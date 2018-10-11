Canada’s Top School by Reputation 2019

Maclean’s surveyed university faculty and senior administrators, high school guidance counsellors and a variety of business people across the country, asking for their views on quality and innovation at Canadian universities. This chart displays the results of the reputational ranking, combining all the universities from the Primarily Undergraduate, Comprehensive and Medical Doctoral categories into one group. Read more about this year’s winner: Bishop’s University.
|Rank
|Best overall
|Rank
|Highest quality
|Rank
|Most innovative
|Rank
|Leaders of tomorrow
|1
|Toronto
|1
|Toronto
|1
|Waterloo
|1
|Toronto
|2
|Waterloo
|2
|McGill
|2
|Toronto
|2
|Waterloo
|3
|UBC
|3
|Waterloo
|3
|UBC
|3
|UBC
|4
|McGill
|4
|UBC
|4
|McMaster
|4
|McGill
|5
|McMaster
|5
|McMaster
|5
|McGill
|5
|Alberta
|6
|Alberta
|6
|Queen's
|6
|Alberta
|6
|McMaster
|7
|Queen's
|7
|Alberta
|7
|Ryerson
|7
|Queen's
|8
|Western
|8
|Western
|8
|Queen's
|8
|Montréal
|9
|Simon Fraser
|9
|Simon Fraser
|9
|Simon Fraser
|9
|Ryerson
|10
|Montréal
|10
|Dalhousie
|10
|Western
|10
|Calgary
|11
|Calgary
|11
|Montréal
|11
|Montréal
|11
|Simon Fraser
|12
|Guelph
|12
|Guelph
|12
|Calgary
|12
|Western
|13
|Dalhousie
|13
|Victoria
|13
|Guelph
|13
|Laval
|14
|Ryerson
|14
|Ottawa
|14
|Dalhousie
|14
|Guelph
|15
|Victoria
|15
|Calgary
|15
|Victoria
|15
|Ottawa
|16
|Laval
|16
|Laval
|16
|Laval
|16
|Victoria
|17
|Ottawa
|17
|Concordia
|17
|Ottawa
|17
|Sherbrooke
|18
|Concordia
|18
|Memorial
|18
|Concordia
|18
|Dalhousie
|19
|Memorial
|19
|Mount Allison
|19
|Sherbrooke
|19
|York
|20
|Sherbrooke
|20
|Ryerson
|20
|Memorial
|20
|Concordia
|21
|York
|21
|Saskatchewan
|21
|Carleton
|21
|Saskatchewan
|22
|Saskatchewan
|22
|Wilfrid Laurier
|22
|York
|22
|Memorial
|23
|Carleton
|23
|York
|23
|Wilfrid Laurier
|23
|Wilfrid Laurier
|24
|Wilfrid Laurier
|24
|Carleton
|24
|Saskatchewan
|24
|Carleton
|25
|Mount Allison
|25
|Sherbrooke
|25
|UOIT
|25
|Manitoba
|26
|Acadia
|26
|Acadia
|26
|UQAM
|26
|UOIT
|27
|UQAM
|27
|St. Francis Xavier
|27
|New Brunswick
|27
|Acadia
|28
|Manitoba
|28
|UQAM
|28
|Manitoba
|28
|Lethbridge
|29
|St. Francis Xavier
|29
|Manitoba
|29
|Mount Allison
|29
|UQAM
|30
|New Brunswick
|30
|New Brunswick
|30
|Acadia
|30
|St. Francis Xavier
|31
|UOIT
|31
|Trent
|31
|Trent
|31
|Brock
|32
|Trent
|32
|Brock
|32
|Lethbridge
|32
|UNBC
|33
|Brock
|33
|Saint Mary's
|33
|UNBC
|33
|New Brunswick
|34
|Lethbridge
|34
|UPEI
|34
|St. Francis Xavier
|34
|Trent
|35
|UNBC
|35
|Lethbridge
|35
|Windsor
|35
|Mount Allison
|36
|Windsor
|36
|Windsor
|36
|Brock
|36
|Laurentian
|37
|Saint Mary's
|37
|Bishop's
|37
|UPEI
|37
|Regina
|38
|UPEI
|38
|UNBC
|38
|Lakehead
|38
|Windsor
|39
|Bishop's
|39
|UOIT
|39
|Regina
|39
|Saint Mary's
|40
|Lakehead
|40
|Lakehead
|40
|Saint Mary's
|40
|Lakehead
|41
|Regina
|41
|Mount Saint Vincent
|41
|Winnipeg
|41
|Brandon
|42
|Winnipeg
|42
|Winnipeg
|42
|Laurentian
|42
|Winnipeg
|43
|Laurentian
|43
|Regina
|43
|Bishop's
|43
|Moncton
|44
|Mount Saint Vincent
|44
|Laurentian
|44
|Moncton
|44
|Bishop's
|45
|Moncton
|45
|St. Thomas
|45
|Mount Saint Vincent
|45
|St. Thomas
|46
|St. Thomas
|46
|Moncton
|46
|Cape Breton
|46
|Cape Breton
|47
|Cape Breton
|47
|Cape Breton
|47
|St. Thomas
|47
|UPEI
|48
|Nipissing
|48
|Nipissing
|48
|Brandon
|48
|Mount Saint Vincent
|49
|Brandon
|49
|Brandon
|49
|Nipissing
|49
|Nipissing
