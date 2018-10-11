 University Rankings 2019: Canada’s top Medical/Doctoral schools - Macleans.ca
University Rankings 2019: Canada’s top Medical/Doctoral schools

Universities in the Medical/Doctoral category offer a broad range of graduate-level programs, including PhDs, and are strongly research-focused

Institute for Infectious Disease Research, McMaster University, Hamilton, Ontario, Canada. (McMaster University)

After 12 years at the top, McGill University now ties with the University of Toronto for No. 1. Universities in the Medical/Doctoral category offer a broad range of graduate-level programs, including PhDs, and are strongly research-focused.

Canada’s Top Medical/Doctoral Schools 2019

Overall Ranking School Last Year Student Awards Student/ Faculty Ratio Student Satisfaction Faculty Awards Social Sciences & Humanities Grants Medical/ Science Grants Citations Total Research Dollars Operating Budget Library Expenses Library Acquisitions Scholarships & Bursaries Student Services Reputational Survey
1* McGill [1] 1 6 14 3 1 4 3 4 11 4* 1 1 10* 3
1* Toronto [2] 3 13 13 1 5 1 1 1 6 2* 12 6 2 1
3 UBC [3] 2 4 7 5 4 7 2 8 4 15 11 12 13 2
4 McMaster [6] 8 14 4 6 3 2 4 2 7 13 2 14 3 4
5 Queen's [4] 4* 15 2 2 6 5 13 6 10 4* 9 4* 8 6
6 Alberta [5] 6 8 8 4 10 6 6 3 1 8* 3 9* 14* 5
7 Dalhousie [8] 4* 2 10 7 7 13 10 14 5 11* 10 4* 9 10
8 Western [7] 9* 9 6 9* 12 9 9 11 12 7 8 3 6* 7
9 Ottawa [9*] 7 12 15 8 9 3 8 10 8 10 5 2 4 12
10 Montréal [11] 9* 11 5 9* 2 8 5 5 13 8* 15 9* 12 8
11* Calgary [9*] 9* 3 12 12 13 11 7 9 3 14 13 7 6* 9
11* Laval [12] 12* 10 3 11 8 10 11 7 15 6 6 11 10* 11
13 Sherbrooke [13] 12* 1 1 13 14 15 15 15 14 11* 4 15 5 13
14* Manitoba [14] 14 7 11 15 11 14 12 13 9 1 14 8 1 15
14* Saskatchewan [15] 15 5 9 14 15 12 14 12 2 2* 7 13 14* 14

* indicates a tie.

