 University Rankings 2019 - Macleans.ca
University Rankings

University Rankings 2019

Here are Maclean’s university rankings for 2019

by


University rankings Canada 2019: Medical/Doctoral


University rankings Canada 2019: Comprehensive


University rankings Canada 2019: Primarily undergraduate


Top schools by reputation: Maclean’s 2019 rankings


Student satisfaction survey


Why we changed the rankings this year

MORE: Create a university ranking based on what’s most important to you

EDUCATION HUB_NAV
Filed under: