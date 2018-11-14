What about Fredericton?

St. Thomas University

“As an exclusively liberal arts school, St. Thomas University is often dismissed by the world’s aspiring doctors and engineers. But it was the only school I ever wanted to attend. In fact, it was the only place I even applied to. I’m lucky for more than one reason. The school’s slogan is the “small university of big opportunities.” It’s cheesy—but true. Going to university was a big step for me, given I came from a little village just 45 minutes outside of Fredericton. But before I was even officially enrolled, I knew it was where I needed to be.

The school is home to about 2,000 thinkers, believers and go-getters. Class sizes are capped at 60, but it’s rare to find more than 30 other people in a room. And getting to look out over the Saint John River every single day isn’t too bad, either.” – Sarah Betts, University Insider

University of New Brunswick

“The University of New Brunswick (UNB), Canada’s oldest English-language university, sits in the heart of Fredericton, the political and education capital of our province. While many students at UNB attend because they grew up nearby, for me, it was my first choice of universities when I started looking a little over three years ago. UNB is a place of firsts through and through. Our innovate-first attitude, dedicated staff and faculty, and active alumni community have made UNB “the university for passionate minds.” Oh, and did I mention our Varsity Reds men’s hockey team are seven-time national champions of the U Sports University Cup?” – Ben Palmer, University Insider

