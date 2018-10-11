 Canada’s Top School by Reputation 2019 - Macleans.ca
Canada’s Top School by Reputation 2019

We asked university faculty and senior administrators, high school guidance counsellors and a variety of business people across the country for their views on quality and innovation at Canadian universities

Maclean’s surveyed university faculty and senior administrators, high school guidance counsellors and a variety of business people across the country, asking for their views on quality and innovation at Canadian universities. This chart displays the results of the reputational ranking, combining all the universities from the Primarily Undergraduate, Comprehensive and Medical Doctoral categories into one group. Read more about this year’s winner: Bishop’s University.


Rank Best overall Rank Highest quality Rank Most innovative Rank Leaders of tomorrow
1 Toronto 1 Toronto 1 Waterloo 1 Toronto
2 Waterloo 2 McGill 2 Toronto 2 Waterloo
3 UBC 3 Waterloo 3 UBC 3 UBC
4 McGill 4 UBC 4 McMaster 4 McGill
5 McMaster 5 McMaster 5 McGill 5 Alberta
6 Alberta 6 Queen's 6 Alberta 6 McMaster
7 Queen's 7 Alberta 7 Ryerson 7 Queen's
8 Western 8 Western 8 Queen's 8 Montréal
9 Simon Fraser 9 Simon Fraser 9 Simon Fraser 9 Ryerson
10 Montréal 10 Dalhousie 10 Western 10 Calgary
11 Calgary 11 Montréal 11 Montréal 11 Simon Fraser
12 Guelph 12 Guelph 12 Calgary 12 Western
13 Dalhousie 13 Victoria 13 Guelph 13 Laval
14 Ryerson 14 Ottawa 14 Dalhousie 14 Guelph
15 Victoria 15 Calgary 15 Victoria 15 Ottawa
16 Laval 16 Laval 16 Laval 16 Victoria
17 Ottawa 17 Concordia 17 Ottawa 17 Sherbrooke
18 Concordia 18 Memorial 18 Concordia 18 Dalhousie
19 Memorial 19 Mount Allison 19 Sherbrooke 19 York
20 Sherbrooke 20 Ryerson 20 Memorial 20 Concordia
21 York 21 Saskatchewan 21 Carleton 21 Saskatchewan
22 Saskatchewan 22 Wilfrid Laurier 22 York 22 Memorial
23 Carleton 23 York 23 Wilfrid Laurier 23 Wilfrid Laurier
24 Wilfrid Laurier 24 Carleton 24 Saskatchewan 24 Carleton
25 Mount Allison 25 Sherbrooke 25 UOIT 25 Manitoba
26 Acadia 26 Acadia 26 UQAM 26 UOIT
27 UQAM 27 St. Francis Xavier 27 New Brunswick 27 Acadia
28 Manitoba 28 UQAM 28 Manitoba 28 Lethbridge
29 St. Francis Xavier 29 Manitoba 29 Mount Allison 29 UQAM
30 New Brunswick 30 New Brunswick 30 Acadia 30 St. Francis Xavier
31 UOIT 31 Trent 31 Trent 31 Brock
32 Trent 32 Brock 32 Lethbridge 32 UNBC
33 Brock 33 Saint Mary's 33 UNBC 33 New Brunswick
34 Lethbridge 34 UPEI 34 St. Francis Xavier 34 Trent
35 UNBC 35 Lethbridge 35 Windsor 35 Mount Allison
36 Windsor 36 Windsor 36 Brock 36 Laurentian
37 Saint Mary's 37 Bishop's 37 UPEI 37 Regina
38 UPEI 38 UNBC 38 Lakehead 38 Windsor
39 Bishop's 39 UOIT 39 Regina 39 Saint Mary's
40 Lakehead 40 Lakehead 40 Saint Mary's 40 Lakehead
41 Regina 41 Mount Saint Vincent 41 Winnipeg 41 Brandon
42 Winnipeg 42 Winnipeg 42 Laurentian 42 Winnipeg
43 Laurentian 43 Regina 43 Bishop's 43 Moncton
44 Mount Saint Vincent 44 Laurentian 44 Moncton 44 Bishop's
45 Moncton 45 St. Thomas 45 Mount Saint Vincent 45 St. Thomas
46 St. Thomas 46 Moncton 46 Cape Breton 46 Cape Breton
47 Cape Breton 47 Cape Breton 47 St. Thomas 47 UPEI
48 Nipissing 48 Nipissing 48 Brandon 48 Mount Saint Vincent
49 Brandon 49 Brandon 49 Nipissing 49 Nipissing

