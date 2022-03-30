Concordia University: Student life on campus

Mélina Lévesque, 23

Journalism

Why did you choose Concordia?

Concordia’s journalism department is what first drew my attention to the university. I loved the hands-on training that the program offered and was particularly enthusiastic about getting involved with Concordia’s student newspapers. I felt confident in the school’s ability to support my growth as an aspiring journalist. I’m so grateful to have ended up here.

Describe some of your best experiences so far.

Working in Concordia’s radio newsroom with my classmates has been a highlight of my time here. Those early mornings spent digging for stories and ingesting too many donuts and cups of coffee brought me and my colleagues closer together.

Are you involved in extracurricular activities?

I am involved with Concordia’s independent student newspaper, the Concordian. I’m the paper’s features editor, which is so much fun. I love going to our pitch meetings every week and learning about the stories that our team members are looking into. Their ideas never fail to boost my creative juices.

What do you think of your professors?

My professors are at the heart of what’s made my experience special. They have been nothing but supportive and encouraging during my time here. They treat us like colleagues in the journalism industry, and every one of them has been super approachable and open to any questions that I have about class, the journalism industry or life in general.

What do you think of the school’s administration?

If there’s one thing Concordia students complain about, it’s Moodle, Concordia’s learning management system. Whether signing up for classes or checking grades or financials, I find the website unnecessarily complicated. But you’re usually good to go once you get the hang of it. Whenever I’ve encountered challenges with Moodle or had general questions, Concordia’s administrative staff have been helpful and patient. In my experience, they’re very good at getting back to you when you reach out.

What is off-campus life like in Montreal?

All of my classes are at Concordia’s Loyola campus in Notre-Dame-de-Grâce (NDG), around 20 to 30 minutes from the downtown campus. Cafés and restaurants around the Loyola campus are limited. There’s a Second Cup and a Subway a few minutes away, but that’s pretty much it. I would recommend taking the free shuttle bus downtown every now and then after class. You’ll be right in the heart of Montreal with access to plenty of cool coffee shops and neighbourhoods.

If I wrote the school motto: ‘You’ve got this’

Best place to study: Tommy Café. The decor is beautiful and their desserts pair perfectly with their delicious coffee.

Best campus food: GaNaDaRa, a beloved Concordia staple. They’ve got the best ramen in town!

Best cheap lunch: Loyola’s one and only Hive Café Co-op. They serve free vegan lunches during the week, and they are always delicious and perfectly filling.

Best pizza: BEVO Bar + Pizzeria

Best place for a fancy dinner: Modavie in the Old Port. The food is scrumptious and the atmosphere is perfectly cozy.

Best bar for hanging out: The Burgundy Lion is the perfect spot to meet up with friends on a Friday night

Best live music venue: Casa del Popolo

Best hangover breakfast: Allô Mon Coco, hands down

Best place for a nap: Vanier Library. I’m speaking from professional experience.

Best weekend activity: Grabbing a coffee and a croissant and walking around Mount Royal Park

The thing that surprised me most about the school: The strong sense of community I felt from my very first day. Everyone I’ve met has made Concordia feel like home.

If I could change one thing about the school: More fun hangout spots around campus