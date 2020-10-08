Canada’s best universities by student satisfaction: Rankings 2021

The student voice plays a crucial role in assessing campus life. Almost 14,000 university students responded to Maclean’s online survey, giving their opinions on professors and staff, residence life, and opportunities for extracurricular activities and experiential education, such as co-op programs. Students also weighed in on such topical issues as mental health services and whether they think their university is doing enough to prevent sexual assault on campus. In recognition of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s Calls to Action, which include several related to educational issues, Maclean’s included a question asking students to rate how well their university is making Indigenous histories, cultures and languages visible on campus.
Medical Doctoral:
|Rank
|School
|Course Instructors
|Student Life Staff
|Administrative Staff
|Academic Advising Staff
|Mental Health Services
|Extracurricular Activities
|Experiential Learning
|Residence Living
|Promoting Indigenous Visibility
|Steps to Prevent Sexual Assault
|1
|Sherbrooke
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|3
|13
|3
|2
|Laval
|2
|2
|2
|2
|4
|3
|4
|12
|14
|1
|3
|Queen's
|4
|3
|3
|4
|12
|1
|2
|2
|*5
|8
|4
|Montréal
|9
|4
|4
|6
|2
|*7
|6
|10
|15
|2
|5
|McMaster
|7
|6
|5
|3
|5
|6
|*7
|5
|7
|*11
|6
|Saskatchewan
|13
|7
|7
|7
|3
|9
|*7
|8
|1
|4
|7
|UBC
|6
|9
|13
|13
|11
|5
|5
|6
|2
|13
|*8
|Dalhousie
|11
|10
|6
|5
|7
|11
|3
|7
|4
|10
|*8
|McGill
|3
|8
|14
|8
|13
|*7
|14
|4
|8
|5
|10
|Western
|10
|5
|10
|15
|10
|4
|12
|1
|10
|7
|11
|Alberta
|8
|11
|9
|10
|8
|10
|10
|14
|*5
|*11
|12
|Manitoba
|15
|12
|8
|9
|6
|15
|13
|15
|3
|6
|13
|Toronto
|5
|14
|12
|11
|14
|12
|15
|9
|12
|15
|14
|Calgary
|14
|13
|11
|12
|9
|13
|11
|13
|9
|9
|15
|Ottawa
|12
|15
|15
|14
|15
|14
|9
|11
|11
|14
Comprehensive:
|Rank
|School
|Course Instructors
|Student Life Staff
|Administrative Staff
|Academic Advising Staff
|Mental Health Services
|Extracurricular Activities
|Experiential Learning
|Residence Living
|Promoting Indigenous Visibility
|Steps to Prevent Sexual Assault
|1
|Guelph
|1
|1
|1
|1
|5
|1
|3
|1
|6
|5
|2
|Brock
|8
|3
|5
|2
|1
|3
|5
|3
|4
|4
|3
|Carleton
|4
|2
|4
|*4
|7
|2
|8
|2
|9
|6
|4
|UQAM
|5
|5
|3
|3
|3
|5
|7
|8
|11
|2
|5
|Wilfrid Laurier
|2
|4
|2
|*4
|6
|4
|9
|5
|7
|10
|6
|Waterloo
|3
|10
|7
|8
|14
|7
|1
|4
|15
|12
|7
|New Brunswick
|6
|7
|6
|7
|4
|11
|6
|9
|3
|9
|8
|Victoria
|7
|12
|9
|12
|15
|8
|2
|6
|1
|8
|9
|Windsor
|12
|11
|15
|9
|2
|9
|11
|13
|10
|1
|10
|Ryerson
|13
|8
|8
|6
|13
|10
|12
|10
|8
|7
|11
|Concordia
|14
|6
|11
|13
|12
|6
|10
|11
|13
|3
|12
|Simon Fraser
|9
|15
|12
|*10
|8
|15
|4
|15
|5
|14
|13
|York
|11
|13
|14
|15
|9
|12
|15
|14
|12
|13
|14
|Memorial
|10
|9
|13
|14
|10
|13
|13
|12
|14
|15
|15
|Regina
|15
|14
|10
|*10
|11
|14
|14
|7
|2
|11
Primarily Undergraduate:
|Rank
|School
|Course Instructors
|Student Life Staff
|Administrative Staff
|Academic Advising Staff
|Mental Health Services
|Extracurricular Activities
|Experiential Learning
|Residence Living
|Promoting Indigenous Visibility
|Steps to Prevent Sexual Assault
|1
|Bishop's
|2
|1
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|4
|8
|3
|2
|Mount Allison
|1
|*4
|1
|*4
|6
|2
|2
|5
|11
|5
|3
|Nipissing
|4
|3
|5
|12
|3
|6
|6
|*1
|2
|2
|4
|St. Francis Xavier
|6
|2
|4
|1
|15
|3
|3
|*1
|16
|13
|5
|Acadia
|3
|*4
|3
|*4
|9
|4
|4
|3
|17
|16
|6
|Cape Breton
|7
|7
|*7
|6
|4
|12
|13
|6
|5
|1
|7
|Trent
|9
|6
|*7
|3
|*17
|5
|12
|7
|1
|7
|8
|Lethbridge
|13
|9
|9
|11
|11
|7
|5
|9
|9
|10
|9
|UNBC
|10
|8
|12
|10
|1
|13
|17
|18
|4
|11
|10
|Ontario Tech
|8
|12
|16
|7
|5
|16
|14
|8
|14
|*8
|11
|St. Thomas
|5
|13
|14
|17
|16
|9
|8
|14
|12
|19
|12
|UPEI
|14
|11
|11
|9
|7
|10
|11
|10
|18
|*8
|13
|Moncton
|16
|10
|6
|13
|8
|15
|10
|13
|19
|4
|14
|Mount Saint Vincent
|11
|18
|13
|8
|10
|19
|7
|16
|13
|17
|15
|Winnipeg
|12
|14
|17
|18
|*17
|18
|16
|11
|6
|6
|*16
|Lakehead
|18
|16
|15
|15
|12
|11
|15
|15
|7
|12
|*16
|Saint Mary's
|17
|17
|18
|16
|14
|8
|9
|17
|15
|15
|18
|Brandon
|15
|15
|10
|14
|13
|17
|19
|19
|10
|14
|19
|Laurentian
|19
|19
|19
|19
|19
|14
|18
|12
|3
|18
*Indicates a tie
