University of New Brunswick: Student life on campus

Ojaswi Joshi, 23

Computer science

Why did you choose UNB?

My friend and her family from Nepal, where I am also from, had applied for permanent residency in Canada and were living in New Brunswick. My friend’s mom encouraged me to apply to go to school at UNB. I had planned to leave Nepal and study abroad, and initially I wanted to study in the United States. After some evaluation, I decided that Canada seemed like a safer and better option for international students. The fees were also more affordable. I am glad that I made this decision in part because UNB has a good co-op program for computer science students.

Describe some of your best experiences so far.

Honestly, it is hard to choose because the entire experience has been beautiful! Even on bad days, I have learned and grown so much. During my second semester, my uncle and aunt from the States came to visit me at the university and that was my best experience. I’ve also been able to make meaningful connections with other students.

Are you involved in extracurricular activities?

During my time at UNB, I have volunteered as the president of UNB’s International Students’ Society, with the UNB Debate Club, as an orientation leader, a residence coordinator and as a graphic designer for the UNB Health Case Competition. I am also the co-founder and executive director of the International Students’ Association New Brunswick and the VP advocacy at UNB Student Union. Through these leadership roles, I have gained greater self-awareness and feel more confident in my relationships with others. I have also met many inspiring people.

What do you think of your professors?

They are wonderful. At first, I struggled with asking my professors for help, but once I started reaching out to them, I realized that they are really trying their best to help their students.

What do you think of the school’s administration?

I have been in two programs at UNB, business and computer science. While I didn’t have any problems registering for courses in business, I did find that the courses in computer science filled up quickly. I suggest students register for classes as soon as possible. The administrative staff are helpful, and I especially found the International Student Advisor’s Office and the Student Accessibility Centre to be helpful.

What is off-campus life like in Fredericton?

Fredericton is a small city. If you are from a bigger one, you might find it a bit quiet. But there are good restaurants and coffee shops, and the summer here is beautiful, with plenty of good beaches and hiking spots.

Best place to live: Near the university

Best place to study: The Harriet Irving Library is like a second home for many students

Best campus events: Orientation week is the best time of the year

Weirdest tradition: The Cellar Pub’s wings

Best cheap lunch: A muffin and coffee from the Campus Convenience

Best pizza: I don’t like pizza! But the best sushi is at J’s Asian Kitchen.

Best place for a fancy dinner: J’s Asian Kitchen: I can eat there every day

Best giveaway: Student union giveaways

Best bar for hanging out: The Cellar Pub

Best place for a nap: The Harriet Irving Library, first floor

Best weekend activity: Swimming

The thing that surprised me most about the school: I didn’t expect it to be this pretty in Fredericton

If I could change one thing about the school: We need dedicated spaces for students of BIPOC and Indigenous communities