, such as co-op programs. Students also weighed in on such topical issues as mental health services and whether they think their university is doing enough to prevent sexual assault on campus. In recognition of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s Calls to Action, which include several related to educational issues, Maclean’s included a question asking students to rate how well their university is making Indigenous histories, cultures and languages visible on campus.

Medical Doctoral:

Rank School Course Instructors Student Life Staff Administrative Staff Academic Advising Staff Mental Health Services Extracurricular Activities Experiential Learning Residence Living Promoting Indigenous Visibility Steps to Prevent Sexual Assault 1 Sherbrooke 1 1 1 1 1 2 1 3 13 3 2 Laval 2 2 2 2 4 3 4 12 14 1 3 Queen's 4 3 3 4 12 1 2 2 *5 8 4 Montréal 9 4 4 6 2 *7 6 10 15 2 5 McMaster 7 6 5 3 5 6 *7 5 7 *11 6 Saskatchewan 13 7 7 7 3 9 *7 8 1 4 7 UBC 6 9 13 13 11 5 5 6 2 13 *8 Dalhousie 11 10 6 5 7 11 3 7 4 10 *8 McGill 3 8 14 8 13 *7 14 4 8 5 10 Western 10 5 10 15 10 4 12 1 10 7 11 Alberta 8 11 9 10 8 10 10 14 *5 *11 12 Manitoba 15 12 8 9 6 15 13 15 3 6 13 Toronto 5 14 12 11 14 12 15 9 12 15 14 Calgary 14 13 11 12 9 13 11 13 9 9 15 Ottawa 12 15 15 14 15 14 9 11 11 14

Comprehensive:

Rank School Course Instructors Student Life Staff Administrative Staff Academic Advising Staff Mental Health Services Extracurricular Activities Experiential Learning Residence Living Promoting Indigenous Visibility Steps to Prevent Sexual Assault 1 Guelph 1 1 1 1 5 1 3 1 6 5 2 Brock 8 3 5 2 1 3 5 3 4 4 3 Carleton 4 2 4 *4 7 2 8 2 9 6 4 UQAM 5 5 3 3 3 5 7 8 11 2 5 Wilfrid Laurier 2 4 2 *4 6 4 9 5 7 10 6 Waterloo 3 10 7 8 14 7 1 4 15 12 7 New Brunswick 6 7 6 7 4 11 6 9 3 9 8 Victoria 7 12 9 12 15 8 2 6 1 8 9 Windsor 12 11 15 9 2 9 11 13 10 1 10 Ryerson 13 8 8 6 13 10 12 10 8 7 11 Concordia 14 6 11 13 12 6 10 11 13 3 12 Simon Fraser 9 15 12 *10 8 15 4 15 5 14 13 York 11 13 14 15 9 12 15 14 12 13 14 Memorial 10 9 13 14 10 13 13 12 14 15 15 Regina 15 14 10 *10 11 14 14 7 2 11

Primarily Undergraduate:

Rank School Course Instructors Student Life Staff Administrative Staff Academic Advising Staff Mental Health Services Extracurricular Activities Experiential Learning Residence Living Promoting Indigenous Visibility Steps to Prevent Sexual Assault 1 Bishop's 2 1 2 2 2 1 1 4 8 3 2 Mount Allison 1 *4 1 *4 6 2 2 5 11 5 3 Nipissing 4 3 5 12 3 6 6 *1 2 2 4 St. Francis Xavier 6 2 4 1 15 3 3 *1 16 13 5 Acadia 3 *4 3 *4 9 4 4 3 17 16 6 Cape Breton 7 7 *7 6 4 12 13 6 5 1 7 Trent 9 6 *7 3 *17 5 12 7 1 7 8 Lethbridge 13 9 9 11 11 7 5 9 9 10 9 UNBC 10 8 12 10 1 13 17 18 4 11 10 Ontario Tech 8 12 16 7 5 16 14 8 14 *8 11 St. Thomas 5 13 14 17 16 9 8 14 12 19 12 UPEI 14 11 11 9 7 10 11 10 18 *8 13 Moncton 16 10 6 13 8 15 10 13 19 4 14 Mount Saint Vincent 11 18 13 8 10 19 7 16 13 17 15 Winnipeg 12 14 17 18 *17 18 16 11 6 6 *16 Lakehead 18 16 15 15 12 11 15 15 7 12 *16 Saint Mary's 17 17 18 16 14 8 9 17 15 15 18 Brandon 15 15 10 14 13 17 19 19 10 14 19 Laurentian 19 19 19 19 19 14 18 12 3 18

*Indicates a tie

