University Rankings 2019: Canada’s top Medical/Doctoral schools

After 12 years at the top, McGill University now ties with the University of Toronto for No. 1. Universities in the Medical/Doctoral category offer a broad range of graduate-level programs, including PhDs, and are strongly research-focused.

Canada’s Top Medical/Doctoral Schools 2019

Overall Ranking School Last Year Student Awards Student/ Faculty Ratio Student Satisfaction Faculty Awards Social Sciences & Humanities Grants Medical/ Science Grants Citations Total Research Dollars Operating Budget Library Expenses Library Acquisitions Scholarships & Bursaries Student Services Reputational Survey 1* McGill [1] 1 6 14 3 1 4 3 4 11 4* 1 1 10* 3 1* Toronto [2] 3 13 13 1 5 1 1 1 6 2* 12 6 2 1 3 UBC [3] 2 4 7 5 4 7 2 8 4 15 11 12 13 2 4 McMaster [6] 8 14 4 6 3 2 4 2 7 13 2 14 3 4 5 Queen's [4] 4* 15 2 2 6 5 13 6 10 4* 9 4* 8 6 6 Alberta [5] 6 8 8 4 10 6 6 3 1 8* 3 9* 14* 5 7 Dalhousie [8] 4* 2 10 7 7 13 10 14 5 11* 10 4* 9 10 8 Western [7] 9* 9 6 9* 12 9 9 11 12 7 8 3 6* 7 9 Ottawa [9*] 7 12 15 8 9 3 8 10 8 10 5 2 4 12 10 Montréal [11] 9* 11 5 9* 2 8 5 5 13 8* 15 9* 12 8 11* Calgary [9*] 9* 3 12 12 13 11 7 9 3 14 13 7 6* 9 11* Laval [12] 12* 10 3 11 8 10 11 7 15 6 6 11 10* 11 13 Sherbrooke [13] 12* 1 1 13 14 15 15 15 14 11* 4 15 5 13 14* Manitoba [14] 14 7 11 15 11 14 12 13 9 1 14 8 1 15 14* Saskatchewan [15] 15 5 9 14 15 12 14 12 2 2* 7 13 14* 14

* indicates a tie.