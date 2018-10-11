Canada’s Top School by Student Satisfaction 2019

The student voice plays a crucial role in assessing campus life. More than 23,000 university students responded to Maclean’s online survey, giving their opinions on professors and staff, residence life, and opportunities for extracurricular activities and experiential education, such as co-op programs. Students also weighed in on such topical issues as mental health services and whether they think their university is doing enough to prevent sexual assault on campus. This year, Maclean’s introduced a new question asking students to rate how well their university is making Indigenous histories, cultures and languages visible on campus. Scholarships Canada, a site that helps students find financial support, assisted in the distribution of the survey.

Medical/Doctoral

Rank School Course Instructors Student Life Staff Administrative Staff Academic Advising Staff Mental Health Services Extracurricular Activities Experiential Learning Residence Living Promoting Indigenous Visibility Steps to Prevent Sexual Assault 1 Sherbrooke 2 1 1 1 1 5 1 5 15 1 2 Queen's 4 2 3 3 *4 1 6 2 3 5 3 Laval 1 3 2 2 2 3 2 14 14 2 4 McMaster 3 5 4 4 7 4 5 4 6 4 5 Montréal 8 6 6 5 3 7 3 11 13 3 6 Western 5 4 5 12 10 2 14 1 9 7 7 UBC 7 8 8 10 12 8 4 6 2 14 8 Alberta 11 9 9 13 *4 9 7 15 7 6 9 Saskatchewan 12 11 7 6 6 11 8 12 1 11 10 Dalhousie 10 7 12 8 11 10 9 8 4 12 11 Manitoba *13 12 10 11 8 15 12 7 5 10 12 Calgary *13 14 13 9 9 12 11 13 10 9 13 Toronto 9 13 11 7 14 13 15 9 11 13 14 McGill 6 10 14 14 15 6 13 3 8 15 15 Ottawa 15 15 15 15 13 14 10 10 12 8

Comprehensive

Rank School Course Instructors Student Life Staff Administrative Staff Academic Advising Staff Mental Health Services Extracurricular Activities Experiential Learning Residence Living Promoting Indigenous Visibility Steps to Prevent Sexual Assault 1 Wilfrid Laurier 2 1 1 1 12 1 7 1 4 5 2 Guelph 5 2 2 2 4 2 8 2 12 *1 3 Brock 4 4 6 4 1 5 5 3 6 6 4 Victoria 6 9 8 9 10 6 3 8 1 4 5 UQAM 1 3 3 5 5 4 6 *12 14 8 6 Simon Fraser 8 11 5 *6 7 10 2 10 3 10 7 Carleton 7 7 4 3 *13 3 13 6 10 9 *8 Concordia 11 6 10 13 8 7 4 4 9 7 *8 Ryerson 9 5 9 *6 2 9 10 *12 8 3 10 Waterloo 3 13 13 *10 15 8 1 5 15 13 11 New Brunswick 10 8 7 *10 3 13 9 9 7 12 12 Windsor 12 12 14 12 6 11 12 15 11 *1 13 Memorial 13 10 11 14 11 14 11 7 5 11 14 Regina 15 14 12 8 9 15 14 11 2 14 15 York 14 15 15 15 *13 12 15 14 13 15

Primarily Undergraduate

Rank School Course Instructors Student Life Staff Administrative Staff Academic Advising Staff Mental Health Services Extracurricular Activities Experiential Learning Residence Living Promoting Indigenous Visibility Steps to Prevent Sexual Assault 1 Bishop's 1 1 2 3 3 1 1 3 12 2 2 Nipissing 4 2 1 5 1 5 6 1 1 1 3 Mount Allison 2 4 4 8 9 *2 13 5 6 9 4 UNBC 5 3 3 6 2 7 9 11 2 4 5 Acadia 6 5 6 2 12 4 4 4 14 6 6 St. Francis Xavier 7 7 5 9 11 *2 2 2 13 18 7 Trent 8 6 7 1 7 6 10 7 3 8 8 St. Thomas 3 14 11 14 17 10 14 17 9 12 9 Lethbridge *13 10 12 15 8 8 3 12 11 11 10 Mount Saint Vincent 10 12 10 4 5 16 7 13 8 17 11 UOIT 16 11 14 7 4 12 11 10 16 3 12 UPEI 9 8 17 10 16 11 12 8 17 7 13 Cape Breton 11 13 15 11 18 *17 5 9 7 5 14 Saint Mary's 12 9 8 12 6 9 8 18 18 13 15 Winnipeg *13 17 16 17 10 14 18 15 10 16 16 Lakehead 17 18 18 18 15 15 15 16 4 10 17 Laurentian *13 19 19 19 19 13 17 6 5 14 18 Brandon 18 16 13 16 13 19 19 19 15 19 19 Moncton 19 15 9 13 14 *17 16 14 19 15

