University Rankings 2019: Canada’s top Comprehensive schools

Universities in the Comprehensive category have a significant amount of research activity and a wide range of programs at the undergraduate and graduate level, including professional degrees

Undergraduate kinesiology student Breezy Beaudry and Prof. Olaf Krigolson were part of a multi-university research project that trekked to Everest Base Camp to study the effects of high altitude on cognitive function. (UVic Photo Services)

Overall Ranking School Last Year Student Awards Student/ Faculty Ratio Student Satisfaction Faculty Awards Social Sciences & Humanities Grants Medical/ Science Grants Citations Total Research Dollars Operating Budget Library Expenses Library Acquisitions Scholarships & Bursaries Student Services Reputational Survey
1 Simon Fraser [1] 1 3 6 3 3 3 2 4 3 1 1 9 2 2
2 Victoria [2] 2 5 4 2 4 1 3 2 8 3 3 4 8 5
3 Waterloo [3] 3 7 10 1 2 2 1 3 11 14* 5 1 12 1
4 Guelph [4] 8* 15 2 5 8 9 7 1 13 10* 2 6 4 3
5 Carleton [5] 4 8 7 9 5 5 5* 8 12 8 10 3 6 9
6 Wilfrid Laurier [6*] 12 12 1 6* 7 7 14 14 6 4* 8 7 3 10
7 Memorial [8*] 6* 1 13 10 11 15 5* 5 1 6 6 12* 13* 7
8 New Brunswick [6*] 5 2 11 12 13 14 15 6 2 2 4 14 11 12
9 York [8*] 10 14 15 8 9 4 4 7 5 9 7 5 9 8
10 Concordia [10] 8* 11 8* 13 1 6 9* 10 14 7 13 10 13* 6
11 Ryerson [11] 14* 13 8* 15 10 13 11 11 7 14* 11 11 1 4
12 UQAM [12] 6* 6 5 6* 6 10 9* 9 15 13 15 15 15 11
13 Brock [15] 13 10 3 11 12 12 12* 15 9 10* 9 8 7 13
14 Regina [13] 14* 4 14 14 15 11 8 13 4 12 12 2 5 15
15 Windsor [14] 11 9 12 4 14 8 12* 12 10 4* 14 12* 10 14

