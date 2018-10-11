Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
University Rankings 2019: Canada’s top Comprehensive schools - Macleans.ca
Undergraduate kinesiology student Breezy Beaudry and Prof. Olaf Krigolson were part of a multi-university research project that trekked to Everest Base Camp to study the effects of high altitude on cognitive function. (UVic Photo Services)
Six top schools hold position, with Simon Fraser University in first place. Universities in the Comprehensive category have a significant amount of research activity and a wide range of programs at the undergraduate and graduate level, including professional degrees